AMES, Ia. — Another week, another batch of injuries for the Hawkeyes.

Starting cornerback Matt Hankins (hamstring) and defensive tackle Brady Reiff (knee) will miss Saturday's Cy-Hawk showdown against Iowa State.

Matt Hankins will miss Saturday's Cy-Hawk game. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports)

Hankins' injury is particularly concerning, given how thin Iowa is in the secondary. The Hawkeyes are already without safety Kaevon Merriweather (sprained foot) and cornerbacks Julius Brents (knee) and Riley Moss (leg). As a result, D.J. Johnson will start at corner opposite Michael Ojemudia.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz hinted that Hankins could be a no-go earlier in the week, saying Wednesday they'd "play it by ear" with Iowa's cornerback. True freshmen Jermari Harris and Daraun McKinney made the trip to provide depth. McKinney and Terry Roberts were working as the backup cornerbacks in warumps. Dayvion Nixon will start for Reiff.

Meanwhile, starting running back Mekhi Sargent is active and ready to roll despite some pregame uncertainty. Sargent injured his wrist Friday in practice and was wearing a wrap during portions of Saturday's pregame. But it was removed in the final stages of warmups.

