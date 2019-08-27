CLOSE

Kirk Ferentz's Week 1 press conference was Oliver Martin.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Another media availability, another non-update on Oliver Martin's eligibility status. 

The Hawkeyes are still waiting on a ruling about whether Martin will be immediately eligible, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said at Tuesday's opening-week news conference. It's the same answer Ferentz provided when asked about the situation at media day Aug. 9. 

"We hope to hear something this week," Ferentz said Tuesday. 

By now, the eligibility details are known. Martin, the former Iowa City West and Michigan wide receiver, transferred to Iowa this summer and is petitioning for immediate eligibility. The Martin family has hired an attorney to help streamline the process. 

"The biggest thing all of us would hope for is some consistency,"  Ferentz said regarding transfers. 

The Hawkeyes are preparing as if he'll be eligible. From Iowa fans to those directly invested in the program, everyone is anxiously awaiting a ruling. 

"If we get the green light, he'll be in there (Week 1)," Ferentz said. 

But for now, the wait continues.          

Kicking 'coin flip'

Ferentz said the kicking competition is still “neck and neck” and a “coin flip” between Keith Duncan and Caleb Shudak. Both could see action Saturday. Ferentz said Shudak will handle kickoffs.  

Freshmen update  

Ferentz said he doesn’t foresee any defensive freshmen seeing significant time Saturday. He did say that a couple could see the field on offense. Running backs Tyler Goodson and Shadrick Byrd are likely candidates.

“Really pleased with both guys,” Ferentz said. “They’re both in the picture right now.”

Offensive line injury

Ferentz said Cole Banwart is the only player in the two-deep doubtful for Saturday. Banwart had been battling with the Paulsen twins for a starting guard position.  

No. 2 under center

We have a winner in the backup quarterback battle.

Ferentz said Spencer Petras will go under center if something happens to Nate Stanley. But the race remains tight between Petras and Peyton Mansell. 

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

Iowa football: Photos of receiver Oliver Martin through the years
Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day.
Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands with teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands with teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown during the second half against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J.
Michigan receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown during the second half against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J.
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin runs after a catch in the first half against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin runs after a catch in the first half against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Iowa football and Oliver Martin are now in the waiting process to determine whether he'll receive an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility.
Iowa football and Oliver Martin are now in the waiting process to determine whether he'll receive an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility.
Oliver Martin (80) made 11 catches for 125 yards with one touchdown during his redshirt freshman season at Michigan. He played in all 13 games, with one start.
Oliver Martin (80) made 11 catches for 125 yards with one touchdown during his redshirt freshman season at Michigan. He played in all 13 games, with one start.
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play.
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play.
Oliver Martin, WR, Iowa City West: A two-time all-state
Oliver Martin, WR, Iowa City West: A two-time all-state pick in 2015-16. Ended his career with 239 receptions, the most in Iowa high school football history, as well as 3,449 receiving yards and 33 touchdown receptions. Was the state's top-rated prospect in 2017 and played in the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday,
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown.
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin looks up at the scoreboard
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown.
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin smiles from the top
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin smiles from the top of the podium Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 after winning the the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown.
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) pushes off a Cedar
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) pushes off a Cedar Rapids Washington defender Nov. 11, 2016, in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) and Devontae Lane
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) and Devontae Lane (6) high five fans in the stands Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, after defeating Cedar Rapids Washington in their 4A state semifinal game at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced during senior
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced during senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
West High's Oliver Martin poses for a photo on Tuesday,
West High's Oliver Martin poses for a photo on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced with his parents
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced with his parents during senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
West High's Oliver Martin chats with former Hawkeye
West High's Oliver Martin chats with former Hawkeye receiver Kevonte Martin-Manley after being presented with his U.S. Army All-American jersey at school on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
IC West's Oliver Martin (3) at bat on Wednesday, July
IC West's Oliver Martin (3) at bat on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, during the 4A quarterfinals between Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Principal Park, Des Moines, IA.
West High's Oliver Martin throws to first base after
West High's Oliver Martin throws to first base after tagging out Davenport Central's Bobby Magnus during their substate final on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. West High won, 7-1.
West High's Oliver Martin returns a kick for 57 yards
West High's Oliver Martin returns a kick for 57 yards in the final seconds of the first half in the Trojans' game against Dubuque Hempstead on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015.
West High's Oliver Martin is also a formidable recruit
West High's Oliver Martin is also a formidable recruit in baseball. He holds offers from Iowa and Illinois.
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Pleasant Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014.
West High's Oliver Martin tosses the ball back to Conner
West High's Oliver Martin tosses the ball back to Conner Greene on a hook and ladder play during the Trojans' Class 4A second round playoff game against Linn-Mar in Marion on Monday, Nov. 3, 2014.
West High wide receiver Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High wide receiver Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014.
West High’s Oliver Martin (8) catches a touchdown pass against Davenport North during the first half Friday in Iowa City. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and cruised into the half at 35-0.
West High's Oliver Martin (8) catches a touchdown pass against Davenport North during the first half Friday in Iowa City. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and cruised into the half at 35-0.
