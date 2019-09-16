CLOSE Young Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson was tested early by Iowa State. Hear how he was able to overcome a mistake and come up with nine tackles: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

After unpredictable weather delays in Ames that threw off everyone's Saturday night, the Iowa football team is about to get into a scheduling routine.

The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes will play at least four of their next five games at 11 a.m. CDT, starting Sept. 28 against Middle Tennessee State. The announcement of the early kick against the Blue Raiders (1-2) was made Monday; ESPN2 will televise the game.

Iowa already knew that games Oct. 5 (at Michigan), Oct. 19 (vs. Purdue) and Oct. 26 (at Northwestern) were 11 a.m. kickoffs. The Oct. 12 game time against Penn State won't be announced until at least Sept. 30.

The Hawkeyes are 3-0 and fresh off Saturday's 18-17 win at Iowa State, in which they overcame an 8-point deficit and nearly three hours of lightning delays. This is the first of two bye weeks on the regular-season schedule.

"The bottom line is it is a real good time for our team to regroup," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz told the university's website Sunday. "We had an intense three-week camp, then three weeks of games, so it is a chance for us to reassess our whole squad."

Keith Duncan, D.J. Johnson honored

Duncan was arguably Iowa's MVP in Ames, converting all four of his field-goal attempts in less-than-ideal conditions. His 39-yard boot with 4 minutes, 51 seconds remaining proved to be the game's winning points. So it's no wonder he was named the Big Ten's special teams player of the week Monday.

For the season, Duncan is 8-for-8 on field goals and 8-for-8 on PATs. He leads the Hawkeyes with 32 points.

Johnson was named the co-freshman of the week in the Big Ten after recording eight tackles, including two pass breakups, at Iowa State. He was erroneously given with a sack in the game in initial statistics; Kristian Welch has now been given official credit.

