IOWA CITY, Ia. — No. 22 Iowa survives a pesky Purdue team, 26-20, at Kinnick Stadium.

What did we like?

What didn't we?

What's next for this 5-2 Hawkeye team?

Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert boil it down over the course of this 40-minute podcast from the press box, and we include the full audio from Kirk Ferentz's postgame press conference as well.

Enjoy!

Mobile readers, can't see the podcast? Click here.