After a 9-3 regular season, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl against USC on Friday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Central time.

Buy Photo Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, from left, Cedrick Lattimore and Nick Niemann celebrate after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Here's how you can get tickets to the game at SDCCU Stadium:

Go through Iowa

The Hawkeyes athletics website has a page set up for fans to get tickets. Their link can be found here.

Go through the bowl, itself

The Holiday Bowl's website has already set up a ticket link. That link can be found here.

Third-party sites

TicketMaster

StubHub

Vivid Seats

