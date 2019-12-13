CLOSE

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is happy with the extra practice time leading up to the Holiday Bowl. He's always loved practice.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Ihmir Smith-Marsette commands attention on the football field.

Heck, he even has his coach’s eyes on him while he’s on the Iowa sideline.

That’s what Hawkeyes wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland told reporters this season. When Copeland wants to judge the mood of his team while watching games from the press box, he focuses on Smith-Marsette’s body language.

“He is the heartbeat of our offense,” Copeland said of the junior.

Smith-Marsette said last week he was not aware of this.

“I’m the person that tries to keep it high, even when I’m low. I just try to tell everybody to keep going, keep pushing. It’s that simple,” the excitable native of New Jersey said. “On game days, if that’s what he looks for, I hope I give it to him.”

He has been.

Smith-Marsette is Iowa’s leading receiver with 676 yards heading into a Holiday Bowl matchup with USC on Dec. 27 in San Diego. He is coming off a game in which he had a 45-yard touchdown run and a 95-yard kickoff return for another score. Plus, there was one tough 22-yard reception in that 27-24 win at Nebraska.

It showed off the totality of Smith-Marsette’s game. He never lacked confidence, or speed. But now he brings reliability with that big-play potential. And he maintains a little East Coast brashness.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa players Ihmir Smith-Marsette, from left, Michael Ojemudia, A.J. Epenesa and Geno Stone talk with each other during a press conference following the announcement of the Holiday Bowl destination, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players Ihmir Smith-Marsette, from left, Michael Ojemudia, A.J. Epenesa and Geno Stone talk with each other during a press conference following the announcement of the Holiday Bowl destination, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley provides blocking help for junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette as he heads to the endzone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley provides blocking help for junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette as he heads to the endzone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette lands into the end zone in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette lands into the end zone in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a crucial fourth quarter catch against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a crucial fourth quarter catch against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa football players (from left) Amani Jones, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Michael Ojemudia celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa football players (from left) Amani Jones, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Michael Ojemudia celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa players including wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Iowa won 27-24. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Iowa players including wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Iowa won 27-24. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the endzone for a touchdown in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the endzone for a touchdown in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pulls in a pass as Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pulls in a pass as Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) and Stanley Green, left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) and Stanley Green, left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reacts after pulling in a pass as teammate Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reacts after pulling in a pass as teammate Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pose for a photo with former Iowa Hawkeye defensive back Desmond King, who served as the honorary captain on senior day, after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pose for a photo with former Iowa Hawkeye defensive back Desmond King, who served as the honorary captain on senior day, after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) after a reception during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) after a reception during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gestures for a first down after pulling in a reception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gestures for a first down after pulling in a reception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates with offensive lineman Kyler Schott, right, after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates with offensive lineman Kyler Schott, right, after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a touchdown during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a touchdown during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates a touchdown with guard Kyler Schott in the second quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates a touchdown with guard Kyler Schott in the second quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) returns a kickoff against the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) returns a kickoff against the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is tackled by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman, right, after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is tackled by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman, right, after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a pass as Penn State cornerback John Reid (29) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a pass as Penn State cornerback John Reid (29) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is unable to pull down a catch against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is unable to pull down a catch against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reacts after he can't come up with a reception at the end of the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reacts after he can't come up with a reception at the end of the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Maersette pulls down a catch against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Maersette pulls down a catch against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Maresette reacts after making a first down against Penn State late in the first half on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Maresette reacts after making a first down against Penn State late in the first half on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
Fullscreen
Michigan Wolverines linebacker Khaleke Hudson tries to tackle Iowa Hawkeyes receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette during the first half Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Wolverines linebacker Khaleke Hudson tries to tackle Iowa Hawkeyes receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette during the first half Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette escapes a tackle against Middle Tennessee in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette escapes a tackle against Middle Tennessee in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a pass ahead of Middle Tennessee cornerback Teldrick Ross, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a pass ahead of Middle Tennessee cornerback Teldrick Ross, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette steps out of bounds after making a catch late in the second quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette steps out of bounds after making a catch late in the second quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Middle Tennessee State linebacker Brett Shepherd (43) and cornerback Teldrick Ross (19) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Middle Tennessee State linebacker Brett Shepherd (43) and cornerback Teldrick Ross (19) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after catching a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after catching a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette points ahead after pulling in a catch for a first down in the third quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette points ahead after pulling in a catch for a first down in the third quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette takes the ball upfield against Iowa State in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette takes the ball upfield against Iowa State in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) tackles him during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) tackles him during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pulls in a reception for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pulls in a reception for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer as Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer as Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets embraced by teammate Iowa running back Toren Young (28) after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets embraced by teammate Iowa running back Toren Young (28) after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) and Nate Stanley (4) after catching a touchdown pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) and Nate Stanley (4) after catching a touchdown pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball after pulling down a reception in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball after pulling down a reception in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) scores a touchdown past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Chris Rayford (24) during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) scores a touchdown past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Chris Rayford (24) during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a touchdown in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a touchdown in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Devonte Young (from left), wide receiver Brandon Smith, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and and running backs coach Derrick Foster ride Falcon's Fury on Saturday at Busch Gardens. Smith was particularly scared, Smith-Marsette was happy to report afterward.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Devonte Young (from left), wide receiver Brandon Smith, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and and running backs coach Derrick Foster ride Falcon's Fury on Saturday at Busch Gardens. Smith was particularly scared, Smith-Marsette was happy to report afterward. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) evades defenders during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) evades defenders during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Northwestern won 14-10.
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Northwestern won 14-10. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) looks to an official after catching a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) looks to an official after catching a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets pushed out of bounds on a kickoff return by Northwestern's Jake Collins (49) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets pushed out of bounds on a kickoff return by Northwestern's Jake Collins (49) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Ihmir Smith-Marsette of Iowa is brought down by Kamal Hardy of Purdue on a kickoff return Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue defeated Iowa 38-36.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette of Iowa is brought down by Kamal Hardy of Purdue on a kickoff return Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue defeated Iowa 38-36. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) controls the ball on a tackle at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sports
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) controls the ball on a tackle at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sports Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) tries to pull in a ball while being defended by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) tries to pull in a ball while being defended by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after catching a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after catching a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Jan Johnson #36 and Micah Parsons #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by Jan Johnson #36 and Micah Parsons #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs with a ball while Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) closes in during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs with a ball while Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) closes in during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) enters the stadium before an NCAA Big Ten football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) enters the stadium before an NCAA Big Ten football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Indiana Hoosiers defensive back A'Shon Riggins, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana Hoosiers defensive back A'Shon Riggins, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can not come up with a catch against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jonathan Crawford (9) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can not come up with a catch against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jonathan Crawford (9) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball into the end zone through the arms of Minnesota's defensive back Antonio Shenault during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball into the end zone through the arms of Minnesota's defensive back Antonio Shenault during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can not come up with a catch against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jonathan Crawford (9) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can not come up with a catch against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jonathan Crawford (9) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell (8) and Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell (8) and Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates with Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates with Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a pass while being covered by Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell (8) and Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a pass while being covered by Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell (8) and Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette loses the ball after being hit by Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette loses the ball after being hit by Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson misses a tackle on Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson misses a tackle on Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (shoulder), along with running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (ankle), will miss Saturday's game versus Northern Iowa.
Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (shoulder), along with running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (ankle), will miss Saturday's game versus Northern Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs on the field before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs on the field before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is caught after pulling in a reception against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is caught after pulling in a reception against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball after opening kickoff against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball after opening kickoff against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball in the first quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball in the first quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts after pulling down a reception for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reacts after pulling down a reception for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and is tackled by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and is tackled by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the air by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the air by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette watches his teammates warm up prior to kickoff against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette watches his teammates warm up prior to kickoff against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a 29-yard pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a 29-yard pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a pass during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a pass during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Ihmir Smith-Marsette showed electric potential as a true freshman last season and now could be in line to become Iowa's primary return man as a sophomore.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette showed electric potential as a true freshman last season and now could be in line to become Iowa's primary return man as a sophomore. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska senior cornerback Chris Jones, left, defends a pass as Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette tries to bring in a reception on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska senior cornerback Chris Jones, left, defends a pass as Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette tries to bring in a reception on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to a first down after he pulled in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to a first down after he pulled in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a pass during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) can't come up with a pass during their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen

    Smith-Marsette had promised a kick return for a touchdown before the season. He waited until the last regular-season game to get it for the No. 19 Hawkeyes (9-3).

    “Good thing I came through. I’m a man of my word,” Smith-Marsette said with a twinkle in his eye after Iowa learned its bowl destination Dec. 8.

    Then he added: “That’s Nebraska’s fault. They shouldn’t have kicked it to me.”

    No. 23 USC (8-4) has the star power at wide receiver in this matchup. Senior Michael Pittman Jr. was the runner-up for the Biletnikoff Award this week after catching 95 passes for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns.

    Smith-Marsette acknowledged that he knows who Pittman is. He can’t wait to be in the same SDCCU Stadium as the Trojan standout.

    “A lot of eyes are going to be on him,” Smith-Marsette said. “So if I ball, a lot of eyes are going to be on me. I’m hyped.”

    Pittman offers prototypical size for a star wideout — 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.

    Smith-Marsette does not. He is listed at 6-1, 183.

    Smith-Marsette has an answer for that. He has an answer for everything.

    “Heart over height,” he said. “If size mattered, elephants would be king of the jungle.”

    The Hawkeyes will be looking to repeat the success they had at the 2019 Outback Bowl when they face USC in the Holiday Bowl.

    It has been impressive to see Smith-Marsette go into traffic and emerge with the football this season. That was not something he showed in his first two years here.

    It started in Iowa’s Outback Bowl win over a punishing Mississippi State defense a year ago. That was Smith-Marsette’s first postseason game, since he missed the Hawkeyes’ Pinstripe Bowl victory two years ago because of injury.

    Against Mississippi State, Smith-Marsette grabbed four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. He drew another pair of penalties that netted 30 crucial yards, showing the toughness that was coming. He also fumbled a kickoff return, showing the inconsistencies that needed to be erased.

    “I’m just going out there and playing ball. That’s a big thing I always tell people: When you get in that little funk, just remember that this is the sport you play every day,” Smith-Marsette said. “That’s what I had to preach to myself. Because I was letting it get in my head.”

    Smith-Marsette caught 42 passes from quarterback Nate Stanley this season. That production was particularly vital after fellow junior wide receiver Brandon Smith was lost with an ankle injury suffered in an October win over Purdue.

    Copeland has praised Smith-Marsette’s maturity, focus and leadership. This will be on display in two weeks against USC. But also again next season for the Hawkeyes.

    Smith-Marsette, after talking about all that he has done on the field this fall, ultimately made it clear how much more there is left for him. He is not even thinking about entering the NFL Draft a year early, he said.

    “A whole lot of unfinished business,” Smith-Marsette said.

    “I ain’t really done nothing so far. No front-runner for nothing. So it’s only right I come back.”

