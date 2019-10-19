CLOSE Kirk Ferentz hits on several angles of his offensive line that allowed 10 sacks and was held to 71 rushing yards in losses to Michigan and Penn State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa got a wave of injured players back last week against Penn State, but the Hawkeyes will be without a key piece Saturday afternoon.

Buy Photo Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Linebacker Kristian Welch will miss the 11 a.m. game against Purdue after getting "nicked up" against the Nittany Lions. Welch wasn't dressed pregame and didn't go through warmups.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was optimistic earlier in the week that Welch would return, even naming him a captain and saying "we expect him to play." But that tone changed Saturday morning. It's clear Welch didn't progress the way Iowa thought he might this week.

Iowa City West product Dillon Doyle finished the Penn State game in Welch's place — and Ferentz indicated in his pregame report that Doyle will see extensive action again. Pregame warmups showed Doyle will likely get the start. Another in-state face could help fill in as well.

"I'm not sure Kristian will be able to go. But Dillon finished the game Saturday, and he'll be in there," Ferentz said. And also Jack Campbell will get a chance to work too if Kristian can't go."

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.