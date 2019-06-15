CLOSE Kirk Ferentz is asked if he could request one thing from new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, what would it be? Joseph Cress, Hawk Central

For the second time in less than a week, Iowa has added a solid prospect to its 2020 class.

Yahya Black, a three-star defensive end from Minnesota committed to the Hawkeyes late Friday night via Twitter while on an unofficial visit. He joins offensive lineman Mason Richman as players who've committed to Iowa this week.

"Committed to Iowa,” Black tweeted in a modest announcement compared to many of today's prospects. "Many great experiences ahead." Black's commitment was only his second tweet since creating his account last August.

Marshall's Yayha Black closes in on Tri-City United quarterback Peyton Collins during their Oct. 12, 2018 game.Black committed to the Hawkeyes Friday. (Photo: Courtesy of Sam Thiel/Marshall Independent.)

Black reportedly held offers from Kansas State, Minnesota, Buffalo, North Dakota State and others as well. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder is ranked as the nation's No. 40 strong side defensive end and Minnesota's No. 6 prospect, according to 247Sports Composite.

Black is Iowa's 12th 2020 commit and the class' third defensive end commit, joining Michael Lois and Isaiah Bruce. A quick Twitter scan revealed Hawkeye coaches were excited about this land.

"We just landed a big one Hawkeye nation!!!," Iowa assistant defensive line coach and assistant recruiting coordinator Jay Niemann tweeted late Friday night. "This is the real deal!!!"

Offensive line coach Tim Polasek and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell chimed in too.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.