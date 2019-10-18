CLOSE

Nate Stanley: ‘Finishing everything we do’ pivotal as Iowa offense looks to shake funk Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

First, the bad news: Iowa has painted itself into a major corner. Big-stage losses in back-to-back weeks, accompanied by lackluster performances on offense, has the fan base's confidence shaken.

The silver lining: Because both of those defeats were to Big Ten Conference East Division foes, the No. 22 Hawkeyes are still mostly in control of their West Division fate ... if they win out.

A tall order for Iowa (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten), to be sure. But doable. It all begins with Saturday's 11 a.m., ESPN2-televised contest against Purdue (2-4, 1-2), which is banged-up and inexperienced (the Boilermakers sport 18 underclassmen as starters or co-starters on their depth chart) and just plain poor on defense.

So don't forget the past two weeks, but look forward to the next six games. This is where the rubber starts to meet the road.

Here are the projected starters for the game:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 4, Nate Stanley (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, senior)

Running back: No. 10, Mekhi Sargent (5-11, 223, junior)

Tight end: No. 39, Nate Wieting (6-4, 250, sr.)

Fullback: No. 36, Brady Ross (6-0, 246, sr.)

► MAILBAG:Does Iowa's offense lack creativity?

Wide receiver: No. 12, Brandon Smith (6-2, 218, jr.)

Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

CLOSE

Kirk Ferentz hits on several angles of his offensive line that allowed 10 sacks and was held to 71 rushing yards in losses to Michigan and Penn State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Left tackle: No. 77, Alaric Jackson (6-6, 320, jr.)

Left guard: No. 68, Landan Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

Center: No. 65, Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 286, freshman)

Right guard: No. 71, Mark Kallenberger (6-5, 291, sophomore)

Right tackle: No. 74, Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 322, jr.)

► LEISTIKOW'S PREDICTION:5 big numbers Iowa must reach Saturday

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Josh Uche rushes against Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs during the first half Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Wolverines linebacker Josh Uche rushes against Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs during the first half Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs steps to the line in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs steps to the line in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Miami of Ohio defensive lineman Dean Lemon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Miami of Ohio defensive lineman Dean Lemon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Tristan Wirfs (74) run to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Tristan Wirfs (74) run to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen, from left, Tristan Wirfs and Levi Paulsen stand on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen, from left, Tristan Wirfs and Levi Paulsen stand on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) runs into the tunnel after a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) runs into the tunnel after a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, left, walks with offensive line coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, left, walks with offensive line coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) puts on his helmet during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) puts on his helmet during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tristan Wirfs stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. V6v7045 Cr2
Buy Photo
Tristan Wirfs stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. V6v7045 Cr2 Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive linemen, including Tristan Wirfs, second from right, listen to coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive linemen, including Tristan Wirfs, second from right, listen to coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, and Tristan Wirfs swap positions while posing for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, and Tristan Wirfs swap positions while posing for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Buy Photo
Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to reporters
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Landon Paulsen, Tristan Wirfs, and Levi Paulsen joke around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Landon Paulsen, Tristan Wirfs, and Levi Paulsen joke around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesmen Tristan Wirfs (74) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesmen Tristan Wirfs (74) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) Ross Reynolds (59) Alaric Jackson (77) and Levi Paulsen (66) celebrate an overturned call during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) Ross Reynolds (59) Alaric Jackson (77) and Levi Paulsen (66) celebrate an overturned call during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks on before
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks on before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 2, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks to block
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs, left, and the Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs, left, and the Hawkeyes make their way to the team locker room prior to kickoff against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs explodes off the
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs explodes off the line in an offensive play against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in
Buy Photo
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in the class 2A, 220-pound title match Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in the state wrestling finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs accepts the boys athlete
Buy Photo
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs accepts the boys athlete of the year during the 2017 Des Moines Register Sports Awards on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mount Pleasant senior Tristan Wirfs throws the shot
Buy Photo
Mount Pleasant senior Tristan Wirfs throws the shot put in Class 3A during the 2017 Iowa state track and field meet on Friday, May 19, 2017, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in
Buy Photo
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in the class 2A, 220-pound title match Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in the state wrestling finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee Tristan Wirfs does a handstand during a January practice for the US Army All American Bowl in San Antonio. Courtesy of US Army All American Bowl/All American Games
Fullscreen
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee Tristan Wirfs prepares for practice at the US Army All American Bowl in San Antonio. Courtesy of US Army All American Bowl/All American Games
Fullscreen
Tristan Wirfs played left tackle for the West team
Tristan Wirfs played left tackle for the West team at last Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. U.S. Army All-American Bowl for USA TODAY
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    DEFENSE

    Defensive end: No. 57, Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270, jr.)

    Defensive end: No. 94, A.J. Epenesa (6-6, 280, jr.)

    Defensive tackle: No. 95, Cedrick Lattimore (6-3, 295, sr.)

    Defensive tackle: No. 91, Brady Reiff (6-3, 277, sr.)

    ► WHAT'S THE SCHEME?Discussing defense's approach this week with assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace

    Weak-side linebacker: No. 32, Djimon Colbert (6-1, 235, soph.)

    Middle linebacker: No. 34, Kristian Welch (6-3, 239, sr.)

    Leo/Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.)

    Strong safety: No. 9, Geno Stone (5-10, 210, jr.)

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates his interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates his interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) and Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) tackle Middle Tennessee State wide receiver C.J. Windham (81)during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) and Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) tackle Middle Tennessee State wide receiver C.J. Windham (81)during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) reacts after getting a tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) reacts after getting a tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) jumps up after a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) jumps up after a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and defensive back Geno Stone, right, tackle Miami of Ohio running back Jaylon Bester during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and defensive back Geno Stone, right, tackle Miami of Ohio running back Jaylon Bester during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by defensive back Geno Stone, left, during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by defensive back Geno Stone, left, during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive backs Geno Stone (9) and Michael Ojemudia joke around with Cedrick Lattimore, far left, with teammate Matt Hankins during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive backs Geno Stone (9) and Michael Ojemudia joke around with Cedrick Lattimore, far left, with teammate Matt Hankins during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) catches a pass while running a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) catches a pass while running a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives to avoid tackles from Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (left) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (right) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives to avoid tackles from Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (left) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (right) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackles Northwestern's Cameron Green (84) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackles Northwestern's Cameron Green (84) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Illinois's Sam Mays (9) is tackled by Iowa's Geno Stone (9) after making a reception in the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
    Illinois's Sam Mays (9) is tackled by Iowa's Geno Stone (9) after making a reception in the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore defensive back Geno Stone (No, 9) knocks a pass away from Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore defensive back Geno Stone (No, 9) knocks a pass away from Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa freshman safety Geno Stone celebrates a 27-20
    Buy Photo
    Iowa freshman safety Geno Stone celebrates a 27-20 win over Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) avoids tackles from Iowa defenders Jake Gervase (30) Matt Hankins (8) and back Geno Stone (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) avoids tackles from Iowa defenders Jake Gervase (30) Matt Hankins (8) and back Geno Stone (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on a kickoff during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa freshmen Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, and Geno
    Buy Photo
    Iowa freshmen Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, and Geno Stone celebrate after Iowa's 27-20 win over Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Purdue quarterback David Blough, right, gets tackled by Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
    Purdue quarterback David Blough, right, gets tackled by Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ Mast/AP
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser (25) gets tripped up with teammate Flynn Nagel (2) as Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) and company try to get a stop during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser (25) gets tripped up with teammate Flynn Nagel (2) as Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) and company try to get a stop during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Free safety: No. 28, Jack Koerner (6-0, 204, soph.)

      Cornerback: No. 11, Michael Ojemudia (6-1, 200, sr.)

      Cornerback: No. 8, Matt Hankins (6-0, 185, jr.)

      ► BRACING FOR BIG SHOTS:Iowa prepares for Purdue's aerial-based attack

      SPECIAL TEAMS

      Kicker: No. 10, Caleb Shudak (5-8, 180, jr.) OR No. 3, Keith Duncan (5-10, 180, jr.)

      Punter: No. 22, Michael Sleep-Dalton (6-0, 212, sr.)

      Kickoff returns: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

      Punt returns: No. 89, Nico Ragaini (6-0, 192, fr.)

      CLOSE

      Iowa safety Geno Stone believes if Purdue keeps throwing the football Saturday, the secondary must come up with an interception. Hear what he says: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

      PURDUE PROJECTED STARTERS

      OFFENSE

      Quarterback: No. 13, Jack Plummer (6-5, 220, fr.) OR No. 16, Aidan O'Connell (6-3, 210, soph.)

      Running back: No. 22, King Doerue (5-10, 210, fr.)

      Tight end: No. 89, Brycen Hopkins (6-5, 245, sr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 3, David Bell (6-2, 210, fr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 33, Jackson Anthrop (5-11, 190, jr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 10, Amad Anderson (5-11, 175, fr.)

      Left tackle: No. 78, Grant Hermanns (6-7, 295, jr.)

      Left guard: No. 76, Mark Stickford (6-5, 295, soph.)

      Center: No. 72, Sam Garvin (6-3, 295, soph.)

      Right guard: No. 79, Matt McCann (6-6, 205, sr.)

      Right tackle: No. 74, Eric Miller (6-7, 295, fr.) OR No. 70, Will Bramel (6-6, 295, fr.)

      DEFENSE

      Defensive end: No. 55, Derrick Barnes (6-1, 245, jr.)

      Defensive end: No. 5, George Karlaftis (6-4, 265, fr.)

      Defensive tackle: No. 98, Kai Higgins (6-4, 260, sr.)

      Defensive tackle: No. 90, Lawrence Johnson (6-3, 300, fr.)

      Linebacker: No. 36, Jaylan Alexander (6-1, 235, soph.)

      Linebacker: No. 44, Ben Holt (5-11, 225, sr.)

      Outside linebacker: No. 6, Jalen Graham (6-3, 215, fr.)

      Free safety: No. 27, Navon Mosley (6-0, 200, sr.)

      Strong safety: No. 38, Brennan Thieneman (6-1, 210, jr.)

      Cornerback: No. 23, Cory Trice (6-3, 215, fr.)

      Cornerback: No. 1, Dedrick Mackey (5-11, 185, soph.) OR No. 2, Kenneth Major (6-0, 195, soph.)

      SPECIAL TEAMS

      Kicker: No. 85, J.D. Dellinger (6-2, 195, jr.)

      Punter: No. 19, Brooks Cormier (6-5, 215, fr.) OR No. 38, Zac Collins (6-0, 195, soph.)

      Kickoff and punt returns: No. 33, Jackson Anthrop (5-11, 190, jr.)

      CLOSE

      Nate Wieting details how Iowa is currently handling its offensive struggles. Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE