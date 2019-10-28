CLOSE Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was pleased with the things he saw on offense and defense in the Hawkeyes' 20-0 win in Evanston. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

We already knew that the 19th-ranked Iowa football team's chances to win the Big Ten Conference's West Division would hinge on November. Now we know just a little more about when that road map begins.

The Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) will meet No. 17 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) at 3 p.m. CT on Nov. 9 at Camp Randall Stadium. The kickoff time was announced Monday by the league. Fox will televise the game.

Badgers receiver A.J. Taylor made a final-minute touchdown catch that rallied Wisconsin past Iowa a year ago at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin won, 28-17, after tacking on another final-minute TD. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa has lost three in a row to Wisconsin, including a last-minute loss in 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz owns a 7-11 record vs. the Badgers, including losses in six of the last seven.

The Hawkeyes must win that game and hope that No. 13 Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) loses that same day at home to No. 5 Penn State (8-0, 5-0). If those two things happen, then the winner of the Nov. 16 matchup of Minnesota at Iowa would be in control of the West Division. A kickoff time for that game has yet to be announced.