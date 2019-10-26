CLOSE Iowa 21st-year coach Kirk Ferentz says that freshman Tyrone Tracy Jr. will get the first crack at replacing the Hawkeyes' top receiver. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Welcome to Hawk Central's live gamecenter for Iowa football.

This week, the No. 19 Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten Conference) look to avoid a slip-up in Evanston, Illinois, against cellar-dwelling Northwestern (1-5, 0-4). It's not as easy a task as you'd think, with Pat Fitzgerald sporting an 8-5 record against Iowa since becoming the Wildcats' head coach.

Danny Lawhon is in his usual spot to lead you through this 11 a.m. kickoff. We'll get a chat going a little bit before then. Add your comments in real time, and enjoy!