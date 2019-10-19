Share This Story!
'Hawk Central' Postgame Podcast: Iowa 26, Purdue 20
IOWA CITY, Ia. — No. 22 Iowa survives a pesky Purdue team, 26-20, at Kinnick Stadium.
What did we like?
What didn't we?
What's next for this 5-2 Hawkeye team?
Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert boil it down over the course of this 40-minute podcast from the press box, and we include the full audio from Kirk Ferentz's postgame press conference as well.
Enjoy!
