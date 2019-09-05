CLOSE

The 19th-ranked Hawkeyes host Rutgers in an unusually early opening to the Big Ten Conference season. Des Moines Register

As far as No. 19 Iowa's football opener went last week, that Miami of Ohio game was a case of all's well that ends well. And things ended particularly well in that 38-14 triumph, especially when looking at the second half.

But in order for the Hawkeyes' goals of a Big Ten Conference championship game trip to be realized, their in-league road has to start well, too. Kirk Ferentz's squad plays the earliest conference game in his 21-year tenure when Iowa hosts Rutgers at 11 a.m. Saturday on FS1.

This should be another gimme game, with the Hawkeyes as nearly three-touchdown favorites. There's that whole trap-game, Cy-Hawk situation lingering, though.

Either way, this week's focus simply ought to be 2-0. Onto the projected starters ... 

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 4, Nate Stanley (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, senior)

Running back: No. 10, Mekhi Sargent (5-11, 223, junior)

Tight end: No. 39, Nate Wieting (6-4, 250, sr.)

Fullback: No. 36, Brady Ross (6-0, 246, sr.)

Wide receiver: No. 12, Brandon Smith (6-2, 218, jr.)

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Devonte Young (from left), wide receiver Brandon Smith, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and and running backs coach Derrick Foster ride Falcon's Fury on Saturday at Busch Gardens. Smith was particularly scared, Smith-Marsette was happy to report afterward.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Devonte Young (from left), wide receiver Brandon Smith, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and and running backs coach Derrick Foster ride Falcon's Fury on Saturday at Busch Gardens. Smith was particularly scared, Smith-Marsette was happy to report afterward. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Brandon Smith runs with the ball in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's Brandon Smith runs with the ball in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Brandon Smith is out against Northwestern.
Brandon Smith is out against Northwestern. Matthew OHaren, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith is more comfortable as a sophomore, which has resulted in a bevy of big catches.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith is more comfortable as a sophomore, which has resulted in a bevy of big catches. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) blocks Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) blocks Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith, right, celebrates with teammates after catching a 10-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith, right, celebrates with teammates after catching a 10-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa's Brandon Smith pulls in a touchdown pass in the end zone against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Brandon Smith pulls in a touchdown pass in the end zone against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa offense celebrate after Brandon Smith pulled in a touchdown pass in the end zone against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa offense celebrate after Brandon Smith pulled in a touchdown pass in the end zone against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a pass as he's defended by Indiana defensive back Andre Brown Jr. (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a pass as he's defended by Indiana defensive back Andre Brown Jr. (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith controls the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Terell Smith during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith controls the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Terell Smith during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) pushes for a first down after catching a pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium.
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) pushes for a first down after catching a pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-fives Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-fives Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) comes down with a ball during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) comes down with a ball during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates with teammate Brandon Smith (12) after catching a 14-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates with teammate Brandon Smith (12) after catching a 14-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Brandon Smith, left, Nick Easley, center, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa's Brandon Smith, left, Nick Easley, center, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
After catching three balls for 15 yards as a true freshman,
After catching three balls for 15 yards as a true freshman, Brandon Smith is expected to take a big step forward in his second season as a Hawkeye. Zach Boyden-Holmes, The Register
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) tries to make a reception over defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage Friday, April 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) tries to make a reception over defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage Friday, April 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

    Left tackle: No. 74, Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 322, jr.)

    Left guard: No. 68, Landan Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

    Center: No. 65, Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 286, freshman)

    Right guard: No. 64, Kyler Schott (6-2, 290, sophomore)

    INSTANT STAR:How Kyler Schott endeared himself to the Hawkeye masses

    Right tackle: No. 66, Levi Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

    Iowa redshirt freshman Tyler Linderbaum was impressive in the opener against Miami of Ohio. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    DEFENSE

    Defensive end: No. 57, Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270, jr.)

    Defensive end: No. 94, A.J. Epenesa (6-6, 280, jr.)

    Defensive tackle: No. 95, Cedrick Lattimore (6-3, 295, sr.)

    Defensive tackle: No. 91, Brady Reiff (6-3, 277, sr.)

    Weak-side linebacker: No. 32, Djimon Colbert (6-1, 235, soph.)

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert
    Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush, Jr. (1) throws a shuffle pass as Iowa's Jack Hockaday (48) and Djimon Colbert (32) defend in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
    Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush, Jr. (1) throws a shuffle pass as Iowa's Jack Hockaday (48) and Djimon Colbert (32) defend in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) adjusts his mouth guard as Northwestern's Cameron Green (84) signals for a first down during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) adjusts his mouth guard as Northwestern's Cameron Green (84) signals for a first down during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Purdue won 38-36. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Purdue won 38-36. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
    Indiana Hoosiers running back Reese Taylor (2) runs with the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
    Indiana Hoosiers running back Reese Taylor (2) runs with the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery, right, is tackled by Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery, right, is tackled by Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
    Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrates a stop with teammate Djimon Colbert (32) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrates a stop with teammate Djimon Colbert (32) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert forces Maryland's Avery Edwards out of bounds on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert forces Maryland's Avery Edwards out of bounds on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Iowa's Djimon Colbert celebrates after his team's 48-31 win against Minnesota after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis.
    Iowa's Djimon Colbert celebrates after his team's 48-31 win against Minnesota after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrate after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrate after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon
    Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon Colbert during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Middle linebacker: No. 34, Kristian Welch (6-3, 239, sr.)

      Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.) OR No. 35, Barrington Wade (6-1, 236, jr.)

      Strong safety: No. 9, Geno Stone (5-10, 210, jr.)

      Free safety: No. 26, Kaevon Merriweather (6-0, 210, soph.)

      REBOUND:Merriweather keeping grip on starting spot after rough debut

      Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather reflects on his first career start and also explains how he won the job. Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

      Cornerback: No. 11, Michael Ojemudia (6-1, 200, sr.)

      Cornerback: No. 8, Matt Hankins (6-0, 185, jr.)

      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon played 18 snaps in a backup role but couldn't stop smiling as he talked about it Tuesday. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

      SPECIAL TEAMS

      Kicker: No. 10, Caleb Shudak (5-8, 180, jr.) OR No. 3, Keith Duncan (5-10, 180, jr.)

      Punter: No. 22, Michael Sleep-Dalton (6-0, 212, sr.)

      Kickoff and punt returns: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

      Iowa football photos: Hawkeyes open 2019 season against Miami (Ohio)
      Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) reacts with wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) after a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not shown) against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) reacts with wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) after a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not shown) against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) and Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) walk out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) and Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) walk out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa junior running back Toren Young drives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior running back Toren Young drives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes spirit squad run out onto the field with "I" "O" "W" "A" flags before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes spirit squad run out onto the field with "I" "O" "W" "A" flags before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa fans wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa fans wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa junior place kicker Caleb Shudak kicks the ball after an Iowa touchdown against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior place kicker Caleb Shudak kicks the ball after an Iowa touchdown against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa freshman wide receiver Nico Ragaini pulls down a catch for a first down against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa freshman wide receiver Nico Ragaini pulls down a catch for a first down against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      The Iowa offensive line gets ready to snap the ball against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      The Iowa offensive line gets ready to snap the ball against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa eyes the ball as Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert winds back to make a throw in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa eyes the ball as Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert winds back to make a throw in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Members of the officiating crew wave to the kids at the end of the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Members of the officiating crew wave to the kids at the end of the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Former Iowa and current Miami of Ohio cornerback Manny Rugamba pushes Iowa receiver Brandon Smith out of bounds saving a touchdown in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Smith would later score the Hawkeyes' first touchdown of the 2019 season.
      Former Iowa and current Miami of Ohio cornerback Manny Rugamba pushes Iowa receiver Brandon Smith out of bounds saving a touchdown in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Smith would later score the Hawkeyes' first touchdown of the 2019 season. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs for extra yards after being in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs for extra yards after being in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Center official Amanda Sauer-Cook makes her way between Iowa and Miami of Ohio players between downs at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Center official Amanda Sauer-Cook makes her way between Iowa and Miami of Ohio players between downs at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball after pulling down a reception in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball after pulling down a reception in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa sophomore receiver Oliver Martin warms up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa sophomore receiver Oliver Martin warms up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Fans pack Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes defeated Miami of Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Fans pack Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes defeated Miami of Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Fans wave to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Fans wave to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Members of the Iowa Marching Band take the field prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Members of the Iowa Marching Band take the field prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Members of the Iowa Marching Band take the field prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Members of the Iowa Marching Band take the field prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa students cheer while gesturing for an "I" during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa students cheer while gesturing for an "I" during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa Hawkeyes fans wave their flashlights during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa Hawkeyes fans wave their flashlights during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Members of the Iowa cheerleading squad perform a routine as smoke from fireworks lingers after Iowa scored a touchdown against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Members of the Iowa cheerleading squad perform a routine as smoke from fireworks lingers after Iowa scored a touchdown against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) chases down Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) chases down Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      "Kinnick Stadium" is illuminated on the press box during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      "Kinnick Stadium" is illuminated on the press box during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) pulls in a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) pulls in a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs after pulling in a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs after pulling in a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin reacts to a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin reacts to a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) pulls in a catch during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) pulls in a catch during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stiff arms Miami of Ohio defensive back Bart Baratti (49) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stiff arms Miami of Ohio defensive back Bart Baratti (49) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stiff-arms a Miami of Ohio defender during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stiff-arms a Miami of Ohio defender during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) gets tackled during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) gets tackled during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) runs across the field to embrace former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) runs across the field to embrace former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) greets former teammate Iowa running back Toren Young (28) after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) greets former teammate Iowa running back Toren Young (28) after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) talks with former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) talks with former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) poses for a photo with former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) poses for a photo with former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa Hawkeyes players run into the tunnel after a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa Hawkeyes players run into the tunnel after a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) runs into the tunnel after a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) runs into the tunnel after a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa sophomore wide receiver Oliver Martin pulls down a touchdown in the third quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa sophomore wide receiver Oliver Martin pulls down a touchdown in the third quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia is tackled after pulling down an interception in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia is tackled after pulling down an interception in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior running back Toren Young celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior running back Toren Young celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls to his offense before taking the snap in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls to his offense before taking the snap in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa senior fullback Brady Ross loses the ball as he is hit by members of the Miami of Ohio defense in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa senior fullback Brady Ross loses the ball as he is hit by members of the Miami of Ohio defense in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa senior fullback Brady Ross loses the ball as he is hit by members of the Miami of Ohio defense in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa senior fullback Brady Ross loses the ball as he is hit by members of the Miami of Ohio defense in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa head football coach congratulates members of his offense after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Miami of Ohio in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa head football coach congratulates members of his offense after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Miami of Ohio in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) Chauncey Golston (57) Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) get ready for a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) Chauncey Golston (57) Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) get ready for a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates after a stop during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates after a stop during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa senior linebacker Amani Jones celebrates after sacking Miami of Ohio freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa senior linebacker Amani Jones celebrates after sacking Miami of Ohio freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) celebrates after a stop during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) celebrates after a stop during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa senior linebacker Amani Jones sacks Miami of Ohio freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa senior linebacker Amani Jones sacks Miami of Ohio freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets embraced by teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets embraced by teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not shown) as Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back Zedrick Raymond (14) defends during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not shown) as Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back Zedrick Raymond (14) defends during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not shown) over Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back Zedrick Raymond (14) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not shown) over Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back Zedrick Raymond (14) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) stands on the sidelines during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) stands on the sidelines during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Miami of Ohio in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Miami of Ohio in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) reacts after breaking up a would-be touchdown catch to Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) in the first quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Miami of Ohio defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (5) reacts after breaking up a would-be touchdown catch to Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) in the first quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) gets set on a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) gets set on a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates with teammate Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal in the first quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates with teammate Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal in the first quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) blocks during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) blocks during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) block during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) block during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempt to break past Miami of Ohio offensive lineman Pete Nank (65) while pressuring quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempt to break past Miami of Ohio offensive lineman Pete Nank (65) while pressuring quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Miami of Ohio wide receiver Jack Sorenson (13) leaps into the arms of a teammate after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Miami of Ohio wide receiver Jack Sorenson (13) leaps into the arms of a teammate after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and defensive back Geno Stone, right, tackle Miami of Ohio running back Jaylon Bester during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and defensive back Geno Stone, right, tackle Miami of Ohio running back Jaylon Bester during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) jogs off the field to the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) jogs off the field to the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches in the second quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches in the second quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa fans in the student section react as Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa fans in the student section react as Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks for running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks for running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball fir a first down against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball fir a first down against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior tight end Shaun Beyer takes the ball inside the five yard line before being tackled by Miami of Ohio linebacker Kobe Burse in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior tight end Shaun Beyer takes the ball inside the five yard line before being tackled by Miami of Ohio linebacker Kobe Burse in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Cody Ince (73) get set before quarterback Nate Stanley (4) snaps the ball during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Cody Ince (73) get set before quarterback Nate Stanley (4) snaps the ball during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) jumps up after a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) jumps up after a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Miami of Ohio linebacker Zedrick Raymond knocks a pass away from Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Miami of Ohio linebacker Zedrick Raymond knocks a pass away from Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is tripped up by Miami of Ohio (and former Hawkeye) cornerback Manny Rugamba in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is tripped up by Miami of Ohio (and former Hawkeye) cornerback Manny Rugamba in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is caught by Miami of Ohio (and former Hawkeye) cornerback Manny Rugamba in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is caught by Miami of Ohio (and former Hawkeye) cornerback Manny Rugamba in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa senior fullback Brady Ross carries the ball for a gain in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa senior fullback Brady Ross carries the ball for a gain in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Members of the 2004 Iowa Hawkeyes football team are recognized during a time out in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Members of the 2004 Iowa Hawkeyes football team are recognized during a time out in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, shoves Miami of Ohio offensive lineman Tommy Doyle in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, shoves Miami of Ohio offensive lineman Tommy Doyle in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs into the huddle after a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs into the huddle after a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a touchdown pass over Miami of Ohio defensive back Manny Rugamba in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a touchdown pass over Miami of Ohio defensive back Manny Rugamba in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a touchdown pass over Miami of Ohio defensive back Manny Rugamba in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a touchdown pass over Miami of Ohio defensive back Manny Rugamba in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a touchdown pass over Miami of Ohio defensive back Manny Rugamba in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a touchdown pass over Miami of Ohio defensive back Manny Rugamba in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith celebrates after pulling down a touchdown pass against Miami of Ohio in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith celebrates after pulling down a touchdown pass against Miami of Ohio in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa Hawkeyes huddle up before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa Hawkeyes huddle up before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa students react after a light rain starts before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa students react after a light rain starts before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa Hawkeyes players walk out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa Hawkeyes players walk out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) walks out on the field before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) walks out on the field before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa athletics director Gary Barta walks on the field before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa athletics director Gary Barta walks on the field before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa students react after a light rain starts before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa students react after a light rain starts before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan warms up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan warms up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa junior place kicker Caleb Shudak warms up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa junior place kicker Caleb Shudak warms up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      University of Iowa freshman offensive lineman Noah Fenske, right, warms up prior to the start of Iowa's game against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      University of Iowa freshman offensive lineman Noah Fenske, right, warms up prior to the start of Iowa's game against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley slaps Nile Kinnick's helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley slaps Nile Kinnick's helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger slaps Nile Kinnick's helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
      Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger slaps Nile Kinnick's helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-five fans while walking into the stadium before a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-five fans while walking into the stadium before a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa Hawkeyes players high-five fans while walking into the stadium before a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa Hawkeyes players high-five fans while walking into the stadium before a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Miami of Ohio players walk into the stadium before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Miami of Ohio players walk into the stadium before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        RUTGERS PROJECTED STARTERS

        OFFENSE

        Quarterback: No. 3, McLane Carter (6-3, 225, sr.)

        Running back: No. 2, Rasheem Blackshear (5-9, 192, jr.)

        Tight end: No. 10, Matt Alaimo (6-4, 237, fr.)

        Wide receiver: No. 18, Bo Melton (5-11, 191, jr.)

        Wide receiver: No. 6, Mohamed Jabbie (5-11, 196, jr.)

        Wide receiver: No. 15, Shameen Jones (6-1, 187, soph.)

        Left tackle: No. 71, Raiqwon O'Neal (6-4, 305, fr.)

        Left guard: No. 75, Zach Venesky (6-3, 306, sr.)

        Center: No. 55, Michael Maietti (6-1, 291, jr.)

        Right guard: No. 66, Nick Krimin (6-5, 309, jr.)

        Right tackle: No. 54, Kamaal Seymour (6-6, 324, sr.)

        MORE IOWA HAWKEYES COVERAGE

        DEFENSE

        Defensive end: No. 97, Mike Tverdov (6-4, 255, soph.)

        Nose tackle: No. 50, Julius Turner (6-0, 280, jr.)

        Defensive tackle: No. 96, Willington Previlon (6-5, 295, sr.)

        Jack: No. 7, Elorm Lumor (6-3, 248, jr.)

        Linebacker: No. 9, Tyreek Maddox-Williams (6-0, 228, jr.)

        Linebacker: No. 8, Tyshon Fogg (6-1, 237, jr.)

        Linebacker: No. 3, Olakunle Fatukasi (6-1, 29, jr.)

        Strong safety: No. 15, Malik Dixon (6-3, 213, sr.)

        Free safety: No. 25, Jarrett Paul (6-0, 213, soph.)

        Cornerback: No. 2, Avery Young (6-0, 194, soph.)

        Cornerback: No. 22, Damon Hayes (6-1, 201, sr.)

        Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz warned of the challenged ahead when the Hawkeyes host Rutgers at 11 a.m. Saturday. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

        SPECIAL TEAMS

        Kicker: No. 95, Justin Davidovicz (5-9, 180, jr.)

        Punter: No. 94, Adam Korsak (6-1, 184, jr.)

        Kickoff returns: No. 21, Tre Avery (5-10, 188, jr.)

        Punt returns: No. 2, Avery Young (6-0, 194, soph.)

