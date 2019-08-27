CLOSE The first topic of Kirk Ferentz's Week 1 press conference was Oliver Martin. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Another media availability, another non-update on Oliver Martin's eligibility status.

The Hawkeyes are still waiting on a ruling about whether Martin will be immediately eligible, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said at Tuesday's opening-week news conference. It's the same answer Ferentz provided when asked about the situation at media day Aug. 9.

"We hope to hear something this week," Ferentz said Tuesday.

Buy Photo Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

By now, the eligibility details are known. Martin, the former Iowa City West and Michigan wide receiver, transferred to Iowa this summer and is petitioning for immediate eligibility. The Martin family has hired an attorney to help streamline the process.

"The biggest thing all of us would hope for is some consistency," Ferentz said regarding transfers.

The Hawkeyes are preparing as if he'll be eligible. From Iowa fans to those directly invested in the program, everyone is anxiously awaiting a ruling.

"If we get the green light, he'll be in there (Week 1)," Ferentz said.

But for now, the wait continues.

Kicking 'coin flip'

Ferentz said the kicking competition is still “neck and neck” and a “coin flip” between Keith Duncan and Caleb Shudak. Both could see action Saturday. Ferentz said Shudak will handle kickoffs.

Freshmen update

Ferentz said he doesn’t foresee any defensive freshmen seeing significant time Saturday. He did say that a couple could see the field on offense. Running backs Tyler Goodson and Shadrick Byrd are likely candidates.

“Really pleased with both guys,” Ferentz said. “They’re both in the picture right now.”

Offensive line injury

Ferentz said Cole Banwart is the only player in the two-deep doubtful for Saturday. Banwart had been battling with the Paulsen twins for a starting guard position.

No. 2 under center

We have a winner in the backup quarterback battle.

Ferentz said Spencer Petras will go under center if something happens to Nate Stanley. But the race remains tight between Petras and Peyton Mansell.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.