Tyler Linderbaum is now a center. It's been steady progress toward the starting job.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — As the mid-afternoon sun pelts the practice turf behind him, Tim Polasek recounts the feeling he got throughout this particular recruiting process. It doesn’t arrive with every kid — only the elites — but Iowa’s offensive line coach knew this one was real.

Thing is, this wasn’t even Polasek’s guy. Reese Morgan naturally led the recruiting charge on Tyler Linderbaum, a Hawkeye-lifer defensive tackle prospect from the next town over. It was from the background that Polasek felt this attractive energy.

"I always felt a sense of, 'I like being around this guy. Man, I wish all of the recruits were like this guy,'" Polsaek recalled Friday at the Hawkeyes' media day. “I always sensed that — not necessarily that I would coach him — but hey, maybe I can impact this kid’s life.

“I knew he was going to impact mine.”

Call it a prophetic pairing, if you will, or maybe a preordained one. Either way, Polasek and Linderbaum have found each other after a circuitous freshman season. The 255-pound sack-chasing Solon Spartan is now a robust center pushing three bills — and a vital cog on Iowa’s starting offensive line.

Up front is a blend of heralded tackles and unproven guards, with Linderbaum planted in the middle. He’s quickly growing accustomed to his new home.

“Having him over on our side is pretty fun,” said right tackle Tristan Wirfs, the Mount Vernon product who’s plenty familiar with Linderbaum, going back to their prep days. “Tyler’s like a little pitbull — he just goes and goes. He’s picked it up so fast, how our offense works and everything. Especially at center, too — that’s probably the hardest position (on the offensive line) to come to.”

The first hurdle in jumping lines was combating disappointment.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes' Tyler Linderbaum
 Fullscreen

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) snaps the ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) snaps the ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) leas towards center Tyler Linderbaum (65) after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) leas towards center Tyler Linderbaum (65) after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive linemen Cole Banwart, left, and center Tyler Linderbaum block during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive linemen Cole Banwart, left, and center Tyler Linderbaum block during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks out at the defense while waiting for a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks out at the defense while waiting for a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) block during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) block during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum while they warm up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum while they warm up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Iowa players including Cole Banwart (61) and Tyler Linderbaum (65) walk out to meet with reporters and photogaphers during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players including Cole Banwart (61) and Tyler Linderbaum (65) walk out to meet with reporters and photogaphers during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell calls a play as center Tyler Linderbaum and teammates listen in during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell calls a play as center Tyler Linderbaum and teammates listen in during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) breaks past center Tyler Linderbaum during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) breaks past center Tyler Linderbaum during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball as offensive linemen Landan Paulsen and Alaric Jackson get set during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball as offensive linemen
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, from left, Tyler Linderbaum (65) and Landan Paulsen, second from right, block during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, from left, Tyler Linderbaum (65) and Landan Paulsen, second from right, block during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) snaps the ball to quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) snaps the ball to quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum enters Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum enters Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Boys Athlete of the Year Tyler Linderbaum poses with
Boys Athlete of the Year Tyler Linderbaum poses with Venus Williams at the All-Iowa Sports Awards at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on June 23, 2018. Emily Blobaum/Staff Photo
Tyler Linderbaum wins Boys Athlete of the Year at the
Tyler Linderbaum wins Boys Athlete of the Year at the 2018 Des Moines Register Sports Awards Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Tyler Linderbaum wins Boys Athlete of the Year at the
Tyler Linderbaum wins Boys Athlete of the Year at the 2018 Des Moines Register Sports Awards Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum competes in the Boy's shot
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum competes in the Boy's shot put during the 2018 Drake Relays on Friday, April 27, 2018, at Drake University. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Tyler Linderbaum of Solon, top pins West Delaware,
Tyler Linderbaum of Solon, top pins West Delaware, Manchester's Carson Petlon during their first round 2A 285lb match on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
Tyler Linderbaum of Solon, top pins West Delaware,
Tyler Linderbaum of Solon, top pins West Delaware, Manchester's Carson Petlon during their first round 2A 285lb match on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Spencer Trenary wrestles Solon's
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Spencer Trenary wrestles Solon's Tyler Linderbaum during the Iowa high school state dual team wrestling quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Wells Fargo Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Spencer Trenary wrestles Solon's
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Spencer Trenary wrestles Solon's Tyler Linderbaum during the Iowa high school state dual team wrestling quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Wells Fargo Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Tyler Linderbaum (middle) poses with his family and
Tyler Linderbaum (middle) poses with his family and Solon head coach Kevin Miller after the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in the Alamodome in San Antonio. Courtesy of Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum, Solon
Tyler Linderbaum, Solon Contributed Photo
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum celebrates after forcing a
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum celebrates after forcing a fourth down during the Spartans' game against Decorah in Solon on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum celebrates after forcing a
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum celebrates after forcing a fourth down during the Spartans' game against Decorah in Solon on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
In front of a packed house Friday afternoon before
In front of a packed house Friday afternoon before Solon’s playoff opener against Decorah, Spartans defensive tackle and Hawkeyes commit Tyler Linderbaum was honored for his U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection, which was made official Monday. Courtesy of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl
In front of a packed house Friday afternoon at Solon
In front of a packed house Friday afternoon at Solon High School, Hawkeyes commit Tyler Linderbaum was honored for his U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection. Courtesy of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Tyler Linderbaum (Photo: AAG)
Tyler Linderbaum (Photo: AAG)
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum, right, runs plays with teammates
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum, right, runs plays with teammates on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum tackles Regina's Isaac Vollstedt
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum tackles Regina's Isaac Vollstedt during their game in Solon on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum runs drills during practice
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum runs drills during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum runs drills during practice
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum runs drills during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum misses a tag on Regina's Masen
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum misses a tag on Regina's Masen Miller during their game in Solon on Thursday, May 25, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Tyler Linderbaum from Solon throws during the shot
Tyler Linderbaum from Solon throws during the shot put competition at the Drake Relays on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum (middle) tackles Regina's
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum (middle) tackles Regina's Isaac Vollstedt during their game at Regina on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Elijah Van't Hof of Sioux Center wrestles Tyler LinderBaum
Elijah Van't Hof of Sioux Center wrestles Tyler LinderBaum of Solon at 285 Lbs. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Elijah Van't Hof of Sioux Center wrestles Tyler LinderBaum
Elijah Van't Hof of Sioux Center wrestles Tyler LinderBaum of Solon at 285 Lbs. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Elijah Van't Hof of Sioux Center wrestles Tyler LinderBaum
Elijah Van't Hof of Sioux Center wrestles Tyler LinderBaum of Solon at 285 Lbs. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Elijah Van't Hof of Sioux Center wrestles Tyler LinderBaum
Elijah Van't Hof of Sioux Center wrestles Tyler LinderBaum of Solon at 285 Lbs. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Solon heavyweight Tyler Linderbaum wrestles Saydel's
Solon heavyweight Tyler Linderbaum wrestles Saydel's Hunter Jesse at Solon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon heavyweight Tyler Linderbaum wrestles Saydel's
Solon heavyweight Tyler Linderbaum wrestles Saydel's Hunter Jesse at Solon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum tackles Regina's Isaac Vollstedt
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum tackles Regina's Isaac Vollstedt during their game at Regina on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum tackles Regina's Isaac Vollstedt
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum tackles Regina's Isaac Vollstedt during their game at Regina on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon pitcher Dillion Drake (50) tosses the ball to
Solon pitcher Dillion Drake (50) tosses the ball to first baseman Tyler Linderbaum (3) on Tuesday during the the Class 3A quarterfinals between Solon and Wahlert at Principal Park in Des Moines. Merle Laswell/For the Register
Solon Coach Scott Shulista smiles as he high fives
Solon Coach Scott Shulista smiles as he high fives Tyler Linderbaum (3) on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, during the the 3A quarterfinals between Solon and Wahlert at Principal Park, Des Moines, IA. Merle Laswell/For the Register
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum (3) slides in safe as Wahlert
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum (3) slides in safe as Wahlert Tird Baseman Bo Burgmeier (22) reaches for the throw on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, during the the 3A quarterfinals between Solon and Wahlert at Principal Park, Des Moines, IA. Merle Laswell/For the Register
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum (3) high fives at coach after
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum (3) high fives at coach after scoring on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, during the the 3A quarterfinals between Solon and Wahlert at Principal Park, Des Moines, IA. Merle Laswell/For the Register
Solon Pitcher Dillion Drake (50) pitches the ball to
Solon Pitcher Dillion Drake (50) pitches the ball to First Baseman Tyler Linderbaum (3) on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, during the the 3A quarterfinals between Solon and Wahlert at Principal Park, Des Moines, IA. Merle Laswell/For the Register
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum (3) celebrates on second base
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum (3) celebrates on second base on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, during the the 3A quarterfinals between Solon and Wahlert at Principal Park, Des Moines, IA. Merle Laswell/For the Register
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum competes in the shot put at
Solon's Tyler Linderbaum competes in the shot put at the Iowa High School Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday, May 20, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Logan and Tyler Linderbaum.
Logan and Tyler Linderbaum. For the Press-Citizen
    Although Linderbaum had minimal action as a true freshman — two appearances with no statistics — defensive tackle had always been his spot. It’s from where he punished prep offensive lines as a Solon standout en route to U.S. Army All-American honors in 2017. It’s where he spent all of 2018 working, slowly building toward loftier responsibilities. Depth-chart leaders Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff would graduate after 2019. Opportunity to pounce existed in Linderbaum’s upperclassmen years.

    Shortly after Iowa’s win over Nebraska to end the regular season, everything shifted.

    “We got a break for two or three days, and I got called into coach (Kirk) Ferentz’s office to talk to him the day we got back,” Linderbaum said. “He said we’re going to make the transition to center. And the next day, I took snaps at center with one of the quarterbacks.

    “It kind of bummed me out at first — just because I spent the whole year working with the defense, traveling and being around the older guys. There were a lot of different things running through my mind.”

    It’s only natural for a position change to result in self-questioning — am I’m being moved for a better fit at my new spot, or because I can’t cut it at the old one?

    Negativity might’ve come first, but that initial attitude Polasek observed soon prevailed. Linderbaum knew he had to trust the man up top with solid credentials.

    Embracing the move became the lone option.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football media day
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Toren Young, Mekhi Sargent, and Ivory Kelly-Martin stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Toren Young, Mekhi Sargent, and Ivory Kelly-Martin stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tristan Wirfs stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tristan Wirfs stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Drew Cook stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Drew Cook stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Drew Cook stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Drew Cook stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith and Tyrone Tracy Jr. stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith and Tyrone Tracy Jr. stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, and Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, and Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nico Ragaini stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nico Ragaini stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Nico Ragaini stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Nico Ragaini stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Nico Ragaini stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Nico Ragaini stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Quarterbacks Peyton Mansell, Nate Stanley and Spencer Petras stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Quarterbacks Peyton Mansell, Nate Stanley and Spencer Petras stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Wide receiver Oliver Martin stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Wide receiver Oliver Martin stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Wide receiver Oliver Martin stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Wide receiver Oliver Martin stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    John Milani stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    John Milani stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    John Milani stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    John Milani stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Joe Evans stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Joe Evans stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Joe Evans stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Joe Evans stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    A.J. Epenesa stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    A.J. Epenesa stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    A.J. Epenesa stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    A.J. Epenesa stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Michael Sleep-Dalton stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Michael Sleep-Dalton stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Michael Sleep-Dalton stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Michael Sleep-Dalton stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Daviyon Nixon stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Daviyon Nixon stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Zach VanValkenburg stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Zach VanValkenburg stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Zach VanValkenburg stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Zach VanValkenburg stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Matt Fagan stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Matt Fagan stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Daviyon Nixon stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. n stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Daviyon Nixon stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. n stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day.
    Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      "At the end of the day, I had to look at it as, 'This is what coach Ferentz wanted me to do. He's been around (Iowa) for 20 years, and I'm going to take this role and attack it,'" Linderbaum said. "Ever since that day he told me, I've just been working on snapping and working on the playbook."

      Bowl prep learning under outgoing center Keegan Render catapulted Linderbaum into a solid spring. From there, the progression has been steady toward the starting job. Ferentz hasn’t deployed a starting freshman center since Rafael Eubanks in 2006, but all indications are Linderbaum will become the next.

      Polasek has thrown task after task at Linderbaum, who’s conquered most of them with an eagerness to learn. The veteran offensive line coach is quick to refrain from calling the redshirt freshman a polished product, but Polasek’s mental comp for Linderbaum exudes confidence.

      “I gave him some things to do on his own — he banged them out. The last guy who responded with a self project like that was Carson Wentz,” said Polasek, who coached the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback during his time as North Dakota State’s offensive coordinator.

      “I think that speaks to Tyler Linderbaum. Not comparing him to Carson, but character wise, holy smokes, he just went and knocked out assignments. This guy wants information. This is going to be fine.”

      That wasn’t the only high-profile professional athlete mentioned alongside Linderbaum during media day. For a player who stayed reserved throughout numerous high-school interviews, Linderbaum has gravitated toward assertiveness behind the scenes. It’s needed even more now as the up-front voice.

      “He’s pretty talkative in the room. I think he’s like Kawhi Leonard almost,” said Wirfs, referring to the NBA star known for his bland outward demeanor and competitive fire away from the cameras. “With us he’s all jokes and everything, but when he gets out here (in front of the media), it’s something else.”

      Center isn’t a position where coaches want any shuffling. A consistent, steady season would do wonders for 2019 and beyond. With less than three weeks until his first collegiate snap, the Linderbaum renovation project appears right on schedule.

      “That’s just who he is,” Jackson said. “He’s just a leader off natural basis.”

      Polasek saw that early with Linderbaum, even from the other side. Now, everyone sees it too.

      Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

      Photos: Behind the scenes look at 2019 Iowa Hawkeyes football media day
      Iowa players including Cole Banwart (61) and Tyler Linderbaum (65) walk out to meet with reporters and photogaphers during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa players including Cole Banwart (61) and Tyler Linderbaum (65) walk out to meet with reporters and photogaphers during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Members of the defense play a game to keep themselves entertained during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Members of the defense play a game to keep themselves entertained during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley poses for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley poses for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive linemen Landan Paulsen, from left, Tristan Wirfs and Levi Paulsen show off their beards during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive linemen Landan Paulsen, from left, Tristan Wirfs and Levi Paulsen show off their beards during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) jokes around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) jokes around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, jokes around with offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and Landan Paulsen (68) during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, jokes around with offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and Landan Paulsen (68) during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa players walk out to meet with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa players walk out to meet with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      An Iowa flag hangs above to banners from the 2019 Outback and 2017 Pinstripe bowls during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      An Iowa flag hangs above to banners from the 2019 Outback and 2017 Pinstripe bowls during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen poses for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen poses for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive back John Milani cools off inside a shed while sitting in a golf cart during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive back John Milani cools off inside a shed while sitting in a golf cart during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive backs Geno Stone (9) and Michael Ojemudia joke around with Cedrick Lattimore, far left, with teammate Matt Hankins during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive backs Geno Stone (9) and Michael Ojemudia joke around with Cedrick Lattimore, far left, with teammate Matt Hankins during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Members of the defense cool off in the shade of a scissor lift during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Members of the defense cool off in the shade of a scissor lift during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton runs with a ball during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton runs with a ball during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) jokes around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) jokes around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) carries a ball during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) carries a ball during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Members of the defense cool off in the shade behind a scissor lift during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Members of the defense cool off in the shade behind a scissor lift during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) does an interview during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) does an interview during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive linemen Landan Paulsen, far left, and Levi Paulsen interview teammate Dalles Jacobus, center, during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive linemen Landan Paulsen, far left, and Levi Paulsen interview teammate Dalles Jacobus, center, during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Joe Evans (13) tosses a ball around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Joe Evans (13) tosses a ball around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa attempts a rugby-style pass during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa attempts a rugby-style pass during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Drew Cook talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa tight end Drew Cook talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley tosses a ball around during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley tosses a ball around during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, poses for a photo with teammates Peyton Mansell, left, and Spencer Petras during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, poses for a photo with teammates Peyton Mansell, left, and Spencer Petras during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa runningbacks Ivory Kelly-Martin, from left, Toren Young, and Mekhi Sargent pose for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa runningbacks Ivory Kelly-Martin, from left, Toren Young, and Mekhi Sargent pose for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive linemen Levi Paulsen, left, and Landan Paulsen joke around during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive linemen Levi Paulsen, left, and Landan Paulsen joke around during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger smiles while talking with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger smiles while talking with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, and Tristan Wirfs swap positions while posing for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, and Tristan Wirfs swap positions while posing for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper, left, and Spencer Petras pose for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper, left, and Spencer Petras pose for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talk with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talk with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) speaks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) speaks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon smiles while speaking with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon smiles while speaking with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Reporters interview Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Reporters interview Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
