Iowa has added another up-front piece to its 2020 class.

Mason Richman, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive lineman from Kansas, committed to the Hawkeyes on Wednesday afternoon via Twitter. Richman is Iowa's 11th 2020 pledge.

"I would first like to thank all of the coaches who have recruited me up to this point," Richman wrote in his announcement. "However above all I would like to thank my mom and dad, my Family, my Coaches, My teammates, and anyone else who has helped me get to this point of my life. All of you have positively influenced my life and I am forever grateful.....with that being said I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa!!! #breaktherock #gohawks"

Mason Richman is Iowa's third 2020 offensive lineman commit. (Photo: Mason Richman)

Iowa offered Richman earlier this month, and the Hawkeyes hosted the lineman prospect on an official visit this past weekend. Richman had offers from Kansas, Northern Illinois, Air Force, Akron, Ball State and others.

Rivals and 247Sports both rank the Blue Valley High School product as a three-star prospect. The latter has Richman as the No. 55 overall offensive tackle and Kansas' No. 5 prospect in the 2020 class.

Richman is Iowa's third 2020 offensive lineman commit, joining Josh Volk and Tyler Elsbury.

