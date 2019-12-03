Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz speaks after a 27-24 win against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
The latest College Football Playoff rankings provide good news for the Big Ten Conference, and potentially relieving news for Iowa's bowl prospects.
The league boasts three teams — Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State — inside the top 10 in Tuesday's latest ranking, which bolsters its case of having as many teams qualify either for the playoff or New Year's Six set of bowl games.
A weekend's worth of conference championship games remain to be played. But if such a final ranking were to unfold come late Sunday morning, the door remains open or a favorable bowl matchup for 9-3 Iowa, ranked 16th in the penultimate set of rankings.
Michigan (9-3) remains ahead of the Hawkeyes in the No. 14 spot. Minnesota (10-2) dropped all the way to 18th from the No. 8 position.
Among those three teams and because of the Big Ten's bowl rules, a sensible arrangement would involve Michigan and Iowa in either the Citrus or Holiday bowls, with Minnesota going to the Outback. And all parties would be satisfied in some fashion.
We'll expand on these scenarios later in the week and as bowl selection day approaches.
FULL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKING
- Ohio State (12-0)
- LSU (12-0)
- Clemson (12-0)
- Georgia (11-1)
- Utah (11-1)
- Oklahoma (11-1)
- Baylor (11-1)
- Wisconsin (10-2)
- Florida (10-2)
- Penn State (10-2)
- Auburn (9-3)
- Alabama (10-2)
- Oregon (10-2)
- Michigan (9-3)
- Notre Dame (10-2)
- Iowa (9-3)
- Memphis (11-1)
- Minnesota (10-2)
- Boise State (11-1)
- Cincinnati (10-2)
- Appalachian State (11-1)
- USC (8-4)
- Virginia (9-3)
- Navy (9-2)
- Oklahoma State (8-4)
