Three Iowa football players were named to the Associated Press All-America team announced Monday.

Junior kicker Keith Duncan was named first-team all-American, while junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa were named to the second team.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180 pounds), a Lou Groza Award finalist, set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA. His 34 attempts on the season are also a school record.

Duncan, a native of Grapevine, Texas, attended Weddington (North Carolina) High School. He was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in wins over Iowa State, Illinois and Nebraska. Duncan booted a game-winning 48-yard field goal with one second to play at Nebraska.

Duncan earned the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year Award in the Big Ten and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

Wirfs (6-5, 322 pounds), who attended Mount Vernon High School, was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media.

He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, with 32 career starts in three seasons. He was one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy. He earned honorable mention honors in 2018, and in 2017 was the first true freshman to start at tackle under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Epenesa (6-6, 280 pounds), a native of Glen Carbon, Illinois (Edwardsville High School), earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

He was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following wins over Minnesota and Nebraska. He leads the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13-69), sacks (9-54), quarterback pressures (nine) and forced fumbles (three). He also has three pass breakups.

No. 19 Iowa (9-3) finishes its season Dec. 27 when it faces USC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register.

No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.