Iowa Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker says that true freshman Dane Belton's growth has helped. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
The Hawkeyes are heading west for their first Holiday Bowl appearance since 1991. Iowa (9-3) will face USC (8-4) on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. Central time inside San Diego's SDCCU Stadium.
For information on how to purchase tickets, check out the link here. If you aren't attending the game, here's how you'll be able to watch.
TV: FS1
Online:FoxSports.com
This option requires an active cable login. If you don't have one, YouTube TV and Hulu offer free trials for new customers that can get you access to FS1
Listen: Iowa Football on TuneIn
Additionally: Hawkeyes reporters Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) and Mark Emmert (@MarkEmmert) will be on-site in San Diego for the bowl. Follow along on Twitter for updates on gameday and throughout the week leading up.
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
Your subscription makes work like this possible. Join today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments