Kirk Ferentz hits on several angles of his offensive line that allowed 10 sacks and was held to 71 rushing yards in losses to Michigan and Penn State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Welcome to Hawk Central's live gamecenter for Iowa football.

The 22nd-ranked Hawkeyes, at 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten Conference play, face as essential series of must-win games (barring major help) if their hopes of a divisional title are to be realized.

The second half of the season begins with an 11 a.m. homecoming date with Purdue at Kinnick Stadium. Add your thoughts live as Danny Lawhon conducts his weekly in-game chat.

Enjoy!

Photos: Iowa's all-gold alternate uniforms against Penn State
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Maresette reacts after making a first down against Penn State late in the first half on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Maresette reacts after making a first down against Penn State late in the first half on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
The original "banana peel" jerseys: Hawkeyes receiver Tim Dwight wears the black jersey with gold stripes on the jersey and gold pants in a 1995 win against Indiana. They also wore white jerseys with yellow stripes that season. It was the yellow stripes that spurred fans to call them "banana peels"
The original "banana peel" jerseys: Hawkeyes receiver Tim Dwight wears the black jersey with gold stripes on the jersey and gold pants in a 1995 win against Indiana. They also wore white jerseys with yellow stripes that season. It was the yellow stripes that spurred fans to call them "banana peels" Jeffrey Z. Carney/The Register
The original "banana peel" jerseys: The Hawkeyes take the field for a Nov. 11, 1995 game at Northwestern.
The original "banana peel" jerseys: The Hawkeyes take the field for a Nov. 11, 1995 game at Northwestern.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Iowa offensive lineman huddle up with teammates for a play call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman huddle up with teammates for a play call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) stays warm between timeouts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) stays warm between timeouts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
The original "banana peel" jerseys: Hawkeyes quarterback Matt Sherman throws a pass during a Nov. 11, 1995 game at Northwestern.
The original "banana peel" jerseys: Hawkeyes quarterback Matt Sherman throws a pass during a Nov. 11, 1995 game at Northwestern.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
From 1995: Iowa football coach Hayden Fry introduced the "wings" design on his teams jerseys. Fans eventually took to calling them the "banana peel" uniforms because of the yellow stripes.
From 1995: Iowa football coach Hayden Fry introduced the "wings" design on his teams jerseys. Fans eventually took to calling them the "banana peel" uniforms because of the yellow stripes. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) struggles to get a new jersey fitted between plays on the sideline with some help from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) after he tore his original one during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) struggles to get a new jersey fitted between plays on the sideline with some help from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) after he tore his original one during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Brothers Levi (66) and Landan Paulsen (68) take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Brothers Levi (66) and Landan Paulsen (68) take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) stands under center during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) stands under center during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) breaks a run open as Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) breaks a run open as Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Lamont Wade (38) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Lamont Wade (38) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) react after a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) react after a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Receivers Brandon Smith, left, and Nico Ragaini celebrate after Smith scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Receivers Brandon Smith, left, and Nico Ragaini celebrate after Smith scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap in the third quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap in the third quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith is shown during a photo shoot unveiling the team's Oct. 12 alternate uniform vs. Penn State.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith is shown during a photo shoot unveiling the team's Oct. 12 alternate uniform vs. Penn State. Brian Ray, via HawkeyeSports.com / Special to the Register
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa is shown during a photo shoot unveiling the team's Oct. 12 alternate uniform vs. Penn State.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa is shown during a photo shoot unveiling the team's Oct. 12 alternate uniform vs. Penn State. Brian Ray, via HawkeyeSports.com / Special to the Register
