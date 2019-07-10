CLOSE Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell was recently elevated to replace retired Reese Morgan. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Iowa's tight end pipeline doesn't appear as if it's going to dry up anytime soon.

After placing two tight ends in the first round of the NFL Draft this past April, with T.J. Hockenson going to the Detroit Lions and Noah Fant to the Denver Broncos, the Hawkeyes landed four-star Ohio tight end Luke Lachey on Wednesday.

Buy Photo Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during an interview with the Register, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Lachey becomes the second tight end ranked among the nation's top-500 prospects, according to 247Sports, to commit to the Hawkeyes in the 2020 class.

Elijah Yelverton decided on Iowa back in mid-April.

Lachey is a 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds. 247Sports considers him the nation's No. 5 tight end.

Iowa's 2020 class is currently ranked No. 20 in the nation.