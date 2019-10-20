CLOSE

Tristan Wirfs: 'It was a grind out there' as Iowa's offense takes small steps forward. Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Tristan Wirfs didn’t take the audible grumblings personally, nor did many of his black-and-gold brethren. The boos peppering Kinnick Stadium as Iowa trudged to halftime would fade if the Hawkeyes re-discovered some offensive life.

“They probably just wanted to see some action,” Wirfs said.

After a stagnant opening that featured three field goals, an uninspiring two-point intermission lead and additional mounds of offensive frustration, No. 22 Iowa finally put together a half with some substance. Two touchdowns signal progress for the Hawkeyes these days. Offensively, Iowa did a bit more than the bare minimum to avoid a drastic collapse against middling Purdue. Saturday’s 26-20 victory halted a two-game losing streak that undoubtedly couldn’t linger any longer.

Still, this wasn’t the breakout performance it could’ve easily been. The Boilermakers have defensive holes everywhere — and Iowa pounced on some — but not enough to feel completely confident these offensive sputters are in the rear-view.

It makes for a murky assessment, as Iowa readies for a pivotal month on the road.

“Last couple weeks, we couldn’t even get down there (to score), so we’re working our way up the ladder right now,” wide receiver Tyrone Tracy said. “(The halftime message) was really just, ‘Do us.’ There wasn’t much to it. We have a lot of faith in our line, our quarterback and our receivers and running backs. So there really wasn’t much to it. The results were up there.”

The Hawkeyes’ closing act at least makes the up-and-down showing a little easier to stomach. Tyler Goodson’s 1-yard scoring plunge in the third, coupled with Mekhi Sargent’s game-sealing TD scamper in the final minutes, marked the first time Iowa reached the end zone twice against a Power Five team since Sept. 7 versus Rutgers.

Both were significant in their own regard.

Clinging to a 9-7 lead, Iowa couldn’t waste Riley Moss’ pivotal interception early in the third. The Hawkeyes responded with their best drive of the day, pushing 72 yards with three chunky completions to three different receivers. Goodson’s first collegiate score was a needed boost. So were Sargent’s late rumbles of 21 and 14, which came after Purdue’s failed onside kick. Everyone in a sold-out Kinnick knew ground attacks were coming. Iowa successfully shut down any lingering upset thoughts.

But toss those aside, and there are still plenty of concerns. Iowa racked up nearly 200 total yards on four field-goal drives, further magnifying the Hawkeyes’ end-zone sputters once they cross the 50. Half of Iowa’s 10 third-down failures came on those four possessions. All five failed chances saw Iowa facing 3rd-and-5 or shorter. Peculiar decisions that offered little chance of conversion dominated those situations.

Photos: No. 22 Iowa defeats Purdue on homecoming at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over the line into the endzone for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over the line into the endzone for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players run onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players run onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of Iowa's staff attend to junior wide receiver Brandon Smith after he injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of Iowa's staff attend to junior wide receiver Brandon Smith after he injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands during the national anthem before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands during the national anthem before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) evades a tackle from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) evades a tackle from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
The Hawkeye Marching Band performs during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Hawkeye Marching Band performs during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) gets embraced by teammates Brennan Thieneman (38) and Navon Mosley (27) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) gets embraced by teammates Brennan Thieneman (38) and Navon Mosley (27) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) attempts to get past a block from Purdue offensive lineman Eric Miller, left, to get to quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) attempts to get past a block from Purdue offensive lineman Eric Miller, left, to get to quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) calls out to the offensive line during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) calls out to the offensive line during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackles Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackles Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer, left, hands the ball off to running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer, left, hands the ball off to running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue running back King Doerue (22) gets tackled by Iowa defensive of Geno Stone (9) Riley Moss (33) Jack Koerner (28) and Djimon Colbert (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue running back King Doerue (22) gets tackled by Iowa defensive of Geno Stone (9) Riley Moss (33) Jack Koerner (28) and Djimon Colbert (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) comes up with a ball after breaking up a pass along the Purdue sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) comes up with a ball after breaking up a pass along the Purdue sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper (19) returns a punt during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper (19) returns a punt during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) and Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) block during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) and Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) block during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with Colten Rastetter (7) after kicking a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with Colten Rastetter (7) after kicking a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out of a tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out of a tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
B.J. Armstrong waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
B.J. Armstrong waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to the sideline as time ticks down in the third quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to the sideline as time ticks down in the third quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) slides to avoid tackles from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) slides to avoid tackles from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) defends Purdue freshman David Bell (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) defends Purdue freshman David Bell (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace, left, and Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace, left, and Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) hurries Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) hurries Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pulls in a pass in double coverage of Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) and Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pulls in a pass in double coverage of Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) and Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger (85) kicks a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger (85) kicks a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) runs down the sideline after pulling in a catch as Purdue's Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman (38) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) runs down the sideline after pulling in a catch as Purdue's Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman (38) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a first down on a quarterback sneak off of block from Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a first down on a quarterback sneak off of block from Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) talks with Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) at the line during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) talks with Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) at the line during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak (10) kicks off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak (10) kicks off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackle Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackle Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates after stopping Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates after stopping Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa women's basketball players, including Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer check out their Big Ten Championship rings during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa women's basketball players, including Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer check out their Big Ten Championship rings during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) gets ready for a snap while under center during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) gets ready for a snap while under center during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner hits Purdue freshman quarterback Jack Plummer near the goal line late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner hits Purdue freshman quarterback Jack Plummer near the goal line late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense chase Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer out of bounds late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense chase Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer out of bounds late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans argue a call by an official against Iowa in the fourth quarter as Purdue looked to close the scoring gap on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans argue a call by an official against Iowa in the fourth quarter as Purdue looked to close the scoring gap on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith rolls up on his right ankle as he is brought down by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith rolls up on his right ankle as he is brought down by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball through members of the Purdue secondary in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball through members of the Purdue secondary in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is afforded time to throw the ball as the offensive line holds Purdue's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is afforded time to throw the ball as the offensive line holds Purdue's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley gets rid of the ball as Purdue junior defensive end Derrick Barnes rushes forward in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley gets rid of the ball as Purdue junior defensive end Derrick Barnes rushes forward in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith rumbles through the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith rumbles through the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Purdue punter Brooks Cormier kicks the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue punter Brooks Cormier kicks the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan hits an extra point in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan hits an extra point in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to receiver Brandon Smith in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to receiver Brandon Smith in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) catches a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) catches a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a stop with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a stop with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) off the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) off the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help up Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help up Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tended to by medical official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tended to by medical official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues a call with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues a call with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, left, and linebacker Ben Holt (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, left, and linebacker Ben Holt (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith is brought down by the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith is brought down by the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a reception in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a reception in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert breaks up a pass intended for Purdue in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert breaks up a pass intended for Purdue in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa spirit squad perform during a break in action against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa spirit squad perform during a break in action against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa offensive line get ready for the snap against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa offensive line get ready for the snap against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) knocks a pass away from a Purdue receiver near the end zone on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) knocks a pass away from a Purdue receiver near the end zone on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls the play in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls the play in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa offensive line wait for the play against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa offensive line wait for the play against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense stop Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense stop Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans wave on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Fans wave on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman center Tyler Linderbaum scans the field before snapping the ball against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman center Tyler Linderbaum scans the field before snapping the ball against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan, right, beats holder Colten Rastetter in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors after hitting a field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan, right, beats holder Colten Rastetter in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors after hitting a field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith takes the ball down the sidelines against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith takes the ball down the sidelines against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior top kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior top kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior top kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior top kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert warms up prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert warms up prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker runs warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker runs warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches over his team during warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches over his team during warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker runs warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker runs warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) and Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger (85) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) and Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger (85) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Purdue running back King Doerue (22) Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) Purdue running back Alfred Armour (20) and Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Purdue running back King Doerue (22) Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) Purdue running back Alfred Armour (20) and Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Consider this: In Iowa’s last four Power Five games, it’s had 24 drives end in opponent territory; only four of those have finished in the end zone. Comprising the other 20 are 11 field goals, four punts, two interceptions, one missed field goal, one turnover on downs and one kneel down. The Hawkeyes’ 15 red-zone TDs are tied for fourth-worst in the Big Ten, along with pedestrian teams Michigan State, Purdue and Illinois.

    Keith Duncan’s reliability amid years of patience is a fantastic 2019 storyline, but Iowa is leaning on his services much too often. The fact he has more made field goals (17) than extra points (16) further illustrates the end-zone whiffing.

    After burning them in narrow losses to Michigan and Penn State, the Hawkeyes skated by Saturday on mostly threes. Iowa knows that can’t continue with some of the challenges up ahead.

    “Some things we're going to have to clean up — that's not going to change,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Obviously, still working on finding our rhythm better, offensively — and we'll continue to press on that.”

    Driving that rhythmic skip is the continual up-front shuffling, which doesn’t seem to have an established conclusion. Iowa again went rotational-heavy at the guard position, playing four different bodies before the second quarter’s midway point.

    Iowa football: Photos of fans tailgating before Hawkeyes' game with Purdue
    The Suttie family from St. Louis and Hayes family from Cedar Rapids tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    The Suttie family from St. Louis and Hayes family from Cedar Rapids tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    (From left) Kara Wessels, Justin Lauer, Joe Newcomb, and Dan Van Winkle tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    (From left) Kara Wessels, Justin Lauer, Joe Newcomb, and Dan Van Winkle tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    The Yeager and Waymire families tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    The Yeager and Waymire families tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    (From left) Dean Lines, Scott Schilling, Dave Sharp, and Steve Janssen tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    (From left) Dean Lines, Scott Schilling, Dave Sharp, and Steve Janssen tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Chase Lundberg (left) and Derek Beiner from Newton play cornhole before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Chase Lundberg (left) and Derek Beiner from Newton play cornhole before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Bruce (left) and Charlie Pals from Waterloo tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Bruce (left) and Charlie Pals from Waterloo tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Haley Wilcox (left) and Megan Mayer from Des Moines tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Haley Wilcox (left) and Megan Mayer from Des Moines tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    (From left) John Juarez, Janet Juarez, Debbie Apsin and Gordon Aspin tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    (From left) John Juarez, Janet Juarez, Debbie Apsin and Gordon Aspin tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Libby Liewer (left) and Dustin Rieber from Coralville tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Libby Liewer (left) and Dustin Rieber from Coralville tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    The Putney and Bohly families tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    The Putney and Bohly families tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Patty and Joe Modica tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Patty and Joe Modica tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Chad Eisenmann from Britt, Iowa cooks hotdogs before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Chad Eisenmann from Britt, Iowa cooks hotdogs before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Stephanie Davison from Maquoketa, Iowa, and her dog Winnie tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Stephanie Davison from Maquoketa, Iowa, and her dog Winnie tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    (From left) Beth Zuber, Jan Kolwey and Emily Kolwey from the Quad Cities tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    (From left) Beth Zuber, Jan Kolwey and Emily Kolwey from the Quad Cities tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Carla and Tim Summy from Des Moines tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Carla and Tim Summy from Des Moines tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Ryan Stork from Chicago makes pancakes before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Ryan Stork from Chicago makes pancakes before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Carol and Brandon Stork from Chicago tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Carol and Brandon Stork from Chicago tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Julie and Chris Kramer from Des Moines, Iowa, tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Julie and Chris Kramer from Des Moines, Iowa, tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Jerry and Julie Young from Minneapolis, Minn. tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Jerry and Julie Young from Minneapolis, Minn. tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    The Eubank, Tomman and Smith families tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    The Eubank, Tomman and Smith families tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    (From left) Kylie Bottjen, Ainslee Merklin, Kelsey Cota, Haley Thie and Jordan Bendixen tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    (From left) Kylie Bottjen, Ainslee Merklin, Kelsey Cota, Haley Thie and Jordan Bendixen tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    David Schuchmann (left) and John Sullivan tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    David Schuchmann (left) and John Sullivan tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Angie (left), Ray and Sam Supple from Chicago tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Angie (left), Ray and Sam Supple from Chicago tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Merle Stubbs (left), Mary Stubbs and Scott Kidder from Marshalltown tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Merle Stubbs (left), Mary Stubbs and Scott Kidder from Marshalltown tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Aggie Koerner from Chicago and Doug Krupa from Iowa City tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Aggie Koerner from Chicago and Doug Krupa from Iowa City tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Adam Koerner from Chicago tailgates before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Adam Koerner from Chicago tailgates before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    The Dunn family from Urbandale, Iowa, tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    The Dunn family from Urbandale, Iowa, tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Hudson, Sawyer, Lincoln and AJ Falls play in bubbles before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Hudson, Sawyer, Lincoln and AJ Falls play in bubbles before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Michelle Cramer (left), Lindsay Stopka and Jessie Cramer from Johnsburg, Ill. tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Michelle Cramer (left), Lindsay Stopka and Jessie Cramer from Johnsburg, Ill. tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Bobby Pinkston from Louisville, Ky. And Mike Hoover from Waterloo, Iowa, tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Bobby Pinkston from Louisville, Ky. And Mike Hoover from Waterloo, Iowa, tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    (From left) Samantha Witczak, Shannon Maloney, Kelly McGarrey, Becca Eggert, Katie Murphy and Sarah Brady tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    (From left) Samantha Witczak, Shannon Maloney, Kelly McGarrey, Becca Eggert, Katie Murphy and Sarah Brady tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Mollie Wilcox and Emily Stefan tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Mollie Wilcox and Emily Stefan tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Kaylor Smith (left), Molly Brennan and Evita Woolsey tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Kaylor Smith (left), Molly Brennan and Evita Woolsey tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Cory and Gowen Clark play corn hole before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Cory and Gowen Clark play corn hole before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Ryan Hartsock (left) from Columbus Junction, Iowa, and Todd Forbes (right) from Indianapolis, Ind. tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Ryan Hartsock (left) from Columbus Junction, Iowa, and Todd Forbes (right) from Indianapolis, Ind. tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Tierney Hutchison (left), Alexis Overstreet and Delaney Muse tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Tierney Hutchison (left), Alexis Overstreet and Delaney Muse tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    (From left) Patrick Huff, Laura Huff, David Wedeking, and Daniel Huff tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    (From left) Patrick Huff, Laura Huff, David Wedeking, and Daniel Huff tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    The Pratt and Ryan families tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    The Pratt and Ryan families tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    Jenny Bowman (left) and Allie McLuen tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    Jenny Bowman (left) and Allie McLuen tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
    The Strain family from Urbandale, Iowa, tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
    The Strain family from Urbandale, Iowa, tailgate before the Iowa football game against Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Katie Goodale/For the Register
      Landan Paulsen (left) and Mark Kallenberger (right) started, but Cody Ince (left) and Justin Britt (right) checked in shortly after. The protection was much-improved — one sack surrendered — giving Nate Stanley a consistently clean pocket to pick apart Purdue’s dismal secondary. Nine of the quarterback’s 23 completions went for 13-plus yards. Five receivers got in on the long-ball action.

      The ground attack was less fluid, rolling up just three runs of double-digit yards on 33 attempts. Two of those did come when Iowa needed them most. A mix of poor and productive in just about every area.

      "Obviously, there are things we can do better," center Tyler Linderbaum said, "but we're just going to kind of build off this and go forward."

      Added Wirfs: “It was a grind out there. It was a battle — a back-and-forth game. But a win is a win.”

      That’s why the boos came, then vanished — at least those directed at the home squad. A similar seesawing assessment sums up Iowa's current offensive state.

      Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

