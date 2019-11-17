CLOSE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — A wide smile crept onto Chauncey Golston’s already-jovial face as he recalled his teammate’s fight back. Kristian Welch’s persistence in recovery made for plenty of laughs.

“Kristian would be like, ‘I’m not hurt,’” Golston, Iowa’s menacing defensive end, said with a chuckle. “(The medical staff) would be like, ‘Well, do this test.’ ‘No, we don’t need to do that! I’m good though!’”

“It was really funny. But it was good to have him back.”  

The upper-body stinger that kept Welch sidelined for three-plus games was certainly a serious medical matter — but the injury’s unpredictability made for plenty of lobbying week-to-week. There was no set timetable on when Iowa’s senior linebacker would resurface. Finally, after countless days of disappointment, Saturday was the magic date.

What a return it was.

In helping ignite No. 22 Iowa’s 23-19 toppling of previously unbeaten Minnesota, Welch rolled up a team-high 11 tackles, a pivotal sack and 1.5 tackles for loss en route to a run-game shutdown. Remove sacks and the No. 7 Gophers barely mustered three yards per carry. Welch’s emphatic presence in the middle was as big a reason why.

“Kristian has been here. He’s used to this stage.” Golston said. “He’s loud with the calls It was really great. You could feel his energy giving us the calls. He’s stepping up in case we don’t hear it. It was really nice having Kristian back.”       

As much as players accept injuries as part of doing business, no fourth-year guy wants to see his senior year disrupted by health concerns. This wasn’t a broken bone or fracture either, where the absence length is much more concrete. Welch had to overcome this obstacle from multiple ends.     

It was a massive mental challenge, particularly last week, as Welch couldn’t contribute against his home-state Badgers in Madison. Perhaps Wisconsin’s 24-22 win — and Jonathan Taylor’s 250-yard ground performance — unfolds differently if Welch is roaming the middle. Call that the pinnacle of this month-long turbulence.

However, optimism sprouted early last week. Welch was cleared last Sunday and practiced without a hiccup. The end of this difficult journey had finally come.

“With that type of injury, you just never know when the nerve is going to come back and heal,” Welch said. “It’s just a waiting game. It’s been very frustrating, being a senior and wanting to be able to go out there and play with your guys.

“I just tried to stay mentally into it — preparing like I was going to start each week — because you never did really know if you’re going to get cleared. It’s a very slow process. There’s no pain associated at all. The strength deal is the biggest thing to show that the nerve is healing. … It obviously felt really good being out there with my guys again.”

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa knocks the ball away from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa knocks the ball away from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes beat Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes beat Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and defensive back Jack Koerner combine to make a defensive play against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and defensive back Jack Koerner combine to make a defensive play against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa adjusts his helmet after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa adjusts his helmet after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Geno Stone knocks the ball away from Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa safety Geno Stone knocks the ball away from Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to cause Morgan to fumble the ball in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to cause Morgan to fumble the ball in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes players lift the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa Hawkeyes players lift the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) high-fives a young fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) high-fives a young fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy through a swarm of fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa Hawkeyes players carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy through a swarm of fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Joe Evans (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Joe Evans (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates a field goal with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates a field goal with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates a touchdown with guard Kyler Schott in the second quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates a touchdown with guard Kyler Schott in the second quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota defensive back Chris WIlliamson (6) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota defensive back Chris WIlliamson (6) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) and linebacker Nick Niemann (49) react as Minnesota miss a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) and linebacker Nick Niemann (49) react as Minnesota miss a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan, right, gets a high-five from holder Colten Rastetter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan, right, gets a high-five from holder Colten Rastetter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Minnesota wide receiver Seth Green (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Minnesota wide receiver Seth Green (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) pressure Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) pressure Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
An Iowa fan celebrates a big defensive stop against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
An Iowa fan celebrates a big defensive stop against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense make a stop against Minnesota in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa defense make a stop against Minnesota in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini, left, celebrates with teammates after he ran in a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini, left, celebrates with teammates after he ran in a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gestures for a first down after pulling in a reception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gestures for a first down after pulling in a reception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
An Iowa fan carries an oar that says "Go Hawks" before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
An Iowa fan carries an oar that says "Go Hawks" before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann walks into the stadium during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann walks into the stadium during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota holder Casey O'Brien warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota holder Casey O'Brien warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) runs out onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) runs out onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fighter Squadron 151 does a flyover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fighter Squadron 151 does a flyover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band perform during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band perform during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts after coming up with a ball after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts after coming up with a ball after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) sack Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) sack Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates a stop with teammates Brady Reiff (91) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates a stop with teammates Brady Reiff (91) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks over his shoulder out to the sideline as Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) steps back from the line of scrimmage during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks over his shoulder out to the sideline as Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) steps back from the line of scrimmage during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a push from behind for a first down on a quarterback sneak during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a push from behind for a first down on a quarterback sneak during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) defends as Minnesota's Demetrius Douglas (82) pulls in a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) defends as Minnesota's Demetrius Douglas (82) pulls in a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) pumps up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) pumps up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
United States sprinter Brittany Brown waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
United States sprinter Brittany Brown waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) reacts after pulling in a pass against Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) reacts after pulling in a pass against Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota fans react to a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota fans react to a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets ready to call a play in the huddle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets ready to call a play in the huddle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Pilots from the Fighter Squadron 151 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Pilots from the Fighter Squadron 151 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and defensive back Terry Roberts (16) run onto the field as defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and defensive back Terry Roberts (16) run onto the field as defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) warps up Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) for a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) warps up Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) for a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a stop with linebacker Barrington Wade (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a stop with linebacker Barrington Wade (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) celebrates with Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) celebrates with Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) jukes a defender along the Minnesota sideline while running during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) jukes a defender along the Minnesota sideline while running during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures towards the sideline as fullback Brady Ross (36) runs alongside him during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures towards the sideline as fullback Brady Ross (36) runs alongside him during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates a field goal with Colten Rastetter (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates a field goal with Colten Rastetter (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) with help from Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) with help from Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa players run towards the north end zone for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy (not pictured) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players run towards the north end zone for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy (not pictured) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    No play better illustrated that than Welch’s second-quarter takedown. With Minnesota already stuck in a 20-3 hole, Tanner Morgan and company desperately needed an end-zone answer before the break. The drive started promisingly with Tyler Johnson’s 38-yard grab, pushing the Gophers into Iowa territory. A key fourth-down conversion followed soon after.

    That’s when Welch came bulldozing through.

    The senior linebacker came on a delayed blitz, surging around the edge untouched to drop Morgan for an eight-yard loss. Even with Minnesota in plus territory, that sack derailed the entire drive. The Gophers punted from the Hawkeyes’ 33-yard line thee plays later.

    Veteran pieces halt momentum when it’s bubbling on the other side. Welch did exactly that in a pivotal spot. That moment — and all the others that unfolded Saturday — made the grind back worth it.  

    “Always hate to lose a veteran player. It's harder for the player because they're sitting there watching that clock tick on their career. That's hard. You hate to lose a veteran guy, but to get one back is a real benefit,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Kristian is a veteran guy who has been playing his best football. That's what you hope with a guy that's a senior, to get him back. Just really happy about that.”

    Every Iowa defensive player who spoke postgame echoed the same. Riley Moss, who missed multiple weeks with his own injury, understood Welch’s circuitous trek back. Cornerback Matt Hankins felt the impact from the backend. Safety Geno Stone saw the same determination Golston witnessed in Welch’s climb back.

    “Throughout the weeks, Kristian was always trying to come back,” a laughing Stone said. “He kept trying to push it, push it, push it. You can ask anybody on defense. He was trying to get back each week.”             

    Now Welch is back. The Hawkeyes are certainly better for it.

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

