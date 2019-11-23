CLOSE
Football photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois, 2019 Senior Day
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) waves to fans after doing an interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pose for a photo with former Iowa Hawkeye defensive back Desmond King, who served as the honorary captain on senior day, after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) kicks a field goal with a hold from Colten Rastetter (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reacts after pulling in a pass as teammate Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) pulls in a pass as Illinois' Stanley Green (7) Khalan Tolson (45) and Devon Witherspoon (31) close in during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) and Stanley Green, left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) pulls in a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) punts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz step out towards the field between plays during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois placekicker James McCourt (17) kicks a field goal with a hold from Blake Hayes during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks into the huddle with teammates in the fourth quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is assisted by medical staff as teammates Alex Palczewski (63) and Richie Petitbon (74) look on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) reacts after play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) celebrates with teammates A.J. Epenesa (94) and Geno Stone (9) after a fumble recovery during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is embraced by his parents before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (9) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) secures a pass as Illinois' Sydney Brown (30) and Stanley Green (7) tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) celebrates a first down with teammate Nate Wieting (39) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) can't come up with a ball as Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith looks on from the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan, right, celebrates a successful field goal with holder Colten Rastetter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife Mary Ferentz meet Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) at midfield before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium from the team bus before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue in the south end zone before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) walks off the bus before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue in the south end zone before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, left, greets running back Mekhi Sargent before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook, right, tosses a ball to Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, right, attempts to give wide receiver Oliver Martin a scare during warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Julius Brents warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa specialists huddle up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band performs before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band performs before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes run out onto the field before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Chauncey Golston, A.J. Epenesa, Kyler Schott, and Tristan Wirfs run out onto the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) runs to the bench before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) is embraced by his parents Marv Cook and Tracy before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back John Milani (18) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back John Milani (18) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek stands on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) Landan Paulsen (68) are introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) Landan Paulsen (68) are introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) and Landan Paulsen (68) are embraced by their parents before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter (7) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) is embraced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa long snapper Nate Vejvoda (85) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa long snapper Nate Vejvoda (85) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle stands on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) is embraced by Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) stand next to each other before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stands next to Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, far left, before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Desmond King stands between Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rob Brooks, reporter for the Hawkeye Radio Network, gives a report from midfield before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa and Illinois players shake hands before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Matthew Mason gets a high-five after his hype video plays during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) pressures Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Illinois running back Drew Brown (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pulls in a pass as Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) pump up the crowd after a during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson (12) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talk with punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs to the locker room after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Bob Wisecup got out of bed in Des Moines at 6:15 a.m. Saturday after a fitful night of sleep.

    The 63-year-old was heading off on an adventure to the distant land of Iowa City, a place he had never seen despite spending his entire life in central Iowa.

    Wisecup is a football fan. His favorite team is the Iowa Hawkeyes. He watched them only on TV while living in Eagle Grove, Clarion, Goldfield, Indianola and Des Moines.

    “I tried to get to a game,” Wisecup said. “I guess I didn’t want to come alone, driving all that way.”

    On Saturday, he had a driver.

    Cayden Brinton arrived at 7 a.m. to pick up Wisecup. He got him situated in his wheelchair, with a Hawkeye cap and shirt and blanket, and a tank of oxygen tucked into the back. He helped load him into a van. A driver from Ambassadors Medical Transport was behind the wheel, heading east to Kinnick Stadium, where three seats in the renovated north end zone were waiting.

    Last wishes don’t always come true. Wisecup’s was about to.

    Wisecup is a patient at St. Croix Hospice in Des Moines. He has been for about three months. His lungs are going out on him, hence the need for the oxygen and the wheelchair.

    Wisecup had told the staff at St. Croix about the two things he wants to do before he dies — finally see his Hawkeyes in person and go back to Graceland, the Memphis, Tennessee, home of his musical idol, Elvis Presley.

    The caregivers were touched.

    Word got out to a Hawkeye season ticket-holder who could make one of those wishes happen. Three tickets appeared.

    Three weeks ago, Wisecup was told he’d be attending this season’s home finale, against Illinois, at 11 a.m. Wisecup’s crew arrived at 9:30.

    Wisecup got his first look at the stadium. He did a double-take.

    “You see this on TV, and it’s so much different. Like that Hawk in the middle,” he said, pointing to the Tigerhawk logo at the 50-yard line. “It’s weird. But it’s an amazing stadium.”

    Senior Nate Stanley threw for 308 yards and rushed for 22 in the Hawkeyes' 19-10 win against Illinois. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    As he was being wheeled through the Kinnick Edge suites, Wisecup asked how much a beer cost. He wanted a Budweiser. He got one. His benefactor, who asked that his name not be used, picked up the tab.

    A few yards further on, Wisecup stopped and stared again. There was a man dressed up as a Hawkeye version of Elvis Presley heading his way.

    Greg Suckow, aka Hawkeye Elvis, came over to shake his hand and pose for pictures. They chatted about their mutual love of The King. Suckow was jealous when Wisecup told him that he had seen Presley perform in June 1977 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines. Wisecup sat in the balcony. Two months later, Presley was dead.

    In 1978, Wisecup took a pilgrimage to Presley’s mansion, which was not yet a museum open to the public. He took plenty of pictures of the house and grave. But he lost those in the late 1990s, when his Indianola apartment burned after a gasoline stove caught on fire.

    Wisecup longs to go back, one more time.

    “I want to see that pink Cadillac he bought for his mom,” he said of Presley. “Hopefully, I get that done.”

    The visit from Hawkeye Elvis was the surprise part of Wisecup’s day. The staff at St. Croix Hospice thought it would be a nice way to blend together his two wishes.

    “Our patients don’t always have a last wish,” said Kyle Valois, manager of clinical service at St. Croix. “But we do everything we can to provide the best possible assistance in helping them through their journey. We take them to see their families, or have a meal with them.

    “This fell into place. It was almost like it was meant to be.”

    Wisecup and his small entourage moved outside of the Kinnick suites and into the bright sunshine on a 40-degree day. The Hawkeye marching band was performing. He was entranced.

    The band played the national anthem. Wisecup stood on his own, removing his cap. He stayed standing for a few minutes after the song concluded. He looked around in wonderment.

    “I’m just flabbergasted. I can’t believe I’m here,” he said, his voice so quiet you had to lean in close to hear.

    Iowa received the kickoff and promptly marched to the Illinois 2-yard line. The man with the season tickets whispered to Wisecup: “Your first touchdown’s coming up here.”

    At that moment, Tyler Goodson took a handoff from quarterback Nate Stanley — Wisecup’s favorite player — and ran into the south end zone. Wisecup watched it play out on the giant scoreboard.

    “Bingo!” he cheered.

    There were no more touchdowns for Wisecup or the Hawkeyes. But they won 19-10.

    Wisecup’s group headed back west.

    “I think we’ve got a pretty good team this year,” Wisecup said of the Hawkeyes, who are ranked 20th in the nation and now have an 8-3 record.

    They looked even better in person.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.

