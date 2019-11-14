CLOSE

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says he has learned to deal with, but not accept, defeat. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

The humble pie has been served, and now the Hawkeyes must digest a fourth consecutive season without a trip to the Big Ten Conference championship game.

Yeah, there's still a mathematical scenario that can send No. 22 Iowa (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) to Indianapolis, but the odds are small enough that they aren't worth realistic consideration yet.

As it is, the mission for Kirk Ferentz's team is now to find the best bowl position it possibly can over the next three weeks, and the best opportunity to improve that tenuous standing is by ruining seventh-ranked Minnesota's unbeaten season.

The Golden Gophers (9-0, 6-0) can move closer to an unblemished run with a win in Saturday's 3 p.m., Fox-televised game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's proven itself a dangerous foe when a top-10 team comes to Iowa City and the lights come on.

Here's a look at the projected starters for the ranked showdown:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 4, Nate Stanley (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, senior)

Running back: No. 10, Mekhi Sargent (5-11, 223, junior)

Tight end: No. 42, Shaun Beyer (6-5, 244, jr.)

Fullback: No. 36, Brady Ross (6-0, 246, sr.)

Wide receiver: No. 3, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (5-11, 200, freshman)

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr.
 Fullscreen

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) rushes for a touchdown after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) rushes for a touchdown after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. tries to get past Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. tries to get past Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets past Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets past Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) scores a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Travis Whillock (7) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) scores a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Travis Whillock (7) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Purdue running back King Doerue (22) Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) Purdue running back Alfred Armour (20) and Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Purdue running back King Doerue (22) Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) Purdue running back Alfred Armour (20) and Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson tackles Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. during the second half of U-M's 10-3 win on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson tackles Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. during the second half of U-M's 10-3 win on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy eviscerates the Middle Tennessee secondary as he runs for a first down in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy eviscerates the Middle Tennessee secondary as he runs for a first down in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback fires a pass to freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy in the second quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback fires a pass to freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy in the second quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy runs the ball after pulling in a reception against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy runs the ball after pulling in a reception against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) evades Middle Tennessee State linebacker Khalil Brooks (6) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) evades Middle Tennessee State linebacker Khalil Brooks (6) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates after a first down during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates after a first down during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy pulls in a pass in the first quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy pulls in a pass in the first quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy signals a first down after he pulled in a pass in the first quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy signals a first down after he pulled in a pass in the first quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) runs along the sideline while Middle Tennessee State cornerback Teldrick Ross (19) defends during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) runs along the sideline while Middle Tennessee State cornerback Teldrick Ross (19) defends during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) reacts after getting a first down during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) reacts after getting a first down during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) runs with the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (9) moves in for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) runs with the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (9) moves in for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) runs with the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (9) and running back Aaron Young (4) move in for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) runs with the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (9) and running back Aaron Young (4) move in for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) runs with the as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (12) and running back Aaron Young (4) move in for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) runs with the as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (12) and running back Aaron Young (4) move in for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, left, celebrates his touchdown reception with Iowa tight end Nate Wieting, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, left, celebrates his touchdown reception with Iowa tight end Nate Wieting, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy pulls in a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy pulls in a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy pulls in a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy pulls in a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense celebrate after freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy (No. 3) pulled down a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense celebrate after freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy (No. 3) pulled down a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. waits before catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium..
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. waits before catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium.. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Nico Ragaini stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Nico Ragaini stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

    Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

    Left tackle: No. 77, Alaric Jackson (6-6, 320, jr.)

    Left guard: No. 68, Landan Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

    Center: No. 65, Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 286, fr.)

    Right guard: No. 64, Kyler Schott (6-2, 290, sophomore)

    Right tackle: No. 74, Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 322, jr.)

    ► BREAKING LOOSE: Offense may need to find new level to keep up with Minnesota

    CLOSE

    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley says teams have been blitzing the Hawkeyes more often this season. He expects Minnesota to do the same. Why? Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    DEFENSE

    Defensive end: No. 57, Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270, jr.)

    Defensive end: No. 94, A.J. Epenesa (6-6, 280, jr.)

    Defensive tackle: No. 95, Cedrick Lattimore (6-3, 295, sr.)

    Defensive tackle: No. 91, Brady Reiff (6-3, 277, sr.)

    ► ATTRITION:Is Iowa's defensive line beginning to wear down?

    Weak-side linebacker: No. 32, Djimon Colbert (6-1, 235, soph.)

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert
     Fullscreen

    Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts after tackling Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (not shown) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts after tackling Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (not shown) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts after tackling Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (32) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts after tackling Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (32) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackles Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackles Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) slides to avoid tackles from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) slides to avoid tackles from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackle Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackle Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert warms up prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert warms up prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert breaks up a pass intended for Purdue in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert breaks up a pass intended for Purdue in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a stop with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a stop with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) struggles to get a new jersey fitted between plays on the sideline with some help from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) after he tore his original one during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) struggles to get a new jersey fitted between plays on the sideline with some help from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) after he tore his original one during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) helps linebacker Djimon Colbert up to his feet against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) helps linebacker Djimon Colbert up to his feet against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar catches a pass between Iowa defenders Djimon Colbert, left, and Jack Koerner during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 18-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar catches a pass between Iowa defenders Djimon Colbert, left, and Jack Koerner during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 18-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) intercepts a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) intercepts a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush, Jr. (1) throws a shuffle pass as Iowa's Jack Hockaday (48) and Djimon Colbert (32) defend in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
    Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush, Jr. (1) throws a shuffle pass as Iowa's Jack Hockaday (48) and Djimon Colbert (32) defend in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) adjusts his mouth guard as Northwestern's Cameron Green (84) signals for a first down during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) adjusts his mouth guard as Northwestern's Cameron Green (84) signals for a first down during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Purdue won 38-36. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Purdue won 38-36. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Indiana Hoosiers running back Reese Taylor (2) runs with the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
    Indiana Hoosiers running back Reese Taylor (2) runs with the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery, right, is tackled by Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery, right, is tackled by Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrates a stop with teammate Djimon Colbert (32) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrates a stop with teammate Djimon Colbert (32) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert forces Maryland's Avery Edwards out of bounds on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert forces Maryland's Avery Edwards out of bounds on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Djimon Colbert celebrates after his team's 48-31 win against Minnesota after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis.
    Iowa's Djimon Colbert celebrates after his team's 48-31 win against Minnesota after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrate after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrate after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon Colbert during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
    Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon Colbert during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen

      Middle linebacker: No. 43, Dillon Doyle (6-3, 235, fr.)

      Leo/Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.)

      CLOSE

      Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann also outlines the Minnesota challenge. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

      Strong safety: No. 9, Geno Stone (5-10, 210, jr.)

      Free safety: No. 28, Jack Koerner (6-0, 204, soph.)

      Cornerback: No. 11, Michael Ojemudia (6-1, 200, sr.)

      Cornerback: No. 8, Matt Hankins (6-0, 185, jr.)

      SPECIAL TEAMS

      Kicker: No. 3, Keith Duncan (5-10, 180, jr.)

      Punter: No. 22, Michael Sleep-Dalton (6-0, 212, sr.)

      Kickoff returns: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

      Punt returns: No. 19, Max Cooper (6-0, 188, jr.)

      ► KIRK FERENTZ:The season's perspective after Wisconsin loss

      CLOSE

      Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz speaks ahead of Saturday's home game against 9-0 Minnesota. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

      MINNESOTA'S MOST RECENT STARTERS

      [Editor's note: Minnesota does not provide weekly depth charts. As such, listed are the starters for the Golden Gophers' Nov. 9 game against Penn State.]

      OFFENSE

      Quarterback: No. 2, Tanner Morgan (6-2, 215, soph.)

      Running back: No. 1, Rodney Smith (5-11, 210, sr.)

      Tight end: No. 42, Ko Kieft (6-4 255, jr.)

      Tight end/offensive line: No. 70, Sam Schlueter (6-6, 325, jr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 6, Tyler Johnson (6-2, 205, sr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 13, Rashod Bateman (6-2, 210, soph.)

      Left tackle: No. 77, Blaise Andries (6-6, 325, soph.)

      Left guard: No. 64, Conner Olson (6-5, 305, jr.)

      Center: No. 60, John Michael Schmitz (6-4, 315, soph.)

      Right guard: No. 51, Curtis Dunlap Jr. (6-5, 345, fr.)

      Right tackle: No. 78, Daniel Faalele (6-9, 400, soph.)

      DEFENSE

      Defensive end: No. 45, Carter Coughlin (6-4, 245, sr.)

      Defensive end: No. 46, Winston DeLattiboudere (6-3, 260, sr.)

      Defensive tackle: No. 90, Sam Renner (6-4, 275, sr.)

      Defensive tackle: No. 18, Micah Dew-Treadway (6-4, 315, sr.)

      Linebacker: No. 55, Mariano Sori-Marin (6-3, 245, soph.)

      Linebacker: No. 41, Thomas Barber (6-0, 240, sr.)

      Defensive back: No. 6, Chris Williamson (6-0, 205, sr.)

      Defensive back: No. 25, Benjamin St-Juste (6-3, 200, sr.)

      Defensive back: No. 11, Antoine Winfield Jr. (5-10, 205, soph.)

      Defensive back: No. 23, Jordan Howden (5-11, 200, soph.)

      Defensive back: No. 16, Coney Durr (5-10, 200, jr.)

      SPECIAL TEAMS

      Kicker: No. 38, Michael Lantz (5-11, 180, fr.)

      Punter: No. 47, Jacob Herbers (6-2, 215, sr.)

      Kickoff and punt returns: No. 82, Demetrius Douglas (6-0, 195, soph.)

      CLOSE

      Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott missed five games but returned and started against Wisconsin at right guard. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

