Iowa's tight end pipeline doesn't appear as if it's going to dry up anytime soon.
After placing two tight ends in the first round of the NFL Draft this past April, with T.J. Hockenson going to the Detroit Lions and Noah Fant to the Denver Broncos, the Hawkeyes landed four-star Ohio tight end Luke Lachey on Wednesday.
Lachey becomes the second tight end ranked among the nation's top-500 prospects, according to 247Sports, to commit to the Hawkeyes in the 2020 class.
Elijah Yelverton decided on Iowa back in mid-April.
