One video revealed Thursday evening by the University of Iowa showed excited, hollering Hawkeye football players once they learned the news.

A later video let us in on the scoop, too: That Iowa is going to have an alternate-uniform home game in 2019.

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith is shown during a photo shoot unveiling the team's Oct. 12 alternate uniform vs. Penn State. (Photo: Brian Ray, via HawkeyeSports.com / Special to the Register)

The Hawkeyes will break out a “golden” look for their Oct. 12 game against Penn State. Gold pants and gold tops with black wing-like stripes above the chest.

The wings, truth be told, look to be paying homage to the infamous "banana-peel" home jerseys Iowa unveiled in the mid-1990s. (They weren't very popular then, but hey, might as well own them now.)

The helmets will be mostly the standard black with a gold Tigerhawk, but the stripe down the middle is noticeably thicker than usua.

Alternate jerseys worked quite nicely the last time they were tried. Iowa unveiled a black-and-gray jersey on Nov. 4, 2017, and proceeded to demolish then-No. 3 Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa used a black alternate jersey on Nov. 14, 2015, for its 40-35 home win against Minnesota that improved the Hawkeyes' record to 10-0.

We'll see what happens this time around. Penn State has beaten Iowa in each of their last five meetings, including 21-19 on the last play of the game at Kinnick on Sept. 23, 2017. This year's rematch is dubbed the "ANF Black and Gold Spirit Game," which means fans will be asked to stripe the stadium in black and gold. A kickoff time has not been set.