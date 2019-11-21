CLOSE

Kirk Ferentz is impressed with the breakthrough that Lovie Smith has achieved in Year 4 at Illinois, and also tells some senior stories. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Iowa's football season gained a jolt of new life with last Saturday's rousing, 23-19 victory over Minnesota.

Now, with the Big Ten Conference's upper-tier bowl picture in a state of chaos, it's incumbent on the Hawkeyes to take care of business in their final two regular-season games.

First up is the Kinnick Stadium finale against Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten), winners of four straight games and technically still alive in the Big Ten West race (win out, and then have Northwestern beat Minnesota, Purdue beat Wisconsin and Wisconsin beat Minnesota).

Let's get right to it. Here are the projected starters for the 11 a.m., Big Ten Network-televised contest. 

►BOWL ANALYSIS:Tracing Iowa's potential path to the Holiday Bowl

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 4, Nate Stanley (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, senior)

CLOSE

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley talks about managing his emotions on Senior Day and what he remembers about his first "swarm" onto Kinnick Stadium: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Running back: No. 15, Tyler Goodson (5-10, 190, freshman)

Tight end: No. 39, Nate Wieting (6-4, 250, sr.)

Fullback: No. 36, Brady Ross (6-0, 246, sr.)

Wide receiver: No. 3, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (5-11, 200, fr.)

Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, junior)

►KEEPING CONTROL: Offense wants to dictate pace against Illinois

Left tackle: No. 77, Alaric Jackson (6-6, 320, jr.)

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Alaric Jackson
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Badgers linebacker Zach Baun tries to get past Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson on his way to quarterback Nate Stanley.
Badgers linebacker Zach Baun tries to get past Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson on his way to quarterback Nate Stanley. Tork Mason, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., left, celebrates with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., left, celebrates with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to get a pass out as Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks against Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to get a pass out as Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks against Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks across the field to meet with Middle Tennessee State players after a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks across the field to meet with Middle Tennessee State players after a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) jogs off the field to the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) jogs off the field to the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches in the second quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) walks off the field on crutches in the second quarter during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) Ross Reynolds (59) Alaric Jackson (77) and Levi Paulsen (66) celebrate an overturned call during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) Ross Reynolds (59) Alaric Jackson (77) and Levi Paulsen (66) celebrate an overturned call during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa left tackle Alaric Jackson gets pumped up after members of the Hawkeyes defense recovered a fumble in the end zone against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa left tackle Alaric Jackson gets pumped up after members of the Hawkeyes defense recovered a fumble in the end zone against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) protects the pocket during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) protects the pocket during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Redshirt freshman Alaric Jackson (77), right, holds the line against freshman defensive end Brandon Simon (93) during the April 21 spring game. Jackson (6-5, 320) could be working his way into the Hawkeyes' 2017 offensive-line rotation.
Redshirt freshman Alaric Jackson (77), right, holds the line against freshman defensive end Brandon Simon (93) during the April 21 spring game. Jackson (6-5, 320) could be working his way into the Hawkeyes' 2017 offensive-line rotation. Brian Powers, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (left) locks up defensive end Sam Brincks during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Jackson, a redshirt freshman, saw a lot of action with the first unit.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (left) locks up defensive end Sam Brincks during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Jackson, a redshirt freshman, saw a lot of action with the first unit. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up a block against defensive end Sam Brincks during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up a block against defensive end Sam Brincks during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek gives a pointer to redshirt freshman tackle Alaric Jackson at a practice last week.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek gives a pointer to redshirt freshman tackle Alaric Jackson at a practice last week. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Left guard: No. 68, Landan Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

    Center: No. 65, Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 286, fr.)

    Right guard: No. 64, Kyler Schott (6-2, 290, sophomore)

    Right tackle: No. 74, Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 322, jr.)

    ►CHAD LEISTIKOW: Inspiring outlooks from less-heralded Iowa players

    DEFENSE

    Defensive end: No. 57, Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270, jr.)

    Defensive end: No. 94, A.J. Epenesa (6-6, 280, jr.)

    Defensive tackle: No. 95, Cedrick Lattimore (6-3, 295, sr.)

    CLOSE

    Cedrick Lattimore reflects on his Iowa career ahead of senior day. Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like Hawk Central, the Register and the Press-Citizen. Subscribe today so you don't miss a moment.​​​​​​​

    Defensive tackle: No. 91, Brady Reiff (6-3, 277, sr.)

    Weak-side linebacker: No. 32, Djimon Colbert (6-1, 235, soph.)

    Middle linebacker: No. 34, Kristian Welch (6-3, 239, sr.)

    ►BIG BOOST:Welch's return galvanizes Hawkeyes' defense

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
    Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
    Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
    Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) tackle Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) tackle Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) A.J. Epenesa (94) and Kristian Welch (34) wrap up Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) A.J. Epenesa (94) and Kristian Welch (34) wrap up Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Middle Tennessee State running back Brad Anderson (11) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Middle Tennessee State running back Brad Anderson (11) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) celebrates with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) after his sack during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) celebrates with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) after his sack during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Michael Ojemudia, from left, Kristian Welch, Brady Ross, and Nate Stanley walk to midfield with honorary captain Miguel Merrick during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Michael Ojemudia, from left, Kristian Welch, Brady Ross, and Nate Stanley walk to midfield with honorary captain Miguel Merrick during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and defensive back Matt Hankins (8) move in to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and defensive back Matt Hankins (8) move in to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sportss
    Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sportss Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebackers Kristian Welch (No. 34) and Amani Jones (No. 52) team up to tackle Iowa State senior running back Sheldon Croney, Jr., in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
    Iowa linebackers Kristian Welch (No. 34) and Amani Jones (No. 52) team up to tackle Iowa State senior running back Sheldon Croney, Jr., in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) while Rutgers lineman Michael Maietti (55) blocks against Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) while Rutgers lineman Michael Maietti (55) blocks against Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) linebacker Kristian Welch (34) fullback Brady Ross (36) and quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walk to the center of the field for the coin toss with honorary captain Tom Hayes before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) linebacker Kristian Welch (34) fullback Brady Ross (36) and quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walk to the center of the field for the coin toss with honorary captain Tom Hayes before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) Chauncey Golston (57) Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) get ready for a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) Chauncey Golston (57) Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) get ready for a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball as he pushes off the helmet of Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City. The Badgers have a chance to grab the lead in the crowded Big Ten West and take a key step toward their third straight appearance in the conference championship game when they visit Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
    FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball as he pushes off the helmet of Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City. The Badgers have a chance to grab the lead in the crowded Big Ten West and take a key step toward their third straight appearance in the conference championship game when they visit Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome (3) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome (3) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Maryland running back Anthony McFarland is tacked by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Maryland running back Anthony McFarland is tacked by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa safety Jake Gervase (No. 30) and linebacker Kristian Welch team up to tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa safety Jake Gervase (No. 30) and linebacker Kristian Welch team up to tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Maryland wide receiver Brian Cobbs (15) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Maryland wide receiver Brian Cobbs (15) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Indiana Hoosiers running back Reese Taylor (2) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
    Indiana Hoosiers running back Reese Taylor (2) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) picks up 33 yards on a run while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
    Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) picks up 33 yards on a run while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mark Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz blocks Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch.
    Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz blocks Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ? Mark Hoffman
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets his helmet knocked off while tackling Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets his helmet knocked off while tackling Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold picks up 33 yards while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch.
    Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold picks up 33 yards while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Kristian Welch walks into the stadim before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Kristian Welch walks into the stadim before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Kristian Welch loses his helmet as he chases down Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Iowa's Kristian Welch loses his helmet as he chases down Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Kristian Welch puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Iowa's Kristian Welch puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Kristian Welch talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Kristian Welch talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Nick Niemann, left, Amani Jones, center, and Kristian Welch, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Nick Niemann, left, Amani Jones, center, and Kristian Welch, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the Hawkeyes football team's spring practice at Valley Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2017, in West Des Moines.
    Iowa sophomore linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the Hawkeyes football team's spring practice at Valley Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2017, in West Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers Jack Hockaday (48) and Kristian Welch (34) tackle Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers Jack Hockaday (48) and Kristian Welch (34) tackle Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Leo/Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.)

      Strong safety: No. 9, Geno Stone (5-10, 210, jr.)

      Free safety: No. 28, Jack Koerner (6-0, 204, soph.)

      Cornerback: No. 33, Riley Moss (6-1, 191, soph.)

      Cornerback: No. 8, Matt Hankins (6-0, 185, jr.)

      ►A HERO'S RETURN:Desmond King is honorary captain for Iowa-Illinois game

      SPECIAL TEAMS

      Kicker: No. 3, Keith Duncan (5-10, 180, jr.)

      Punter: No. 22, Michael Sleep-Dalton (6-0, 212, sr.)

      Kickoff returns: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

      Punt returns: No. 19, Max Cooper (6-0, 188, jr.)

      CLOSE

      Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette also discusses the return of Brandon Smith to the Iowa lineup. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

      ILLINOIS' MOST RECENT STARTERS

      [Editor's note: Illinois does not provide weekly depth charts. As such, listed are the starters for the Illini's Nov. 9 game against Michigan State.]

      OFFENSE

      Quarterback: No. 18, Brandon Peters (6-5, 220, jr.)

      Running back: No. 2, Reggie Corbin (5-10, 200, jr.)

      Tight end: No. 10, Justice Williams (6-3, 225, sr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 9, Josh Imatorbhebhe (6-2, 215, jr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 86, Donny Navarro (5-11, 185, soph.)

      Wide receiver: No. 8, Casey Washington (6-2, 190, fr.)

      Left tackle: No. 79, Vederian Lowe (6-6, 320, soph.)

      Left guard: No. 55, Kendrick Green (6-4, 310, soph.)

      Center: No. 65, Doug Kramer (6-2, 300, jr.)

      Right guard: No. 74, Richie Petitbon (6-4, 305, sr.)

      Right tackle: No. 63, Alex Palczewski (6-6, 300, jr.)

      DEFENSE

      Defensive end: No. 52, Ayo Shogbonyo (6-2, 240, jr.)

      Defensive end: No. 92, Isaiah Gay (6-3, 240, jr.)

      Defensive tackle: No. 55, Jamal Milan (6-3, 305, sr.)

      Defensive tackle: No. 95, Kenyon Jackson (6-0, 290, sr.)

      Linebacker: No. 9, Dele Harding (6-1, 230, jr.)

      Linebacker: No. 5, Milo Eifler (6-2, 225, jr.)

      Linebacker: No. 45, Khalan Tolson (6-0, 220, soph.)

      Safety: No. 30, Sydney Brown (6-0, 210, soph.)

      Safety: No. 7, Stanley Green (5-11, 190, sr.)

      Cornerback: No. 8, Nate Hobbs (6-0, 190, jr.)

      Cornerback: No. 6, Tony Adams (6-0, 200, jr.)

      SPECIAL TEAMS

      Kicker: No. 17, James McCourt (6-1, 210, jr.)

      Punter: No. 14, Blake Hayes (6-6, 230, jr.)

      Kickoff returns: No. 25, Dre Brown (5-11, 210, jr.)

      Punt returns: No. 84, Jordan Holmes 96-0, 185, soph.)

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE