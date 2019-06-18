CLOSE Kirk Ferentz is asked if he could request one thing from new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, what would it be? Joseph Cress, Hawk Central

Iowa continues to move aggressively with its 2020 class.

Keylen Gulley, a three-star defensive back out of Largo, Florida, committed to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday via Twitter. Gulley, who is high school teammates with recent pledge Quavon Matthews, marks Iowa's fourth 2020 commit in seven days.

Keylen Gulley is Iowa's fourth 2020 commit in less than a week. (Photo: Keylen Gulley)

"First of all I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity," Gulley wrote in his announcement. "Without him none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank my mom, coach Paschal, friends, and my big brother Keon. You guys have all played major roles not only in the recruiting process but in my life. I can't thank you guys enough for that.

"After talking it over with the ones I love, I have finally found the place where I can call home. With that being said I would like to announce that am 1000% committed to THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA!! #Swarm20 #GoHawks."

Iowa offered Gulley on May 8, the same day it offered Matthews. The 6-foot cornerback visited Iowa City with his high school teammate last week (June 12-15). Gulley chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Southern Mississippi and South Dakota.

Iowa doesn't venture into Florida that often, but there are some Hawkeye connections in play here. Gulley's prep coach is former Iowa defensive back Marcus Paschal. He also attends the same high school that current Hawkeyes receiver Calvin Lockett did.

Gulley is Iowa's 14th 2020 commit. He is the first defensive back prospect in the class.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.