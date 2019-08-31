LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Welcome to HawkCentral's live game center for Iowa football. Join Danny Lawhon as the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes take on Miami of Ohio at 6:45 p.m. Add your comments to the discussion and enjoy!

Iowa football photos: Hawkeyes open 2019 season against Miami (Ohio)
Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) reacts with wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) after a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not shown) against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) and \ia11o\ walk out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young drives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes spirit squad run out onto the field with "I" "O" "W" "A" flags before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa junior place kicker Caleb Shudak kicks the ball after an Iowa touchdown against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Nico Ragaini pulls down a catch for a first down against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
The Iowa offensive line gets ready to snap the ball against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa eyes the ball as Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert winds back to make a throw in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Members of the officiating crew wave to the kids at the end of the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Former Iowa and current Miami of Ohio cornerback Manny Rugamba pushes Iowa receiver Brandon Smith out of bounds saving a touchdown in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Smith would later score the Hawkeyes' first touchdown of the 2019 season.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs for extra yards after being in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Center official Amanda Sauer-Cook makes her way between Iowa and Miami of Ohio players between downs at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball after pulling down a reception in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa sophomore receiver Oliver Martin warms up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Fans pack Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes defeated Miami of Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Fans wave to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Marching Band take the field prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Marching Band take the field prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa students cheer while gesturing for an "I" during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans wave their flashlights during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Members of the Iowa cheerleading squad perform a routine as smoke from fireworks lingers after Iowa scored a touchdown against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) chases down Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
"Kinnick Stadium" is illuminated on the press box during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) pulls in a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs after pulling in a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin reacts to a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) pulls in a catch during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stiff arms Miami of Ohio defensive back Bart Baratti (49) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stiff-arms a Miami of Ohio defender during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) gets tackled during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) runs across the field to embrace former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) greets former teammate Iowa running back Toren Young (28) after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) talks with former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) poses for a photo with former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players run into the tunnel after a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) runs into the tunnel after a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa sophomore wide receiver Oliver Martin pulls down a touchdown in the third quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia is tackled after pulling down an interception in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls to his offense before taking the snap in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior fullback Brady Ross loses the ball as he is hit by members of the Miami of Ohio defense in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior fullback Brady Ross loses the ball as he is hit by members of the Miami of Ohio defense in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach congratulates members of his offense after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Miami of Ohio in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) Chauncey Golston (57) Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) get ready for a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates after a stop during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa senior linebacker Amani Jones celebrates after sacking Miami of Ohio freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Amani Jones sacks Miami of Ohio freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets embraced by teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not shown) as Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back Zedrick Raymond (14) defends during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not shown) over Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back Zedrick Raymond (14) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Miami of Ohio in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) reacts after breaking up a would-be touchdown catch to Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) in the first quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) gets set on a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates with teammate Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal in the first quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempt to break past Miami of Ohio offensive lineman Pete Nank (65) while pressuring quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Miami of Ohio wide receiver Jack Sorenson (13) leaps into the arms of a teammate after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and defensive back Geno Stone, right, tackle Miami of Ohio running back Jaylon Bester during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches in the second quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball fir a first down against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior tight end Shaun Beyer takes the ball inside the five yard line before being tackled by Miami of Ohio linebacker Kobe Burse in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Miami of Ohio linebacker Zedrick Raymond knocks a pass away from Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is tripped up by Miami of Ohio (and former Hawkeye) cornerback Manny Rugamba in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is caught by Miami of Ohio (and former Hawkeye) cornerback Manny Rugamba in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior fullback Brady Ross carries the ball for a gain in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Members of the 2004 Iowa Hawkeyes football team are recognized during a time out in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, shoves Miami of Ohio offensive lineman Tommy Doyle in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a touchdown pass over Miami of Ohio defensive back Manny Rugamba in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a touchdown pass over Miami of Ohio defensive back Manny Rugamba in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a touchdown pass over Miami of Ohio defensive back Manny Rugamba in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith celebrates after pulling down a touchdown pass against Miami of Ohio in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes huddle up before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa students react after a light rain starts before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) walks out on the field before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletics director Gary Barta walks on the field before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa students react after a light rain starts before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan warms up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior place kicker Caleb Shudak warms up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
University of Iowa freshman offensive lineman Noah Fenske, right, warms up prior to the start of Iowa's game against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley slaps Nile Kinnick's helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger slaps Nile Kinnick's helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-five fans while walking into the stadium before a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players high-five fans while walking into the stadium before a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Miami of Ohio players walk into the stadium before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
