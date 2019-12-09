CLOSE Iowa Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker says that true freshman Dane Belton's growth has helped. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

The Hawkeyes are heading west for their first Holiday Bowl appearance since 1991. Iowa (9-3) will face USC (8-4) on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. Central time inside San Diego's SDCCU Stadium.

Buy Photo Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) pump up the crowd after a during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

For information on how to purchase tickets, check out the link here. If you aren't attending the game, here's how you'll be able to watch.

TV: FS1

Online:FoxSports.com

This option requires an active cable login. If you don't have one, YouTube TV and Hulu offer free trials for new customers that can get you access to FS1

Listen: Iowa Football on TuneIn

Additionally: Hawkeyes reporters Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) and Mark Emmert (@MarkEmmert) will be on-site in San Diego for the bowl. Follow along on Twitter for updates on gameday and throughout the week leading up.

