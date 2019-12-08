Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz speaks after a 27-24 win against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
After a 9-3 regular season, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl against USC on Friday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Central time.
Here's how you can get tickets to the game at SDCCU Stadium:
Go through Iowa
The Hawkeyes athletics website has a page set up for fans to get tickets. Their link can be found here.
Go through the bowl, itself
The Holiday Bowl's website has already set up a ticket link. That link can be found here.
Third-party sites
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments