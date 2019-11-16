CLOSE Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley says teams have been blitzing the Hawkeyes more often this season. He expects Minnesota to do the same. Why? Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa was eager to put its offense on display Saturday, winning the coin toss and demanding the football first in its showdown with No. 7 Minnesota.

You quickly got the sense that things would be different in No. 22 Iowa’s 23-19 victory when true freshman Tyler Goodson jogged into the huddle to make his first career start at running back. Goodson was no longer the playmaker-in-waiting. His time was now, 10 games into his tenure.

Goodson ran for 26 yards on a third-and-1 play. He has a burst no other Hawkeye running back has, and he showed it. That Hawkeye drive ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Nate Stanley to Nico Ragaini.

An Iowa team that entered play with 22 touchdowns and 22 field goals needed that early success. It was the first time the Hawkeyes reached the end zone on their initial drive since the Sept. 28 blowout of Middle Tennessee State.

On the next Hawkeye offensive series, Goodson broke off a 21-yard run and then made another play only he on this roster could make. From the Minnesota 10-yard line, Goodson took a handoff and swept right, eluding two defenders grasping at his heels before plowing through another Gopher for the final two yards into the end zone.

Iowa’s third drive belonged to Tyrone Tracy, another freshman playmaker. The wide receiver who brought the “sweet feet” label to the locker room grabbed a 15-yard pass on the first play. Then it was a 27-yard catch and run down Iowa’s sideline, an 11-yard run and a six-yard reception in quick succession. That set up Iowa’s third touchdown, on a 5-yard pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Suddenly, the Hawkeyes, owners of an offense criticized for being stale, for too often sputtering when nearing the opposition’s goal line, had a 20-3 lead and the Gophers reeling.

Minnesota adjusted at halftime, started bringing more pressure on Stanley. But the early lead, when Iowa turned to its best players, when Iowa got touchdowns instead of field goals, held up.

Goodson finished with 94 yards on 13 carries before limping off the field in the fourth quarter. Iowa didn’t play Toren Young for the first time this season, relying on only two running backs (Mekhi Sargent had six carries for 18 yards).

Tracy had 77 yards on his six receptions, his third consecutive game of excellent production in the absence of injured wideout Brandon Smith.

Goodson and Tracy are big-time recruits, the kind of skill position players the Hawkeyes don’t often get. So it makes sense that the Hawkeyes, facing the final ranked team they will see this regular season, took the wrapping paper off of them and let them show a national TV audience what they can do.

What viewers saw was the future of this offense. And on this day, it looked plenty bright.

