Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to the idea of getting to 9-3 and then 10-3, with Nebraska on deck.

The stakes are always high in a rivalry game. This year's edition of the Heroes Game between Iowa and Nebraska, however, carries some atypical significance.

The Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten Conference) are trying to rebuild their image under head coach Scott Frost. A victory gives them bowl eligibility.

The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3) are trying to stick it to their rival for the fifth straight Black Friday. They're also trying to improve their standing to be selected for the Holiday Bowl for the first time in 28 years. A victory here helps that cause.

So, once the leftover turkey has been warmed up and consumed, both sides should have cooked up substantial emotion for the Big Ten Network-televised contest.

Here's a look at the game's projected starters:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 4, Nate Stanley (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, senior)

Running back: No. 15, Tyler Goodson (5-10, 190, freshman)

Tight end: No. 39, Nate Wieting (6-4, 250, sr.)

Fullback: No. 36, Brady Ross (6-0, 246, sr.)

Wide receiver: No. 3, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (5-11, 200, fr.)

Wide receiver: No. 3, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (5-11, 200, fr.)

Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, junior)

Left tackle: No. 77, Alaric Jackson (6-6, 320, jr.)

Left guard: No. 68, Landan Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

Center: No. 65, Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 286, fr.)

Right guard: No. 64, Kyler Schott (6-2, 290, sophomore)

Right tackle: No. 74, Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 322, jr.)

Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, junior)

DEFENSE

Defensive end: No. 57, Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270, jr.)

Defensive end: No. 94, A.J. Epenesa (6-6, 280, jr.)

Defensive tackle: No. 95, Cedrick Lattimore (6-3, 295, sr.)

Defensive tackle: No. 91, Brady Reiff (6-3, 277, sr.)

Weak-side linebacker: No. 32, Djimon Colbert (6-1, 235, soph.)

Middle linebacker: No. 34, Kristian Welch (6-3, 239, sr.)

Leo/Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.)

Leo/Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.)

Strong safety: No. 9, Geno Stone (5-10, 210, jr.)

Free safety: No. 28, Jack Koerner (6-0, 204, soph.)

Cornerback: No. 11, Michael Ojemudia (6-1, 200, sr.)

Cornerback: No. 8, Matt Hankins (6-0, 185, jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: No. 3, Keith Duncan (5-10, 180, jr.)

Punter: No. 22, Michael Sleep-Dalton (6-0, 212, sr.)

Kickoff returns: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

Punt returns: No. 19, Max Cooper (6-0, 188, jr.)

NEBRASKA PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 2, Adrian Martinez (6-2, 225, soph.)

Running back: No. 26, Dedrick Mills (5-11, 220, jr.)

Tight end: No. 86, Jack Stoll (6-4, 260, jr.) OR No. 11, Austin Allen (6-8, 250, soph.)

Wide receiver: No. 10, J.D. Spielman (5-9, 180, jr.)

Wide receiver: No. 9, Kanawai Noa (6-0, 200, sr.) OR No. 19, Mike Williams (5-10, 180, sr.)

Wide receiver: No. 1, Wan'Dale Robinson (5-10, 190, fr.)

Left tackle: No. 76, Brenden Jaimes (6-6, 300, jr.)

Left guard: No. 75, Trent Hixson (6-4, 310, soph.)

Center: No. 51, Cameron Jurgens (6-3, 285, fr.)

Right guard: No. 56, Boe Wilson (6-3, 300, jr.)

Right tackle: No. 71, Matt Farniok (6-6, 335, jr.)

DEFENSE

Defensive end: No. 96, Carlos Davis (6-2, 320, sr.)

Defensive end: No. 94, Khalil Davis (6-2, 315, sr.) OR No. 95, Ben Stille (6-5, 295, jr.)

Nose guard: No. 79, Darrion Daniels (6-4, 325, sr.)

Outside linebacker: No. 22, Alex Davis (6-5, 250, sr.)

Outside linebacker: No. 2, Caleb Tannor (6-2, 220, soph.) OR No. 44, Garrett Nelson (6-3, 260, fr.)

Inside linebacker: No. 31, Colin Miller (6-3, 245, jr.) OR No. 3, Will Honas (6-1, 225, jr.)

Inside linebacker: No. 7, Mohamed Barry (6-1, 245, sr.)

Nickel back: No. 13, JoJo Domann (6-1, 235, jr.)

Safety: No. 19, Marquel Dismuke (6-2, 215, jr.)

Safety: No. 5, Cam Taylor-Britt (6-0, 215, soph.)

Cornerback: No. 21, Lamar Jackson (6-3, 215, sr.)

Cornerback: No. 23, Dicaprio Bootle (5-10, 195, jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: No. 32, Barret Pickering (6-0, 200, soph.)

Punter: No. 98, Isaac Armstrong (5-11, 215, sr.)

Kickoff returns: No. 1, Wan'Dale Robinson (5-10, 190, fr.)

Punt returns: No. 10, J.D. Spielman (5-9, 180, jr.)