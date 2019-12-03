CLOSE

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz speaks after a 27-24 win against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The latest College Football Playoff rankings provide good news for the Big Ten Conference, and potentially relieving news for Iowa's bowl prospects.

The league boasts three teams — Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State — inside the top 10 in Tuesday's latest ranking, which bolsters its case of having as many teams qualify either for the playoff or New Year's Six set of bowl games.

A weekend's worth of conference championship games remain to be played. But if such a final ranking were to unfold come late Sunday morning, the door remains open or a favorable bowl matchup for 9-3 Iowa, ranked 16th in the penultimate set of rankings.

Michigan (9-3) remains ahead of the Hawkeyes in the No. 14 spot. Minnesota (10-2) dropped all the way to 18th from the No. 8 position.

Among those three teams and because of the Big Ten's bowl rules, a sensible arrangement would involve Michigan and Iowa in either the Citrus or Holiday bowls, with Minnesota going to the Outback. And all parties would be satisfied in some fashion.

We'll expand on these scenarios later in the week and as bowl selection day approaches.

Photos: Iowa football at Nebraska, 2019 Heroes Game
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan strikes a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan strikes a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the end zone ahead of the defensive efforts of Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the end zone ahead of the defensive efforts of Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson Jr., runs the ball for a touchdown against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson Jr., runs the ball for a touchdown against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan blows kisses to the Nebraska sideline after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over the Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan blows kisses to the Nebraska sideline after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over the Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston holds the Heroes Game trophy over his head after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston holds the Heroes Game trophy over his head after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette ignites his sideline as he outruns the Nebraska defense for a kick return for touchdown on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette ignites his sideline as he outruns the Nebraska defense for a kick return for touchdown on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after taking down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after taking down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston holds the Heroes Game trophy over his head after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston holds the Heroes Game trophy over his head after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles Nebraska junior JD Spielman in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles Nebraska junior JD Spielman in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta battles Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke as the pass falls incomplete in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta battles Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke as the pass falls incomplete in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Geno Stone and Brady Reiff (91) celebrate after Reiff tackled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa's Geno Stone and Brady Reiff (91) celebrate after Reiff tackled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska fans gather to cheer on the Huskers and boo Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska fans gather to cheer on the Huskers and boo Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is caught by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is caught by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz pulls on his headphones in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz pulls on his headphones in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia makes a textbook leg tackle to bring down Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia makes a textbook leg tackle to bring down Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Nebraska receiver Chris Hackman in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Nebraska receiver Chris Hackman in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is caught by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is caught by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa place kicker Keith Duncan connects for an extra point against Nebraska in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa place kicker Keith Duncan connects for an extra point against Nebraska in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner tackles junior running back Dedrick Mills on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner tackles junior running back Dedrick Mills on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts to a play against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts to a play against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hobbles off the field after being tackled by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hobbles off the field after being tackled by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore Oliver Martin heads onto the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa sophomore Oliver Martin heads onto the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan dresses in a Halloween mask during a Big 10 game against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
An Iowa fan dresses in a Halloween mask during a Big 10 game against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta runs the ball after making a completion in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta runs the ball after making a completion in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of Iowa's special teams unit reach up for a PAT against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of Iowa's special teams unit reach up for a PAT against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell celebrates a defensive stop against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell celebrates a defensive stop against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley lunges forward for a first down in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley lunges forward for a first down in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta battles Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke as the pass falls incomplete in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta battles Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke as the pass falls incomplete in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia tackles Nebraska junior running back Dedrick Mills on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia tackles Nebraska junior running back Dedrick Mills on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan pulls his hand away from a taunting Nebraska fan as the Hawkeyes make their way onto the field prior to kickoff on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan pulls his hand away from a taunting Nebraska fan as the Hawkeyes make their way onto the field prior to kickoff on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson Jr., runs the ball for a touchdown against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson Jr., runs the ball for a touchdown against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior punter Colten Rastetter, left, wins a game of rock, paper, scissors with a pair of scissors over junior kicker Keith Duncan's paper after Duncan kicked a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior punter Colten Rastetter, left, wins a game of rock, paper, scissors with a pair of scissors over junior kicker Keith Duncan's paper after Duncan kicked a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., reaches for a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., reaches for a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta runs the ball after making a completion in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta runs the ball after making a completion in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska freshman receiver Chris Hickman pulls down a first quarter catch against Iowa during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska freshman receiver Chris Hickman pulls down a first quarter catch against Iowa during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the endzone for a touchdown in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the endzone for a touchdown in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A game official gathers balloons off the field before in the first quarter between Iowa and Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
A game official gathers balloons off the field before in the first quarter between Iowa and Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore safety Jack Koerner runs the ball after pulling down an interception against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa sophomore safety Jack Koerner runs the ball after pulling down an interception against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa looks out over the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa looks out over the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan leads the Hawkeyes onto the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan leads the Hawkeyes onto the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker gets his defense warmed up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker gets his defense warmed up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior punter Michael Sleep-Dalton punts the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior punter Michael Sleep-Dalton punts the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., hours before kickoff of the 2019 Heroes Game between Iowa and Nebraska.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., hours before kickoff of the 2019 Heroes Game between Iowa and Nebraska. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini briefly pulls in a pass against Nebraska in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The catch was later overturned and ruled incomplete after a game official reviewed the play.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini briefly pulls in a pass against Nebraska in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The catch was later overturned and ruled incomplete after a game official reviewed the play. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley punts the ball in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley punts the ball in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after taking down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after taking down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore safety Jack Koerner runs the ball after pulling down an interception against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa sophomore safety Jack Koerner runs the ball after pulling down an interception against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior defensive back Wes Dvorak celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior defensive back Wes Dvorak celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa football players (from left) Amani Jones, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Michael Ojemudia celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa football players (from left) Amani Jones, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Michael Ojemudia celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk celebrates a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Herky the Hawk celebrates a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes football fans celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa Hawkeyes football fans celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, right, celebrates with place kicker Keith Duncan after Duncan hit a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawkeyes over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, right, celebrates with place kicker Keith Duncan after Duncan hit a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawkeyes over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, right, celebrates with place kicker Keith Duncan after Duncan hit a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawkeyes over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, right, celebrates with place kicker Keith Duncan after Duncan hit a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawkeyes over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan hits a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead Iowa over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan hits a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead Iowa over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta pulls in a catch late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta pulls in a catch late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Devonte Young runs the ball after returning a kick against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior Devonte Young runs the ball after returning a kick against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls his players over last in the game against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls his players over last in the game against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a reception late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a reception late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) strips the ball away from Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) strips the ball away from Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to junior running back Mekhi Sargent in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to junior running back Mekhi Sargent in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs directs his teammates as Nebraska's defense gets into formation in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs directs his teammates as Nebraska's defense gets into formation in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is brought down by Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry in the third quarter during their Big 10 game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is brought down by Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry in the third quarter during their Big 10 game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass in the third quarter against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass in the third quarter against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after making a defensive stop against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after making a defensive stop against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scans the Nebraska defense on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scans the Nebraska defense on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez drops back to make a pass against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez drops back to make a pass against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., is unable to pull down a catch against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., is unable to pull down a catch against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (74) stands in the way of Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (74) stands in the way of Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez fires a throw against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez fires a throw against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley directs his offense against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley directs his offense against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman linebacker Jack Campbell explodes off the line against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman linebacker Jack Campbell explodes off the line against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after hitting a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after hitting a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Nebraska balloon fails to gain lift and bobbles across the turf in the first quarter against Iowa during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
A Nebraska balloon fails to gain lift and bobbles across the turf in the first quarter against Iowa during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after hitting a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after hitting a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) shakes his head as members of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) shakes his head as members of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior defensive lineman Brady Reiff sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior defensive lineman Brady Reiff sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team as they make their way onto the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team as they make their way onto the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) greets Hawkeyes fans prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) greets Hawkeyes fans prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a crucial fourth quarter catch against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a crucial fourth quarter catch against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior long snapper Jackson Subbert warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior long snapper Jackson Subbert warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior holder Colten Rastetter stays loose prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior holder Colten Rastetter stays loose prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan points to the Nebraska sideline after striking a 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead Iowa over Nebraska, 27-24, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan points to the Nebraska sideline after striking a 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead Iowa over Nebraska, 27-24, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta secures a first down late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The play put the Hawkeyes' junior place kicker Keith Duncan in position to win the game with a 48-yard field goal.
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta secures a first down late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The play put the Hawkeyes' junior place kicker Keith Duncan in position to win the game with a 48-yard field goal. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94, right) and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon combine to bring down Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94, right) and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon combine to bring down Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense stop Nebraska from gaining yards in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of the Iowa defense stop Nebraska from gaining yards in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is brought down after running the ball in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is brought down after running the ball in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley pushes through the Nebraska defensive line for a first down in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley pushes through the Nebraska defensive line for a first down in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch looks over the Nebraska line in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch looks over the Nebraska line in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore scans the Nebraska offense in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore scans the Nebraska offense in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and senior linebacker Amani Jones close in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez for a tackle on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and senior linebacker Amani Jones close in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez for a tackle on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to freshman running back Tyler Goodson in the second quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to freshman running back Tyler Goodson in the second quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for the ball as he collides with Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for the ball as he collides with Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs for a touchdown in the first half against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs for a touchdown in the first half against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs through the grasp of Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke en route to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs through the grasp of Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke en route to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting lines up across from the Nebraska defense on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting lines up across from the Nebraska defense on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette lands into the end zone in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette lands into the end zone in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley provides blocking help for junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette as he heads to the endzone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley provides blocking help for junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette as he heads to the endzone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes tackles en route to the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes tackles en route to the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior safety Geno Stone reacts after making a defensive play in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior safety Geno Stone reacts after making a defensive play in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    FULL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKING

    1. Ohio State (12-0)
    2. LSU (12-0)
    3. Clemson (12-0)
    4. Georgia (11-1)
    5. Utah (11-1)
    6. Oklahoma (11-1)
    7. Baylor (11-1)
    8. Wisconsin (10-2)
    9. Florida (10-2)
    10. Penn State (10-2)
    11. Auburn (9-3)
    12. Alabama (10-2)
    13. Oregon (10-2)
    14. Michigan (9-3)
    15. Notre Dame (10-2)
    16. Iowa (9-3)
    17. Memphis (11-1)
    18. Minnesota (10-2)
    19. Boise State (11-1)
    20. Cincinnati (10-2)
    21. Appalachian State (11-1)
    22. USC (8-4)
    23. Virginia (9-3)
    24. Navy (9-2)
    25. Oklahoma State (8-4)
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE