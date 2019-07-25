CLOSE

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz visits with reporters in Johnston, three days after it was announced Niemann would assist on the defensive line. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Jay Niemann hire already seems like a success, even before the newest Iowa football assistant coaches a game for the Hawkeyes.

Niemann, 58, can provide a recruiting pitch that hits home every time he walks into a prospect’s living room. Both his sons have played for Kirk Ferentz in his native state.

“I can walk into any home … and I can tell any parent and look them straight in the eye,” Niemann said during his Hawk Central radio show debut Wednesday night, “and tell them, ‘I had opportunities for my sons to go to several different programs. And they chose to go to Iowa because of how we felt as a family to send them here.’”

Niemann’s oldest son, Ben, was a three-year starting linebacker for Iowa and now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. His youngest, Nick, is a redshirt junior for the Hawkeyes vying for a starting linebacker job.

When Niemann was hired May 1 to essentially succeed the venerable Reese Morgan, the biggest question was whether he could deliver the same kind of in-state recruiting prowess that Morgan did. Although that remains to be seen, Niemann did explain Wednesday that his deep Iowa roots should help.

Ferentz divvied up the state four ways, but Niemann has by far the biggest slice — which includes the middle of Iowa, from Minnesota's border to Missouri's. (LeVar Woods handles northwest Iowa, Kelvin Bell was assigned northeast Iowa and Brian Ferentz recruits southeast Iowa.)

“I had recruited (the central) portion of the state extensively at three other places,” Niemann said of previous coaching stops at Drake, Northern Iowa and Simpson College that totaled 19 years. “So, especially the key coaches at some of the bigger schools are guys I’ve had long-standing relationships with and still do.

“The reception’s been outstanding. I feel good about our relationships as a coaching staff and mine personally, and (am) really looking forward to working with all these high school coaches who do such a great job with their programs.”

Some other notable snippets from our 20-minute interview with Iowa’s assistant defensive line coach:

Niemann was almost amused at his own wild journey of the past seven months.

“It was unusual, to say the least,” he said, “even by coaching standards.”

He was not retained by Rutgers after three years there as defensive coordinator (including a 14-7 loss to Iowa in 2016), making him a free agent.

He latched onto a senior defensive analyst job with Les Miles at Kansas, but only for a few weeks. In February, he was hired as an on-field defensive coach at Wyoming. He stayed with Craig Bohl and the Cowboys through spring practice, but couldn’t pass up an opportunity to return home — where he could also see his son every day — following Morgan’s retirement.

From New Jersey to Kansas to Wyoming to Iowa in about five months.

“We loved Wyoming. It’s a really good staff. A really good head coach and a really good program. A beautiful part of the country,” Niemann said. “But when we went there, we obviously had no idea this was going to happen.”

From the archives: Photos of Kinnick Stadium through the years
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

This undated aerial photo of Iowa Stadium shows players in action nearing the south end zone. Nile Kinnick and the 1939 Hawkeyes team played in Iowa Stadium, which would later be renovated multiple times, and renamed Nile Kinnick Stadium in 1972.
This undated aerial photo of Iowa Stadium shows players in action nearing the south end zone. Nile Kinnick and the 1939 Hawkeyes team played in Iowa Stadium, which would later be renovated multiple times, and renamed Nile Kinnick Stadium in 1972. Special to the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans cheer during the ANF game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa fans cheer during the ANF game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
ÒI donÕt think you understand it until you see it through
Buy Photo
"I don't think you understand it until you see it through your kids eyes," said Chris Kohn of the fans at Kinnick Stadium waving to the children, including his son Will, in the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter of their game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The sun sets behind Kinnick Stadium, Sunday, June 30, 2019, from Melrose Avenue in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
The sun sets behind Kinnick Stadium, Sunday, June 30, 2019, from Melrose Avenue in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad run the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad run the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The sun sets past the recently painted Tigerhawk water tower during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
The sun sets past the recently painted Tigerhawk water tower during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Melrose Avenue is pictured as the sun sets behind Kinnick Stadium, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Melrose Avenue is pictured as the sun sets behind Kinnick Stadium, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nile Kinnick of Iowa won the Heisman Trophy in 1939. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Nile Kinnick of Iowa won the Heisman Trophy in 1939. Register file photo Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Snow falls over the Nile Kinnick statue prior to Iowa's
Buy Photo
Snow falls over the Nile Kinnick statue prior to Iowa's football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in November 2015. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fireworks go off before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fireworks go off before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Herky waits for the Hawkeye football team to take the field against Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Herky waits for the Hawkeye football team to take the field against Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kinnick Stadium is reflected in a fans sunglasses on
Buy Photo
Kinnick Stadium is reflected in a fans sunglasses on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, against Indiana in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Meyer wrestles Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Meyer wrestles Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer during the Grapple on the Gridiron Iowa vs. Oklahoma State wrestling dual meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. Rachel Mummey/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New block lettering is pictured on the press box with a Tigerhawk logo as construction continues as updates are completed, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
New block lettering is pictured on the press box with a Tigerhawk logo as construction continues as updates are completed, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans wave to patients in the University Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa fans wave to patients in the University Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nile Kinnick is seen running into a tackler during a game in 1939.
Nile Kinnick is seen running into a tackler during a game in 1939. Special to the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans at Kinnick Stadium will get more breathing
Buy Photo
Iowa fans at Kinnick Stadium will get more breathing room in the North End Zone. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans hold up colored cards during the National Anthem
Buy Photo
Fans hold up colored cards during the National Anthem before Iowa faces Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wrestlers take the field during the Grapple on
Buy Photo
Iowa wrestlers take the field during the Grapple on the Gridiron Iowa vs. Oklahoma State wrestling dual meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Nov. 14, 2015. Rachel Mummey/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A view of the Stead Family Children's Hospital from the field as the Hawkeyes take on Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
A view of the Stead Family Children's Hospital from the field as the Hawkeyes take on Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team takes the field for the opening game of the 2018 season prior to kickoff against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team takes the field for the opening game of the 2018 season prior to kickoff against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A field-level view of the North end zone project at
A field-level view of the North end zone project at Kinnick Stadium. Photo courtesy of Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits
Buy Photo
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits for her boyfriend as the Hawkeyes warm up for their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2010: Rob Miller of the Iowa sports marketing
Buy Photo
From 2010: Rob Miller of the Iowa sports marketing department wheels a large Chuck Long bobblehead statue across the Kinnick Stadium lot before Iowa's season opener against Eastern Illinois. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Buy Photo
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The fans in Kinnick Stadium wave to the children in
Buy Photo
The fans in Kinnick Stadium wave to the children in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter of their game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold
Buy Photo
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, against Penn State. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday,
Buy Photo
during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football
Buy Photo
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North
Buy Photo
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes fans tore down the goalpost and carried it
Buy Photo
Hawkeyes fans tore down the goalpost and carried it into the Kinnick Stadium stands after Iowa beat Iowa State, 12-10, in 1977 as the Cy-Hawk rivalry resumed. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set
Buy Photo
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set season ticket holder seats before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans stand on the top level under the waning moon
Buy Photo
Iowa fans stand on the top level under the waning moon on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's offense huddles up during the Hawkeyes' game
Buy Photo
Iowa's offense huddles up during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Niemann is 1-0 at Kinnick Stadium against Kirk Ferentz.

    Niemann was Northern Illinois’ defensive coordinator during the 2013 season opener in Iowa City, when safety Jimmie Ward — who became a first-round NFL Draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers — recorded a late interception of Jake Rudock to deliver the Huskies a stunning, 30-27 win.

    “My first memory was how electric the stadium is,” Niemann recalled. “This is one of the best venues in college football. … It was also about 200 degrees out that day. I mean, it was hot.

    “I know the Iowa fans probably struggle with that one, but just thinking about that … there were probably six or so NFL guys on that team at NIU.”

    About that recent photo from Monday’s defensive-line dinner from the downtown Vue Rooftop restaurant …

    Niemann said he (thankfully) wasn’t stuck with the bill for 17 hulking players and two coaches. A reasonable estimate would suggest that there was 5,000 pounds of humanity in that room.

    “Those guys can put down some food, I can tell you that,” Niemann said. “They had some big ol' steaks and a bunch of appetizers.

    "Nobody went away hungry.”

    One of the players in the photo, Amani Jones, is doing well in his defensive-line transition.

    Jones was Iowa’s middle linebacker to start the 2018 season, but quickly lost his job after mental errors. He’s since transitioned to a defensive-end role, but missed much of spring practice with an injury.

    Niemann, who came on board after spring drills, said Jones is healthy and has been a full participant in summer workouts. That's good news. Jones and freshman John Waggoner were listed as the No. 2 defensive ends (behind A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston) in the preseason depth chart released last week.

    “He certainly has a lot of intangible qualities. He is a very explosive player,” Niemann said. “Hopefully now, we can get him into training camp healthy and take off where they left off. And hopefully that’s going to put him on the field and be able to help us situationally, as we get into the season.”

    Iowa players report to fall camp Aug. 1; their first practice is Aug. 2.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE