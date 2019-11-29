CLOSE
Photos: Iowa football at Nebraska, 2019 Heroes Game
What a day to be Keith Duncan.
Duncan, arguably the front-runner for the Lou Groza Award given to the nation's top kicker, drilled two long field goals on Friday against Nebraska, including the game-winner from 48 yards out with seconds left.
And moments after that game-winner in Iowa's 27-24 thriller over Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, Duncan was awarded a scholarship in the post-game locker room.
Keith Duncan was just put on scholarship, he said.— Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 29, 2019
After his two makes Friday, which also include a 49-yarder earlier in the game, the "former" walk-on junior is 29-of-34 on his field goals this season.
