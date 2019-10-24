CLOSE

Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert says Wisconsin loss has opened up Big Ten West race, but Iowa needs to concentrate on tough Northwestern team. Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

It seems like it's been a sort of Charlie Brown season for Iowa football.

Just when you think things might be ready to take that next big leap, Lucy rips the pigskin away at the last moment.

A 4-0 start? Boom, woeful performances on offense against Michigan and Penn State.

A rebound of sorts against Purdue, along with Wisconsin's inexplicable loss at Illinois, to boost Big Ten West hopes? Pow, so long to Brandon Smith for several weeks.

And now, the looming doom of Pat Fitzgerald's devil magic he holds over Kirk Ferentz awaits in Evanston this weekend, as the 5-2, 19th-ranked Hawkeyes look to survive their way into another bye week.

The Wildcats are bad: 1-5 overall, winless in conference play. But you know better in this series. Get a win, and get out.

Here are projected starters for the 11 a.m., ESPN2-televised matchup:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 4, Nate Stanley (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, senior)

Running back: No. 10, Mekhi Sargent (5-11, 223, junior)

Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a handoff from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a handoff from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gestures after getting a first down during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gestures after getting a first down during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent escapes a tackle in the second quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent escapes a tackle in the second quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) Desmond Hutson (81) Mark Kallenberger (71) after a would-be touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) Desmond Hutson (81) Mark Kallenberger (71) after a would-be touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) tries to break a tackle by Middle Tennessee cornerback Teldrick Ross, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) tries to break a tackle by Middle Tennessee cornerback Teldrick Ross, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent pounds into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent pounds into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent stretches toward the end zone in the second quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent stretches toward the end zone in the second quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets embraced by teammates Nate Wieting (39) and Levi Paulsen (66) after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets embraced by teammates Nate Wieting (39) and Levi Paulsen (66) after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is finally caught by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White after running the ball for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is finally caught by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White after running the ball for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to running back Mekhi Sargent in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to running back Mekhi Sargent in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) and Nate Stanley (4) after catching a touchdown pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) and Nate Stanley (4) after catching a touchdown pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks for running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks for running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets embraced by teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets embraced by teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent rushes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent rushes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa runningbacks Ivory Kelly-Martin, from left, Toren Young, and Mekhi Sargent pose for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa runningbacks Ivory Kelly-Martin, from left, Toren Young, and Mekhi Sargent pose for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mekhi Sargent (2018-present) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed during their Black Friday rivalry game on Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium. Sargent led the Hawkeyes with 173 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown in the 31-28 Iowa victory.
Mekhi Sargent (2018-present) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed during their Black Friday rivalry game on Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium. Sargent led the Hawkeyes with 173 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown in the 31-28 Iowa victory. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by defensive back Geno Stone (9) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by defensive back Geno Stone (9) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) comes up off the turf during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) comes up off the turf during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent looks up field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent looks up field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) evades Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) evades Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Dominique Dafney (23) celebrate after a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the fourth quarter at
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Dominique Dafney (23) celebrate after a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the fourth quarter at Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) sheds a tackle during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) sheds a tackle during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Since the opener, Mekhi Sargent (10) has enjoyed Iowa's longest run of the season: 23 yards at Penn State. The Hawkeyes need more explosive plays from their running game.
Since the opener, Mekhi Sargent (10) has enjoyed Iowa's longest run of the season: 23 yards at Penn State. The Hawkeyes need more explosive plays from their running game. Michael Hickey, Getty Images
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ Mast/AP
Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) chases down Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) chases down Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ Mast/AP
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Koa Farmer #7 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Koa Farmer #7 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Amani Oruwariye #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions and Antonio Shelton #55 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Amani Oruwariye #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions and Antonio Shelton #55 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Amani Oruwariye #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions and Antonio Shelton #55 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Amani Oruwariye #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions and Antonio Shelton #55 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent gets away from a Maryland lineman on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent gets away from a Maryland lineman on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Maryland defensive lineman Bryon Cowart (9) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Maryland defensive lineman Bryon Cowart (9) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled along the sideline as Maryland offensive lineman Evan Gregory (52) chases him down during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled along the sideline as Maryland offensive lineman Evan Gregory (52) chases him down during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Maryland wide receiver D.J. Turner (1) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Maryland wide receiver D.J. Turner (1) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is hit out of bounds by Maryland safety Antwaine Richardson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is hit out of bounds by Maryland safety Antwaine Richardson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Running back Mekhi Sargent (10) has not fumbled as a Hawkeye, which spans 63 carries and four receptions. He did not lose a fumble in his 205 carries for Iowa Western Community College last season, either.
Running back Mekhi Sargent (10) has not fumbled as a Hawkeye, which spans 63 carries and four receptions. He did not lose a fumble in his 205 carries for Iowa Western Community College last season, either. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is caught by Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is caught by Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) collides with Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) collides with Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs into the end zone during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs into the end zone during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent tiptoes along the sideline after running the ball for a first down against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent tiptoes along the sideline after running the ball for a first down against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent blows through a hole in the Northern Iowa defense en route to a first down on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent blows through a hole in the Northern Iowa defense en route to a first down on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent blows through a hole in the Northern Iowa defense en route to a first down on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent blows through a hole in the Northern Iowa defense en route to a first down on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after running back Mekhi Sargent scored against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after running back Mekhi Sargent scored against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) collides with Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) collides with Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs into the end zone during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs into the end zone during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off a ball to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off a ball to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent rushes during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent rushes during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Tight end: No. 39, Nate Wieting (6-4, 250, sr.)

    Fullback: No. 36, Brady Ross (6-0, 246, sr.)

    Wide receiver: No. 3, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (5-11, 200, freshman)

    Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

    ► NEW OPTIONS: The wide-receiver plan without Brandon Smith

    Left tackle: No. 77, Alaric Jackson (6-6, 320, jr.)

    Left guard: No. 68, Landan Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

    Center: No. 65, Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 286, fr.)

    Right guard: No. 71, Mark Kallenberger (6-5, 291, sophomore)

    Right tackle: No. 74, Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 322, jr.)

    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on the challenge posed by Northwestern defense, and what Calvin Lockett can bring to the Hawkeye offense. Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    DEFENSE

    Defensive end: No. 57, Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270, jr.)

    Defensive end: No. 94, A.J. Epenesa (6-6, 280, jr.)

    Defensive tackle: No. 95, Cedrick Lattimore (6-3, 295, sr.)

    Iowa left tackle Cedrick Lattimore sacks Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa left tackle Cedrick Lattimore sacks Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) reacts after sacking Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) reacts after sacking Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) celebrates with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) after his sack during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) celebrates with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) after his sack during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) sacks Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) sacks Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates with teammate Chauncey Golston (57) after a sack during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates with teammate Chauncey Golston (57) after a sack during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) sacks Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) sacks Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) hurries Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) hurries Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) breaks through a defender towards Rutgers' quarterback during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) breaks through a defender towards Rutgers' quarterback during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) rushes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) rushes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackles Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser (25) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackles Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser (25) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackle Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser (25) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackle Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser (25) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) runs with the ball as Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, in Iowa City, Iowa. The 17th-ranked Nittany Lions begin the three-game gantlet of Iowa (home), Michigan (road) and Wisconsin (home) and will need to keep their offense chugging to get through it. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
    FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) runs with the ball as Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, in Iowa City, Iowa. The 17th-ranked Nittany Lions begin the three-game gantlet of Iowa (home), Michigan (road) and Wisconsin (home) and will need to keep their offense chugging to get through it. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) The Associated Press
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackles Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackles Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Cedrick Lattimore celebrates the Hawkeyes' win over Michigan last season, when the defensive tackle saw action as a true freshman. He is listed as a starter this year.
    Cedrick Lattimore celebrates the Hawkeyes' win over Michigan last season, when the defensive tackle saw action as a true freshman. He is listed as a starter this year. Des Moines Register file photo
    Iowa sophomore defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95), right, tries to get through the line during their Spring Game on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Iowa City.
    Iowa sophomore defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95), right, tries to get through the line during their Spring Game on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Iowa Defensive Tackle Cedrick Lattimore (95) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016
    Iowa Defensive Tackle Cedrick Lattimore (95) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Second Half - Beaver Stadium Penn State University - State College, PA November 5, 2016 Dustin Satloff / For the Register
    Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) runs with the ball as Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) runs with the ball as Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson, AP
    Iowa sophomore defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during their Spring Game on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Iowa City.
    Iowa sophomore defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during their Spring Game on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Iowa sophomore defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during their Spring Game on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Iowa City.
    Iowa sophomore defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during their Spring Game on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Iowa's Bo Bower (41) and Cedrick Lattimore (95) chase down Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win.
    Iowa's Bo Bower (41) and Cedrick Lattimore (95) chase down Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win. Brian Powers, The Register
      Defensive tackle: No. 91, Brady Reiff (6-3, 277, sr.)

      Weak-side linebacker: No. 32, Djimon Colbert (6-1, 235, soph.)

      Middle linebacker: No. 43, Dillon Doyle (6-3, 235, fr.)

      Leo/Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.)

      Strong safety: No. 9, Geno Stone (5-10, 210, jr.)

      Free safety: No. 28, Jack Koerner (6-0, 204, soph.)

      Cornerback: No. 11, Michael Ojemudia (6-1, 200, sr.)

      Cornerback: No. 33, Riley Moss (6-1, 191, soph.) OR No. 8, Matt Hankins (6-0, 185, jr.)

      ► HE'S BACK: After surviving injury frustration, Moss makes instant impact in return

      The free safety from Dowling Catholic explains the approach heading into Iowa's game at Northwestern. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

      SPECIAL TEAMS

      Kicker: No. 10, Caleb Shudak (5-8, 180, jr.) OR No. 3, Keith Duncan (5-10, 180, jr.)

      Punter: No. 22, Michael Sleep-Dalton (6-0, 212, sr.)

      Kickoff returns: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

      Punt returns: No. 19, Max Cooper (6-0, 188, jr.)

      ► HEY, BIG SPENDER:Northwestern the latest school to make lavish renovations

      NORTHWESTERN'S PROJECTED STARTERS

      OFFENSE

      Quarterback: No. 11, Aidan Smith (6-2, 215, jr.) OR No. 15, Hunter Johnson (6-2, 216, soph.)

      Running back: No. 25, Isaiah Bowser (6-1, 215, soph.)

      Wide receiver: No. 8, Kyric McGowan (5-10, 210, jr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 19, Riley Lees (6-0, 201, jr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 81, Ramaud Bowman (6-2, 203, jr.)

      Slot back: No. 89, Charlie Mangieri (6-4, 252, soph.)

      Left tackle: No. 70, Rashawn Slater (6-3, 305, jr.)

      Left guard: No. 66, Nik Urban (6-3, 305, jr.)

      Center: No. 65, Jared Thomas (6-4, 310, sr.)

      Right guard: No. 52, Sam Gerak (6-3, 291, soph.)

      Right tackle: No. 73, Gunnar Vogel (6-6, 300, jr.)

      Iowa safety Geno Stone is coming off a strong performance against Purdue, and knows the Hawkeyes have lost three in a row vs. the Wildcats. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

      DEFENSE

      Defensive end: No. 97, Joe Gaziano (6-4, 275, sr.)

      Defensive end: No. 91, Samdup Miller (6-3, 270, jr.)

      Defensive tackle: No. 95, Alex Miller (6-3, 300, sr.)

      Defensive tackle: No. 96, Trevor Kent (6-6, 280, soph.)

      Will: No. 51, Blake Gallagher (61-, 235, jr.)

      Mike: No. 42, Paddy Fisher (6-4, 24,6 jr.)

      Sam: No. 28, Chris Bergin (5-11, 215, jr.)

      Safety: No. 13, J.R. Pace (6-1, 205, jr.)

      Safety: No. 7, Travis Whillock (6-1, 200, jr.)

      Cornerback: No. 2, Greg Newsome II (6-1, 193, soph.)

      Cornerback: No. 18, Cam Ruiz (5-11, 180, soph.)

      SPECIAL TEAMS

      Kicker: No. 14, Charlie Kuhbander (6-0, 185, jr.)

      Punter: No. 17, Daniel Kubiuk (6-1, 201, sr.)

      Kickoff and punt returns: No. 19, Riley Lees (6-0, 201, jr.)

