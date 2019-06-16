CLOSE Kirk Ferentz is asked if he could request one thing from new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, what would it be? Joseph Cress, Hawk Central

Another day, another piece added to Iowa's 2020 class.

Wide receiver Quavon Matthews committed to the Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon via Twitter, giving Iowa its third 2020 pledge since Wednesday. He joins offensive lineman Mason Richman and defensive end Yahya Black as prospects who pulled the Hawkeye trigger this week.

"I would first like to thank God for allowing me to get this far in life and being able to make this decision," Matthews wrote in his announcement. "I would like to thank my mom, Dad, family, teammates and anyone else that has helped me get to this step in my life. You all have loved and positively influenced my life and I can't thank you enough for it.. with that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa. #swarm20 #gohawks"

Quavon Matthews is Iowa's third 2020 commit in five days (Photo: Courtesy of Quavon Matthews)

Matthews, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver out of Largo High School in Largo, Florida, had additional offers from North Carolina and Southern Mississippi. Iowa offered on May 8, and Matthews didn't wait around to pounce. He took an unofficial visit to Iowa City over the weekend before committing.

Iowa doesn't dip into Florida often, but there are some Hawkeye connections in play here. Matthews' prep coach is former Iowa defensive back Marcus Paschal. He also attends the same high school as current Hawkeyes receiver Calvin Lockett did.

Matthews is Iowa's 13th 2020 commit. He is the first receiver prospect in the class.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen.