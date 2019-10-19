Photos: No. 22 Iowa defeats Purdue on homecoming at Kinnick Stadium
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of Iowa's staff attend to junior wide receiver Brandon Smith after he injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of Iowa's staff attend to junior wide receiver Brandon Smith after he injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner hits Purdue freshman quarterback Jack Plummer near the goal line late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner hits Purdue freshman quarterback Jack Plummer near the goal line late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense chase Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer out of bounds late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense chase Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer out of bounds late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans argue a call by an official against Iowa in the fourth quarter as Purdue looked to close the scoring gap on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans argue a call by an official against Iowa in the fourth quarter as Purdue looked to close the scoring gap on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith rolls up on his right ankle as he is brought down by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith rolls up on his right ankle as he is brought down by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball through members of the Purdue secondary in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball through members of the Purdue secondary in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is afforded time to throw the ball as the offensive line holds Purdue's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is afforded time to throw the ball as the offensive line holds Purdue's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley gets rid of the ball as Purdue junior defensive end Derrick Barnes rushes forward in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley gets rid of the ball as Purdue junior defensive end Derrick Barnes rushes forward in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith rumbles through the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith rumbles through the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue punter Brooks Cormier kicks the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue punter Brooks Cormier kicks the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan hits an extra point in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan hits an extra point in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to receiver Brandon Smith in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to receiver Brandon Smith in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) catches a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) catches a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players run onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players run onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a stop with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a stop with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with Colten Rastetter (7) after kicking a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with Colten Rastetter (7) after kicking a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) off the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) off the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help up Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help up Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tended to by medical official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tended to by medical official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues a call with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues a call with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, left, and linebacker Ben Holt (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, left, and linebacker Ben Holt (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over the line into the endzone for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over the line into the endzone for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    IOWA CITY, Ia. — It was a slog at Kinnick Stadium, if nothing else. The nagging rain was a fitting backdrop.

    The No. 22 Hawkeyes didn’t break out offensively the way Saturday’s lead-in presumed. Iowa was rarely torched defensively the way Purdue likes to operate. In a way, this 11 a.m. affair looked like the Hawkeyes’ last two stagnant outings.

    Only difference this time: Iowa wiggled away with a win.

    The Hawkeyes are finally on the board in October, snapping a two-game losing streak against Purdue with a grind-it-out, 26-20 win in front of a capacity Kinnick crowd. The lack of style points won’t please the masses, but Iowa (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten Conference) simply needed a victory.

    Iowa got the win despite more offensive inconsistency. Purdue entered surrendering more than four touchdowns per game. The Hawkeyes didn’t get one until Tyler Goodson plunged in from a yard out with 7:26 left in the third quarter, handing Iowa a 16-7 lead.

    Otherwise, it was lots of Keith Duncan (four field goals) and more defensive prowess. Iowa’s biggest stands came late in the fourth. After a Nate Stanley interception on a tipped pass early in the quarter, Purdue transformed the turnover into a goal-to-go opportunity. A touchdown would’ve given the Boilermakers life they hadn't yet deserved.

    All Iowa’s defense did was hold Purdue to minus-1 yards on four plays. Instead of down one score, the Boilermakers kicked a short field goal to climb within nine. Two drives later, the Hawkeyes again held Purdue to three with Boilermaker momentum bubbling. That was enough to provide enough distance to scrape out a win.  

    Iowa got the outcome it needed. But that’s about all it got.        

    Iowa's offense looked ... a little better. But it wasn't the breakout game it could've been.

    This was supposed to be the get-right game the Hawkeyes’ offense needed. Purdue’s defensive stats were staggeringly bad all-around.

    Some aspects improved. Even amid more offensive line shuffling — Iowa played four different guards in the game’s first 20 minutes — the Hawkeyes yielded only one sack. The running game wasn’t stellar, but Mekhi Sargent’s late touchdown put this one away. Stanley (23-for-33, 260 yards) found enough holes for a decent stat line.

    Still, the Hawkeyes’ end-zone execution remains less than stellar. Even with two trips Saturday, Iowa has failed to score a touchdown on 20 of its last 24 drives that reached opponent territory against Power Five teams. That’s a lot of settling.

    On top of that, leading wide receiver Brandon Smith exited late with a right ankle injury. He hobbled to the locker room on crutches. That would be a massive loss.

    So give Iowa’s offense a passing, but not sterling, grade. That’ll have to do for now.  

    It was an #iahsfb day of defensive adjustments.     

    On a day that included numerous defensive shufflings, an in-state flavor permeated the group hopping in.

    With starting linebacker Kristian Welch sidelined, the Hawkeyes leaned on Iowa City West product Dillon Doyle and Cedar Falls alum Jack Campbell as fill-ins. Doyle made his starting debut, and Campbell officially burned his redshirt in seeing his first extensive action. There were mishap moments, but the duo didn’t have any massive letdowns.

    Up front, Dowling Catholic alum John Waggoner racked up his first career tackle and sack midway through the second quarter. The redshirt freshman defensive end was part of a rotational defensive-line unit that gave the likes of A.J. Epensea and Chauncey Golston sporadic breaks.

    Then there was former Ankeny Centennial standout Riley Moss, who may have saved the day in Iowa’s secondary. He entered in the third quarter for the struggling Matt Hankins and immediately snagged a crucial interception. He didn’t leave the starting lineup the rest of the way.

    The Hawkeyes love to lean on their in-state base. It came up big Saturday.        

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE