Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to the idea of getting to 9-3 and then 10-3, with Nebraska on deck. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
The stakes are always high in a rivalry game. This year's edition of the Heroes Game between Iowa and Nebraska, however, carries some atypical significance.
The Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten Conference) are trying to rebuild their image under head coach Scott Frost. A victory gives them bowl eligibility.
The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3) are trying to stick it to their rival for the fifth straight Black Friday. They're also trying to improve their standing to be selected for the Holiday Bowl for the first time in 28 years. A victory here helps that cause.
So, once the leftover turkey has been warmed up and consumed, both sides should have cooked up substantial emotion for the Big Ten Network-televised contest.
Here's a look at the game's projected starters:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: No. 4, Nate Stanley (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, senior)
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 227
- 2 of 227
- 3 of 227
- 4 of 227
- 5 of 227
- 6 of 227
- 7 of 227
- 8 of 227
- 9 of 227
- 10 of 227
- 11 of 227
- 12 of 227
- 13 of 227
- 14 of 227
- 15 of 227
- 16 of 227
- 17 of 227
- 18 of 227
- 19 of 227
- 20 of 227
- 21 of 227
- 22 of 227
- 23 of 227
- 24 of 227
- 25 of 227
- 26 of 227
- 27 of 227
- 28 of 227
- 29 of 227
- 30 of 227
- 31 of 227
- 32 of 227
- 33 of 227
- 34 of 227
- 35 of 227
- 36 of 227
- 37 of 227
- 38 of 227
- 39 of 227
- 40 of 227
- 41 of 227
- 42 of 227
- 43 of 227
- 44 of 227
- 45 of 227
- 46 of 227
- 47 of 227
- 48 of 227
- 49 of 227
- 50 of 227
- 51 of 227
- 52 of 227
- 53 of 227
- 54 of 227
- 55 of 227
- 56 of 227
- 57 of 227
- 58 of 227
- 59 of 227
- 60 of 227
- 61 of 227
- 62 of 227
- 63 of 227
- 64 of 227
- 65 of 227
- 66 of 227
- 67 of 227
- 68 of 227
- 69 of 227
- 70 of 227
- 71 of 227
- 72 of 227
- 73 of 227
- 74 of 227
- 75 of 227
- 76 of 227
- 77 of 227
- 78 of 227
- 79 of 227
- 80 of 227
- 81 of 227
- 82 of 227
- 83 of 227
- 84 of 227
- 85 of 227
- 86 of 227
- 87 of 227
- 88 of 227
- 89 of 227
- 90 of 227
- 91 of 227
- 92 of 227
- 93 of 227
- 94 of 227
- 95 of 227
- 96 of 227
- 97 of 227
- 98 of 227
- 99 of 227
- 100 of 227
- 101 of 227
- 102 of 227
- 103 of 227
- 104 of 227
- 105 of 227
- 106 of 227
- 107 of 227
- 108 of 227
- 109 of 227
- 110 of 227
- 111 of 227
- 112 of 227
- 113 of 227
- 114 of 227
- 115 of 227
- 116 of 227
- 117 of 227
- 118 of 227
- 119 of 227
- 120 of 227
- 121 of 227
- 122 of 227
- 123 of 227
- 124 of 227
- 125 of 227
- 126 of 227
- 127 of 227
- 128 of 227
- 129 of 227
- 130 of 227
- 131 of 227
- 132 of 227
- 133 of 227
- 134 of 227
- 135 of 227
- 136 of 227
- 137 of 227
- 138 of 227
- 139 of 227
- 140 of 227
- 141 of 227
- 142 of 227
- 143 of 227
- 144 of 227
- 145 of 227
- 146 of 227
- 147 of 227
- 148 of 227
- 149 of 227
- 150 of 227
- 151 of 227
- 152 of 227
- 153 of 227
- 154 of 227
- 155 of 227
- 156 of 227
- 157 of 227
- 158 of 227
- 159 of 227
- 160 of 227
- 161 of 227
- 162 of 227
- 163 of 227
- 164 of 227
- 165 of 227
- 166 of 227
- 167 of 227
- 168 of 227
- 169 of 227
- 170 of 227
- 171 of 227
- 172 of 227
- 173 of 227
- 174 of 227
- 175 of 227
- 176 of 227
- 177 of 227
- 178 of 227
- 179 of 227
- 180 of 227
- 181 of 227
- 182 of 227
- 183 of 227
- 184 of 227
- 185 of 227
- 186 of 227
- 187 of 227
- 188 of 227
- 189 of 227
- 190 of 227
- 191 of 227
- 192 of 227
- 193 of 227
- 194 of 227
- 195 of 227
- 196 of 227
- 197 of 227
- 198 of 227
- 199 of 227
- 200 of 227
- 201 of 227
- 202 of 227
- 203 of 227
- 204 of 227
- 205 of 227
- 206 of 227
- 207 of 227
- 208 of 227
- 209 of 227
- 210 of 227
- 211 of 227
- 212 of 227
- 213 of 227
- 214 of 227
- 215 of 227
- 216 of 227
- 217 of 227
- 218 of 227
- 219 of 227
- 220 of 227
- 221 of 227
- 222 of 227
- 223 of 227
- 224 of 227
- 225 of 227
- 226 of 227
- 227 of 227
Running back: No. 15, Tyler Goodson (5-10, 190, freshman)
►RUSH TO STRUGGLE:Examining Iowa's running-game woes
Tight end: No. 39, Nate Wieting (6-4, 250, sr.)
Fullback: No. 36, Brady Ross (6-0, 246, sr.)
Wide receiver: No. 3, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (5-11, 200, fr.)
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy explains what he and Nate Stanley both recognized on a 75-yard touchdown at Wisconsin. Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com
Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, junior)
Left tackle: No. 77, Alaric Jackson (6-6, 320, jr.)
Left guard: No. 68, Landan Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)
Center: No. 65, Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 286, fr.)
Right guard: No. 64, Kyler Schott (6-2, 290, sophomore)
Right tackle: No. 74, Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 322, jr.)
►DYNAMIC DUO:Tracy, Smith-Marsette emerge as impact receivers
Iowa leading receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette says the goal of 10 wins is driving the Hawkeyes as they head to Lincoln. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
DEFENSE
Defensive end: No. 57, Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270, jr.)
Defensive end: No. 94, A.J. Epenesa (6-6, 280, jr.)
Defensive tackle: No. 95, Cedrick Lattimore (6-3, 295, sr.)
Defensive tackle: No. 91, Brady Reiff (6-3, 277, sr.)
Weak-side linebacker: No. 32, Djimon Colbert (6-1, 235, soph.)
Middle linebacker: No. 34, Kristian Welch (6-3, 239, sr.)
►CHAD LEISTIKOW:Why Hawkeyes feel like NFL players this week
Linebacker Kristian Welch discusses preparations on a short week for the 8-3 Hawkeyes. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
Leo/Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.)
Strong safety: No. 9, Geno Stone (5-10, 210, jr.)
Free safety: No. 28, Jack Koerner (6-0, 204, soph.)
Cornerback: No. 11, Michael Ojemudia (6-1, 200, sr.)
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 43
- 2 of 43
- 3 of 43
- 4 of 43
- 5 of 43
- 6 of 43
- 7 of 43
- 8 of 43
- 9 of 43
- 10 of 43
- 11 of 43
- 12 of 43
- 13 of 43
- 14 of 43
- 15 of 43
- 16 of 43
- 17 of 43
- 18 of 43
- 19 of 43
- 20 of 43
- 21 of 43
- 22 of 43
- 23 of 43
- 24 of 43
- 25 of 43
- 26 of 43
- 27 of 43
- 28 of 43
- 29 of 43
- 30 of 43
- 31 of 43
- 32 of 43
- 33 of 43
- 34 of 43
- 35 of 43
- 36 of 43
- 37 of 43
- 38 of 43
- 39 of 43
- 40 of 43
- 41 of 43
- 42 of 43
- 43 of 43
Cornerback: No. 8, Matt Hankins (6-0, 185, jr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: No. 3, Keith Duncan (5-10, 180, jr.)
Punter: No. 22, Michael Sleep-Dalton (6-0, 212, sr.)
Kickoff returns: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)
Punt returns: No. 19, Max Cooper (6-0, 188, jr.)
NEBRASKA PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Quarterback: No. 2, Adrian Martinez (6-2, 225, soph.)
Running back: No. 26, Dedrick Mills (5-11, 220, jr.)
Tight end: No. 86, Jack Stoll (6-4, 260, jr.) OR No. 11, Austin Allen (6-8, 250, soph.)
Wide receiver: No. 10, J.D. Spielman (5-9, 180, jr.)
Wide receiver: No. 9, Kanawai Noa (6-0, 200, sr.) OR No. 19, Mike Williams (5-10, 180, sr.)
Wide receiver: No. 1, Wan'Dale Robinson (5-10, 190, fr.)
Left tackle: No. 76, Brenden Jaimes (6-6, 300, jr.)
Left guard: No. 75, Trent Hixson (6-4, 310, soph.)
Center: No. 51, Cameron Jurgens (6-3, 285, fr.)
Right guard: No. 56, Boe Wilson (6-3, 300, jr.)
Right tackle: No. 71, Matt Farniok (6-6, 335, jr.)
DEFENSE
Defensive end: No. 96, Carlos Davis (6-2, 320, sr.)
Defensive end: No. 94, Khalil Davis (6-2, 315, sr.) OR No. 95, Ben Stille (6-5, 295, jr.)
Nose guard: No. 79, Darrion Daniels (6-4, 325, sr.)
Outside linebacker: No. 22, Alex Davis (6-5, 250, sr.)
Outside linebacker: No. 2, Caleb Tannor (6-2, 220, soph.) OR No. 44, Garrett Nelson (6-3, 260, fr.)
Inside linebacker: No. 31, Colin Miller (6-3, 245, jr.) OR No. 3, Will Honas (6-1, 225, jr.)
Inside linebacker: No. 7, Mohamed Barry (6-1, 245, sr.)
Nickel back: No. 13, JoJo Domann (6-1, 235, jr.)
Safety: No. 19, Marquel Dismuke (6-2, 215, jr.)
Safety: No. 5, Cam Taylor-Britt (6-0, 215, soph.)
Cornerback: No. 21, Lamar Jackson (6-3, 215, sr.)
Cornerback: No. 23, Dicaprio Bootle (5-10, 195, jr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: No. 32, Barret Pickering (6-0, 200, soph.)
Punter: No. 98, Isaac Armstrong (5-11, 215, sr.)
Kickoff returns: No. 1, Wan'Dale Robinson (5-10, 190, fr.)
Punt returns: No. 10, J.D. Spielman (5-9, 180, jr.)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments