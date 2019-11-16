CLOSE
Photos: No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes 23, No. 7 Minnesota 19
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa knocks the ball away from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes beat Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and defensive back Jack Koerner combine to make a defensive play against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa adjusts his helmet after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Geno Stone knocks the ball away from Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to cause Morgan to fumble the ball in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes players lift the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) high-fives a young fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy through a swarm of fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Joe Evans (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates a field goal with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates a touchdown with guard Kyler Schott in the second quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota defensive back Chris WIlliamson (6) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) and linebacker Nick Niemann (49) react as Minnesota miss a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive back Alex Strazzanti (40) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan, right, gets a high-five from holder Colten Rastetter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Minnesota wide receiver Seth Green (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) pressure Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
An Iowa fan celebrates a big defensive stop against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense make a stop against Minnesota in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini, left, celebrates with teammates after he ran in a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — The week began with whether spoiler was a role Iowa wanted to fully embrace. With division-title dreams dashed — facing a familiar program riding an unfamiliar wave — it would have to do. It was on the Hawkeyes to muster enough interest.

    They answered that question early, then finished it late.

    The fastest start against a Power Five foe this season gave way to enough juice down the stretch, as the No. 22 Hawkeyes halted No. 7 Minnesota’s undefeated season, 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium. The Golden Gophers are still winless in Iowa City since 1999.

    Although Minnesota (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten Conference) climbed back into the game from a 20-3 hole, the Hawkeyes (7-3, 4-3) paired key defensive stops with their early offensive burst. The Gophers piled up more than 440 total yards, yet found the end zone only twice. Even on Minnesota’s last attempt to steal the game — no timeouts, 80 yards away and a little more than two minutes left — Iowa’s defense answered the bell with a pivotal stop.

    Iowa's offense delivers a rare fast start

    Before the late-game drama, the Hawkeyes surged ahead with the most offensive flow seen in weeks. Nico Ragaini’s 21-yard touchdown catch and Tyler Goodson’s 10-yard scoring scamper handed Iowa a 13-0 first-quarter lead. Saturday marked the first time the Hawkeyes scored on their opening drive since Sept. 28 against Middle Tennessee State.

    A 5-yard touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette gave Iowa a 20-3 lead with 6:20 left in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes scored just three points the rest of the way, but that was enough to keep the Floyd of Rosedale in town.          

    The freshman takes the reins, and delivers

    Iowa fans have been clamoring for weeks that Goodson get the bulk of the backfield workload. With the Hawkeyes desperately searching for offensive flow, it finally happened.

    Goodson made his first career start, dwarfing Iowa’s other running backs in carries and snaps. Mekhi Sargent had just three carries. Toren Young hardly saw the field.

    Goodson answered the call early, scampering for 27 yards on a fake fullback dive turned halfback pitch that picked up a key third down. That set the tone for a dominant day. Iowa put its trust in Goodson more than it had all season. The speedy freshman rewarded the Hawkeyes with splash plays all day.

    His most emphatic came on a 10-yard touchdown run at first quarter’s end, where Goodson sprinted outside before bulldozing Minnesota defenders for the end-zone visit. It gave Kinnick early life it needed. Goodson was off from there.

    He finished with 94 yards on 13 carries. Consider it a solid debut as the main feature.     

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

