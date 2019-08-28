CLOSE

Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin is waiting to hear whether he'll be granted immediate eligibility after transferring from Michigan. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Oliver Martin got the word he and Iowa football fans have been clamoring for since he officially became a Hawkeye in early June.

Approved.

Yes, it happened. The talented wide receiver has been ruled eligible to play this season, and just in the nick of time.

The final word came Wednesday morning from the Big Ten Conference, five days after initial approval came from the NCAA, according to a source with direct knowledge of the process. 

Martin will have three years of eligibility for the Hawkeyes, starting with Saturday’s 6:40 p.m. opener against Miami of Ohio.

What a way to hit game week.

The verdict had been months in the making.

Martin and his inner circle have known since Friday that his appeal for immediate eligibility was granted by the NCAA. That significant victory didn’t come easily; the Martin family had hired an attorney to work with Iowa’s compliance office to put together a detailed case on why he should be allowed to play right away.

During the process, the NCAA gave Michigan (his previous school) a chance to review and comment on Martin's case.

And still, it got approved.

But there was one final step that required completion before Martin could be deemed eligible. Because Martin transferred within the Big Ten (he spent two seasons at Michigan), he also needed conference approval. Iowa filed that paperwork this week and got the response it wanted. 

The reasons within Martin’s appeal have remained private.

“I appreciate your interest on the topic,” Martin said during the team’s media day Aug. 9, as he was waiting for the waiver process to finish. “But I just don’t really want to go into the details.”

Iowa football: Photos of receiver Oliver Martin through the years
Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day.
Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands with teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands with teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown during the second half against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J.
Michigan receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown during the second half against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin runs after a catch in the first half against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin runs after a catch in the first half against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Iowa football and Oliver Martin are now in the waiting process to determine whether he'll receive an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility.
Iowa football and Oliver Martin are now in the waiting process to determine whether he'll receive an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility. Julio Cortez, AP
Oliver Martin (80) made 11 catches for 125 yards with one touchdown during his redshirt freshman season at Michigan. He played in all 13 games, with one start.
Oliver Martin (80) made 11 catches for 125 yards with one touchdown during his redshirt freshman season at Michigan. He played in all 13 games, with one start. Tim Fuller,USA TODAY Sports
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez, AP
Oliver Martin, WR, Iowa City West: A two-time all-state
Oliver Martin, WR, Iowa City West: A two-time all-state pick in 2015-16. Ended his career with 239 receptions, the most in Iowa high school football history, as well as 3,449 receiving yards and 33 touchdown receptions. Was the state’s top-rated prospect in 2017 and played in the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Michael Zamora/Register file photo
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday,
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin looks up at the scoreboard
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin smiles from the top
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin smiles from the top of the podium Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 after winning the the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) pushes off a Cedar
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) pushes off a Cedar Rapids Washington defender Nov. 11, 2016, in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) and Devontae Lane
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) and Devontae Lane (6) high five fans in the stands Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, after defeating Cedar Rapids Washington in their 4A state semifinal game at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. Michael Zamora/The Register
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced during senior
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced during senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin poses for a photo on Tuesday,
West High's Oliver Martin poses for a photo on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced with his parents
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced with his parents during senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin chats with former Hawkeye
West High's Oliver Martin chats with former Hawkeye receiver Kevonte Martin-Manley after being presented with his U.S. Army All-American jersey at school on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
IC West's Oliver Martin (3) at bat on Wednesday, July
IC West's Oliver Martin (3) at bat on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, during the 4A quarterfinals between Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Principal Park, Des Moines, IA. Merle Laswell/For the Register
West High's Oliver Martin throws to first base after
West High's Oliver Martin throws to first base after tagging out Davenport Central's Bobby Magnus during their substate final on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. West High won, 7-1. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin returns a kick for 57 yards
West High's Oliver Martin returns a kick for 57 yards in the final seconds of the first half in the Trojans' game against Dubuque Hempstead on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. David Scrivner Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin is also a formidable recruit
West High's Oliver Martin is also a formidable recruit in baseball. He holds offers from Iowa and Illinois. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Pleasant Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin tosses the ball back to Conner
West High's Oliver Martin tosses the ball back to Conner Greene on a hook and ladder play during the Trojans' Class 4A second round playoff game against Linn-Mar in Marion on Monday, Nov. 3, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High wide receiver Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High wide receiver Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
West High’s Oliver Martin (8) catches a touchdown pass against Davenport North during the first half Friday in Iowa City. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and cruised into the half at 35-0.
West High’s Oliver Martin (8) catches a touchdown pass against Davenport North during the first half Friday in Iowa City. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and cruised into the half at 35-0. Justin Torner / For the Press-Citizen
    The reasons don’t really matter now.

    What matters is that Martin is happy to be (as he says) home at Iowa, and he can certainly provide a boost to the Hawkeyes' offense.

    The former Iowa City West star has been quickly trying to learn the Hawkeyes’ playbook at all three wide receiver positions. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz sees Martin’s versatile skill set at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds as an advantage.

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today so you don't miss a moment.​​​​​​​

    Iowa’s top four at receiver has now become a top five, with Martin joining "X" receiver Brandon Smith, "Z" receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and slot receivers Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy Jr.

    “(Martin) is a good short-area quickness guy,” Ferentz said. “But he does a real nice job on some vertical routes and tracking the ball down the field.”

    Martin was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, choosing Michigan from among a who's-who of suitors, including the Hawkeyes. He redshirted his first season in Ann Arbor before catching 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

    Head coach Kirk Ferentz said on Tuesday that if Martin was cleared this week, he would play Saturday against Miami. Now, he has the green light.

    About an hour after the Register's report, the university confirmed the Martin news and released a pair of statements.

    From Kirk Ferentz: "We are pleased that the NCAA and Big Ten Conference have approved Oliver’s waiver to play this season. Oliver is a tremendous young man who has been working hard since the day he set foot on our campus this summer. His teammates are excited to have him on the practice field and in the weight room, and we look forward to Oliver being able to contribute to our team.”

    From Martin: “I am ecstatic that the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference have approved our waiver request. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for their help as I work to get ready. I have been dreaming of running out of the tunnel wearing the black and gold ever since I decided to join the program. I can’t wait to contribute to this team on the field."

    Iowa football: Hawkeyes receivers under Kirk Ferentz
    Kevin Kasper (1997-2000) caught 157 passes for 1,974 yards and 11 touchdowns in his Hawkeye career. He left Iowa as the program's all-time leader for receptions in a game, season and career.
    Kevin Kasper (1997-2000) caught 157 passes for 1,974 yards and 11 touchdowns in his Hawkeye career. He left Iowa as the program's all-time leader for receptions in a game, season and career. Harry Baumert/Des Moines Register
    Tim Dodge (1998-2001) tries to corral a loose ball during a first-half kickoff return against Illinois on Nov. 6, 1999 at Kinnick Stadium.
    Tim Dodge (1998-2001) tries to corral a loose ball during a first-half kickoff return against Illinois on Nov. 6, 1999 at Kinnick Stadium. Bill Neibergall/Des Moines Register
    Ryan Barton (1998-2000) finished his career with 51 catches for 805 yards and a touchdown. He's pictured running for a 39-yard gain in the third quarter against Western Michigan on Sept. 9, 2000.
    Ryan Barton (1998-2000) finished his career with 51 catches for 805 yards and a touchdown. He's pictured running for a 39-yard gain in the third quarter against Western Michigan on Sept. 9, 2000. Harry Baumert/Des Moines Register
    Chris Oliver (1998-2001) finished his Hawkeye career with 57 receptions for 740 yards and 5 touchdowns. He is pictured hauling in a fourth-quarter pass at Kinnick Stadium against Iowa State on Sept. 16, 2000.
    Chris Oliver (1998-2001) finished his Hawkeye career with 57 receptions for 740 yards and 5 touchdowns. He is pictured hauling in a fourth-quarter pass at Kinnick Stadium against Iowa State on Sept. 16, 2000. Deb Barber/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa City native Kahlil Hill (1998, 2000-2001) motions toward the Kinnick Stadium crowd after scoring a touchdown against Penn State on Sept. 29, 2001. Hill finished his career with 152 catches for 1,892 yards and 15 touchdowns before spending time in the NFL and CFL.
    Iowa City native Kahlil Hill (1998, 2000-2001) motions toward the Kinnick Stadium crowd after scoring a touchdown against Penn State on Sept. 29, 2001. Hill finished his career with 152 catches for 1,892 yards and 15 touchdowns before spending time in the NFL and CFL. Rodney White/Des Moines Register
    Iowa wide receivers C.J. Jones, left, Ed Hinkel (11), Maurice Brown (9) and Calvin Davis all jump during the team's media day in Iowa City on Aug. 9, 2002.
    Iowa wide receivers C.J. Jones, left, Ed Hinkel (11), Maurice Brown (9) and Calvin Davis all jump during the team's media day in Iowa City on Aug. 9, 2002. Scott Morgan/Des Moines Register
    Ed Hinkle (2002-2005) pulls in a touchdown catch in the first half as Penn State's Bryan Scott defends on Sept. 28, 2002 in State College, Pa. Hinkel finished his career with 135 catches for 1,588 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his final game at Kinnick Stadium, Hinkel caught a record 4 touchdowns.
    Ed Hinkle (2002-2005) pulls in a touchdown catch in the first half as Penn State's Bryan Scott defends on Sept. 28, 2002 in State College, Pa. Hinkel finished his career with 135 catches for 1,588 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his final game at Kinnick Stadium, Hinkel caught a record 4 touchdowns. Pat Little/Des Moines Register
    C.J. Jones (2001-2002) looks over his shoulder after making a reception in the second quarter and taking it in for a touchdown during Iowa's 44-16 win over Michigan State on Oct. 12, 2002. Jones finished his career with 12 touchdowns, including a score on the opening kickoff of the 2003 Orange Bowl against USC.
    C.J. Jones (2001-2002) looks over his shoulder after making a reception in the second quarter and taking it in for a touchdown during Iowa's 44-16 win over Michigan State on Oct. 12, 2002. Jones finished his career with 12 touchdowns, including a score on the opening kickoff of the 2003 Orange Bowl against USC. Deb Barber/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Maurice Brown (2001-2003) scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game at Kinnick Stadium against Northwestern on Nov. 9, 2002.
    Maurice Brown (2001-2003) scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game at Kinnick Stadium against Northwestern on Nov. 9, 2002. Charlie Neibergall/Des Moines Register
    Ramon Ochoa (2000, 2002-2003) was not only a speedy receiver, but also a prolific kick returner for the Hawkeyes. Ochoa is pictured scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Michigan on Oct. 4, 2003. Iowa won the game 30-27.
    Ramon Ochoa (2000, 2002-2003) was not only a speedy receiver, but also a prolific kick returner for the Hawkeyes. Ochoa is pictured scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Michigan on Oct. 4, 2003. Iowa won the game 30-27. Deb Barber/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa City native Calvin Davis (2003-2006) is pushed out of bounds by an Illinois defender after a 26-yard gain during a Nov. 1, 2003 contest at Kinnick Stadium.
    Iowa City native Calvin Davis (2003-2006) is pushed out of bounds by an Illinois defender after a 26-yard gain during a Nov. 1, 2003 contest at Kinnick Stadium. Harry Baumert/Des Moines Register
    Matt Melloy (2003-2005) celebrates a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a Nov. 1, 2003 game against visiting Illinois.
    Matt Melloy (2003-2005) celebrates a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a Nov. 1, 2003 game against visiting Illinois. David Peterson/Des Moines Register
    Clinton Solomon (2002, 2004-2005) finished his career in a Hawkeye uniform with 118 receptions for 1,864 yards and 14 touchdowns. Solomon is pictured catching a pass against Minnesota on Nov. 13, 2004.
    Clinton Solomon (2002, 2004-2005) finished his career in a Hawkeye uniform with 118 receptions for 1,864 yards and 14 touchdowns. Solomon is pictured catching a pass against Minnesota on Nov. 13, 2004. Doug Wells/Des Moines Reigster
    Warren Holloway (2001-2004) scored one touchdown in his Hawkeye career, and it was one of the most thrilling in program history. Holloway reeled in a deep pass from Drew Tate and scampered for a 56-yard touchdown as time expired to gave Iowa a 30-25 victory in the Outback Bowl against LSU on Jan. 1, 2005.
    Warren Holloway (2001-2004) scored one touchdown in his Hawkeye career, and it was one of the most thrilling in program history. Holloway reeled in a deep pass from Drew Tate and scampered for a 56-yard touchdown as time expired to gave Iowa a 30-25 victory in the Outback Bowl against LSU on Jan. 1, 2005. John Raoux/Associated Press
    Herb Grigsby (2005-2006) dances into the end zone ahead of Ball State's Erik Keys on a 33-yard pass from Drew Tate in the second quarter of a game played Sept. 3, 2005.
    Herb Grigsby (2005-2006) dances into the end zone ahead of Ball State's Erik Keys on a 33-yard pass from Drew Tate in the second quarter of a game played Sept. 3, 2005. Harry Baumert/Des Moines Register
    Dominique Douglas (2006) looks for a hole as Montana defenders close in at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 2, 2006.
    Dominique Douglas (2006) looks for a hole as Montana defenders close in at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 2, 2006. Andrea Melendez/Des Moines Register
    Anthony Bowman (2006) dodges a tackle by Wisconsin's Zach Hampton in a game played Nov. 11, 2006 at Kinnick Stadium.
    Anthony Bowman (2006) dodges a tackle by Wisconsin's Zach Hampton in a game played Nov. 11, 2006 at Kinnick Stadium. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    James Cleveland (2007-2010) catches a pass in front of Northern Illinois' Chase Carter on Sept. 1, 2007 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, Ill.
    James Cleveland (2007-2010) catches a pass in front of Northern Illinois' Chase Carter on Sept. 1, 2007 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, Ill. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Colin Sandeman (2007-2010) makes a leaping catch in front of Iowa State's James Smith (2) and Allen Bell (12) in a Sept. 15, 2007 contest in Ames.
    Colin Sandeman (2007-2010) makes a leaping catch in front of Iowa State's James Smith (2) and Allen Bell (12) in a Sept. 15, 2007 contest in Ames. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Andy Brodell (2005-2008) sprints past a pair of Michigan State defenders on Oct. 5, 2008 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
    Andy Brodell (2005-2008) sprints past a pair of Michigan State defenders on Oct. 5, 2008 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Trey Stross (2006-2009) is tackled from behind by Michigan State's Greg Jones on Iowa's final drive in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 24, 2009.
    Trey Stross (2006-2009) is tackled from behind by Michigan State's Greg Jones on Iowa's final drive in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 24, 2009. Justin Hayworth/Des Moines Register
    Paul Chaney, Jr. (2007-2010) takes the ball downfield after catching a pass from Ricky Stanzi during Iowa's contest against the Hoosiers on Nov. 6, 2010 in Bloomington, Ind.
    Paul Chaney, Jr. (2007-2010) takes the ball downfield after catching a pass from Ricky Stanzi during Iowa's contest against the Hoosiers on Nov. 6, 2010 in Bloomington, Ind. Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (2007-2010) redshirted in 2006 and went on to rank first at Iowa with 173 career receptions and second with 2,616 yards when he left the program. He is pictured making a catch against Ohio State on Nov. 20, 2010 at Kinnick Stadium.
    Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (2007-2010) redshirted in 2006 and went on to rank first at Iowa with 173 career receptions and second with 2,616 yards when he left the program. He is pictured making a catch against Ohio State on Nov. 20, 2010 at Kinnick Stadium. DesMoines
    Marvin McNutt (2008-2011) arrived at Iowa as a quarterback, but spent his final three seasons building one of the most-successful receiving careers the program has ever seen. McNutt, pictured in a Sept. 24, 2011 game against Louisiana-Monroe, finished as Iowa's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns with 28. He caught 170 passes for 2,861 yards as a Hawkeye.
    Marvin McNutt (2008-2011) arrived at Iowa as a quarterback, but spent his final three seasons building one of the most-successful receiving careers the program has ever seen. McNutt, pictured in a Sept. 24, 2011 game against Louisiana-Monroe, finished as Iowa's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns with 28. He caught 170 passes for 2,861 yards as a Hawkeye. Justin Hayworth/Des Moines Register
    Don Shumpert (2010-2013) is wrapped up by Nebraska's Andrew Green at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Nov. 25, 2011.
    Don Shumpert (2010-2013) is wrapped up by Nebraska's Andrew Green at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Nov. 25, 2011. David Purdy/Des Moines Register
    Keenan Davis (2009-2012) pulls in a catch Saturday during Iowa's game against Central Michigan on Sept. 22, 2012.
    Keenan Davis (2009-2012) pulls in a catch Saturday during Iowa's game against Central Michigan on Sept. 22, 2012. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Kevonte Martin-Manley (2011-2014) left Iowa as the program's all-time receptions leader with 174, a record that stands today. He also accumulated 1,799 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He is pictured catching a pass against Ball State on Sept. 6, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium.
    Kevonte Martin-Manley (2011-2014) left Iowa as the program's all-time receptions leader with 174, a record that stands today. He also accumulated 1,799 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He is pictured catching a pass against Ball State on Sept. 6, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium. Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports
    Jordan Cotton (2011-2013) runs in a touchdown during Iowa's game on Sept. 30, 2012 against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium.
    Jordan Cotton (2011-2013) runs in a touchdown during Iowa's game on Sept. 30, 2012 against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Jacob Hillyer (2012-2015) tries to avoid Iowa State's Jensen Watson on his way to scoring a touchdown at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Sept. 14, 2013.
    Jacob Hillyer (2012-2015) tries to avoid Iowa State's Jensen Watson on his way to scoring a touchdown at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Sept. 14, 2013. Bill Neibergall/Des Moines Register
    Ohio State's C.J. Barnett lays a hit on Iowa's Damond Powell (2013-2014) after Powell caught a pass in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio.
    Ohio State's C.J. Barnett lays a hit on Iowa's Damond Powell (2013-2014) after Powell caught a pass in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
    Derrick Willies (2014) played one season with Iowa before transfering to Texas Tech. He is pictured hauling in a pass against Northern Iowa on Aug. 30, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium.
    Derrick Willies (2014) played one season with Iowa before transfering to Texas Tech. He is pictured hauling in a pass against Northern Iowa on Aug. 30, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register
    Riley McCarron (2013-2016) sprints for added yards during a kickoff return against Purdue on Sept. 27, 2014 in West Lafayette, Ind.
    Riley McCarron (2013-2016) sprints for added yards during a kickoff return against Purdue on Sept. 27, 2014 in West Lafayette, Ind. Frank Oliver/Journal & Courier
    Jerminic Smith (2015-2016) looks to gain yardage after making a catch against Illinois in a game at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 10, 2015.
    Jerminic Smith (2015-2016) looks to gain yardage after making a catch against Illinois in a game at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 10, 2015. Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register
    Tevaun Smith (2012-2015) runs for extra yardage against Northwestern in a game played Oct. 17, 2015 in Evanston, Ill.
    Tevaun Smith (2012-2015) runs for extra yardage against Northwestern in a game played Oct. 17, 2015 in Evanston, Ill. Dustin Saltoff/For the Register
    Iowa wide receiver Adrian Falconer, left, is a player
    Adrian Falconer (2015-2017) secures a catch against Purdue on Nov. 21, 2015 at Kinnick Stadium. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
    Matt Vandeberg (2013-2017) makes the catch for the first down against Iowa State on Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Kinnick Stadium. Vandeberg finished his career with 134 catches for 1,686 yards and 10 total scores.
    Matt Vandeberg (2013-2017) makes the catch for the first down against Iowa State on Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Kinnick Stadium. Vandeberg finished his career with 134 catches for 1,686 yards and 10 total scores. Michael Zamora/Des Moines Register
    Jay Scheel (2015-2016) beat Wisconsin's Lubern Figaro on this second-quarter play, but couldn't come up with the catch in the Oct. 22, 2016 game at Kinnick Stadium.
    Jay Scheel (2015-2016) beat Wisconsin's Lubern Figaro on this second-quarter play, but couldn't come up with the catch in the Oct. 22, 2016 game at Kinnick Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register
    Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is caught after pulling in a reception against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Ihmir Smith-Marsette (2017-present) is caught after making a catch at Kinnick Stadium against Iowa State on Sept. 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper (19) runs with a ball during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Max Cooper (2017-present) runs with the ball against Iowa State on Sept. 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) pushes for a first down after catching a pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium.
    Brandon Smith (2017-present) pushes for a first down after catching a pass against Minnesota in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Oct 6, 2018. Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Dominique Dafney celebrates after blocking a punt by Penn State's Blake Gillikin and recording a safety at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 27, 2018 in State College, Penn.
    Dominique Dafney (2017-present) celebrates after blocking a punt by Penn State's Blake Gillikin and recording a safety at Beaver Stadium in State College, Penn., on Oct. 27, 2018 Dustin Satloff/For the Register
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) evades Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Nick Easley (2017-2018) evades Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz during a game on Nov. 10, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Wide receiver Oliver Martin stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Wide receiver Oliver Martin stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
