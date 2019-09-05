CLOSE The 19th-ranked Hawkeyes host Rutgers in an unusually early opening to the Big Ten Conference season. Des Moines Register

As far as No. 19 Iowa's football opener went last week, that Miami of Ohio game was a case of all's well that ends well. And things ended particularly well in that 38-14 triumph, especially when looking at the second half.

But in order for the Hawkeyes' goals of a Big Ten Conference championship game trip to be realized, their in-league road has to start well, too. Kirk Ferentz's squad plays the earliest conference game in his 21-year tenure when Iowa hosts Rutgers at 11 a.m. Saturday on FS1.

This should be another gimme game, with the Hawkeyes as nearly three-touchdown favorites. There's that whole trap-game, Cy-Hawk situation lingering, though.

Either way, this week's focus simply ought to be 2-0. Onto the projected starters ...

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 4, Nate Stanley (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, senior)

Running back: No. 10, Mekhi Sargent (5-11, 223, junior)

Tight end: No. 39, Nate Wieting (6-4, 250, sr.)

Fullback: No. 36, Brady Ross (6-0, 246, sr.)

Wide receiver: No. 12, Brandon Smith (6-2, 218, jr.)

Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

Left tackle: No. 74, Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 322, jr.)

Left guard: No. 68, Landan Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

Center: No. 65, Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 286, freshman)

Right guard: No. 64, Kyler Schott (6-2, 290, sophomore)

Right tackle: No. 66, Levi Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

DEFENSE

Defensive end: No. 57, Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270, jr.)

Defensive end: No. 94, A.J. Epenesa (6-6, 280, jr.)

Defensive tackle: No. 95, Cedrick Lattimore (6-3, 295, sr.)

Defensive tackle: No. 91, Brady Reiff (6-3, 277, sr.)

Weak-side linebacker: No. 32, Djimon Colbert (6-1, 235, soph.)

Middle linebacker: No. 34, Kristian Welch (6-3, 239, sr.)

Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.) OR No. 35, Barrington Wade (6-1, 236, jr.)

Strong safety: No. 9, Geno Stone (5-10, 210, jr.)

Free safety: No. 26, Kaevon Merriweather (6-0, 210, soph.)

Cornerback: No. 11, Michael Ojemudia (6-1, 200, sr.)

Cornerback: No. 8, Matt Hankins (6-0, 185, jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: No. 10, Caleb Shudak (5-8, 180, jr.) OR No. 3, Keith Duncan (5-10, 180, jr.)

Punter: No. 22, Michael Sleep-Dalton (6-0, 212, sr.)

Kickoff and punt returns: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

RUTGERS PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 3, McLane Carter (6-3, 225, sr.)

Running back: No. 2, Rasheem Blackshear (5-9, 192, jr.)

Tight end: No. 10, Matt Alaimo (6-4, 237, fr.)

Wide receiver: No. 18, Bo Melton (5-11, 191, jr.)

Wide receiver: No. 6, Mohamed Jabbie (5-11, 196, jr.)

Wide receiver: No. 15, Shameen Jones (6-1, 187, soph.)

Left tackle: No. 71, Raiqwon O'Neal (6-4, 305, fr.)

Left guard: No. 75, Zach Venesky (6-3, 306, sr.)

Center: No. 55, Michael Maietti (6-1, 291, jr.)

Right guard: No. 66, Nick Krimin (6-5, 309, jr.)

Right tackle: No. 54, Kamaal Seymour (6-6, 324, sr.)

DEFENSE

Defensive end: No. 97, Mike Tverdov (6-4, 255, soph.)

Nose tackle: No. 50, Julius Turner (6-0, 280, jr.)

Defensive tackle: No. 96, Willington Previlon (6-5, 295, sr.)

Jack: No. 7, Elorm Lumor (6-3, 248, jr.)

Linebacker: No. 9, Tyreek Maddox-Williams (6-0, 228, jr.)

Linebacker: No. 8, Tyshon Fogg (6-1, 237, jr.)

Linebacker: No. 3, Olakunle Fatukasi (6-1, 29, jr.)

Strong safety: No. 15, Malik Dixon (6-3, 213, sr.)

Free safety: No. 25, Jarrett Paul (6-0, 213, soph.)

Cornerback: No. 2, Avery Young (6-0, 194, soph.)

Cornerback: No. 22, Damon Hayes (6-1, 201, sr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: No. 95, Justin Davidovicz (5-9, 180, jr.)

Punter: No. 94, Adam Korsak (6-1, 184, jr.)

Kickoff returns: No. 21, Tre Avery (5-10, 188, jr.)

Punt returns: No. 2, Avery Young (6-0, 194, soph.)