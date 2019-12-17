CLOSE
Iowa football legend Hayden Fry died Tuesday at the age of 90. The brash Texas was one of the greatest sports figures in the state's history and is credited with building Hawkeye football into the program it is today. 

Here's a look at his greatest victories with the Hawkeyes: 

IOWA 12, MICHIGAN 10

Oct. 19, 1985 at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

Perhaps the most memorable moment of Hayden Fry’s tenure, a classic clash between the nations’ No. 1 and No. 2 teams. Rob Houghtlin’s fourth field goal of the game, from 29 yards out, provided the winning margin for the top-ranked Hawkeyes.

IOWA 29, OHIO STATE 27

Nov. 14, 1987 at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Marv Cook caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Chuck Hartlieb with 6 seconds remaining. Hartlieb’s pass came on fourth-and-23 as Cook beat two defenders at the goal line.

Photos: Hayden Fry and the 1998 Iowa Hawkeyes, his last football team
From 1998: Iowa coach Hayden Fry talks with freshman quarterback Kyle McCann during the Hawkeyes' 37-14 victory at Illinois. McCann had just connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass with receiver Kahlil Hill.
From 1998: Iowa coach Hayden Fry talks with freshman quarterback Kyle McCann during the Hawkeyes' 37-14 victory at Illinois. McCann had just connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass with receiver Kahlil Hill.
From 1998: Kahlil Hill is greeted by teammates Austin Wheatley, left and Jeff Buch after Hill returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown against Central Michigan. Hill also had a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown in the victory.
From 1998: Kahlil Hill is greeted by teammates Austin Wheatley, left and Jeff Buch after Hill returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown against Central Michigan. Hill also had a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown in the victory.
From 1998: Redshirt freshman quarterback Kyle McCann whoops it up after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Central Michigan. McCann completed five of seven passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.
From 1998: Redshirt freshman quarterback Kyle McCann whoops it up after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Central Michigan. McCann completed five of seven passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry on the sideline Oct. 5, 1998 against the Michigan Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry on the sideline Oct. 5, 1998 against the Michigan Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium.
From 1998: Iowa's Joe Slattery returns an interception 47 yards for a touchdown against Illinois.
From 1998: Iowa's Joe Slattery returns an interception 47 yards for a touchdown against Illinois.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners was the object of autograph seekers during Hawkeyes football fan/media day in Iowa City. Here he returns a pen to Garrett Knock, 7, of Cedar Rapids after signing the boy's shirt.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners was the object of autograph seekers during Hawkeyes football fan/media day in Iowa City. Here he returns a pen to Garrett Knock, 7, of Cedar Rapids after signing the boy's shirt.
From 1998: Hayden Fry talks with Kyle McCann on the sideline during their loss to Ohio State.
From 1998: Hayden Fry talks with Kyle McCann on the sideline during their loss to Ohio State.
From 1998: Iowa QB Randy Reiners tries to elude grasp of a Wisconsin defender.
From 1998: Iowa QB Randy Reiners tries to elude grasp of a Wisconsin defender.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Kyle McCann looks for a receiver during the Hawkeyes' loss loss at Arizona.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Kyle McCann looks for a receiver during the Hawkeyes' loss loss at Arizona.
From 1998: Iowa defender Anthony Herron sacks Michigan quarterback Tom Brady for loss of two yards late in first half. The Hawkeyes led, 9-7, at halftime but Michigan came back to win, 12-9.
From 1998: Iowa defender Anthony Herron sacks Michigan quarterback Tom Brady for loss of two yards late in first half. The Hawkeyes led, 9-7, at halftime but Michigan came back to win, 12-9.
From 1998: Aplington-Parkersburg's Aaron Kampman, front, and his grandfather Claas Kampman, stacks boards at the family's lumberyard in Kesley. Aaron Kampman was the Register's 1998 male athlete of the year before going on to star at Iowa and the NFL.
From 1998: Aplington-Parkersburg's Aaron Kampman, front, and his grandfather Claas Kampman, stacks boards at the family's lumberyard in Kesley. Aaron Kampman was the Register's 1998 male athlete of the year before going on to star at Iowa and the NFL.
From 1998: Iowa defensive lineman Jared DeVries autographs Peter Van Voorhis' T-shirt during Hawkeyes football media/fan day in Iowa City.
From 1998: Iowa defensive lineman Jared DeVries autographs Peter Van Voorhis' T-shirt during Hawkeyes football media/fan day in Iowa City.
From 1998: Wisconsin quarterback Mike Samuel slips past Iowa's Ryan Loftin for a third-quarter touchdown.
From 1998: Wisconsin quarterback Mike Samuel slips past Iowa's Ryan Loftin for a third-quarter touchdown.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry prior to a game during the 1998 season, his last at Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry prior to a game during the 1998 season, his last at Iowa.
From 1998: Todd Bandhauer, right, gets off a pass despite pressure from Iowa's Ryan Loftin during the 1998 Cy-Hawk football game in Iowa City.
From 1998: Todd Bandhauer, right, gets off a pass despite pressure from Iowa's Ryan Loftin during the 1998 Cy-Hawk football game in Iowa City.
From 1998: Iowa defensive back Eric Thigpen can't keep Minnesota's Thomas Hammer out of the end zone.
From 1998: Iowa defensive back Eric Thigpen can't keep Minnesota's Thomas Hammer out of the end zone.
From 1998: Iowa defender Jeff Kramer stops Iowa State's J.J. Moses from reaching the end zone.
From 1998: Iowa defender Jeff Kramer stops Iowa State's J.J. Moses from reaching the end zone.
From 1998: Iowa State tailback Darren Davis races past Iowa defenders Tarig Holman, bottom, and Aron Klein to score a touchdown in the Cyclones' 27-9 victory at Kinnick Stadium.
From 1998: Iowa State tailback Darren Davis races past Iowa defenders Tarig Holman, bottom, and Aron Klein to score a touchdown in the Cyclones' 27-9 victory at Kinnick Stadium.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback is Kyle McCann is sacked by Minnesota defensive lineman Jon Michals in the Hawkeyes final game of the season, which was also the last game Hayden Fry coached for the Hawkeyes.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback is Kyle McCann is sacked by Minnesota defensive lineman Jon Michals in the Hawkeyes final game of the season, which was also the last game Hayden Fry coached for the Hawkeyes.
From 1998: Iowa senior Aron Klein didn't care to watch the final minutes of the final game of his collegiate football career Nov. 21, 1998 at Minnesota.
From 1998: Iowa senior Aron Klein didn't care to watch the final minutes of the final game of his collegiate football career Nov. 21, 1998 at Minnesota.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners is sacked by Minnesota defender Curtese Poole.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners is sacked by Minnesota defender Curtese Poole.
From 1998: Aplington-Parkersburg's Aaron Kampman, the Des Moines Register's 1998 male athlete of the year, who went on to football stardom at the University of Iowa and in the NFL.
From 1998: Aplington-Parkersburg's Aaron Kampman, the Des Moines Register's 1998 male athlete of the year, who went on to football stardom at the University of Iowa and in the NFL.
From 1998: Iowa State's Kevin Wilson blocks a punt by Iowa's Jason Baker early in the first quarter of the Cyclones' 27-9 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
From 1998: Iowa State's Kevin Wilson blocks a punt by Iowa's Jason Baker early in the first quarter of the Cyclones' 27-9 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen fumbles as he is hit by Purdue's Billy Gustin, left, at West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue sacked Mullen three times in the first half, intercepted a pass and also recovered one of his fumbles in Iowa's loss.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen fumbles as he is hit by Purdue's Billy Gustin, left, at West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue sacked Mullen three times in the first half, intercepted a pass and also recovered one of his fumbles in Iowa's loss.
From 1998: Iowa receiver Bashir Yamini tries to make a reception over Ohio State defender Ahmed Plummer in the end zone during the second quarter Iowa City. The pass fell incomplete.
From 1998: Iowa receiver Bashir Yamini tries to make a reception over Ohio State defender Ahmed Plummer in the end zone during the second quarter Iowa City. The pass fell incomplete.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen grimaces in pain after breaking his collarbone during the first half of Iowa's loss to Ohio State.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen grimaces in pain after breaking his collarbone during the first half of Iowa's loss to Ohio State.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen is carted off the field after his collarbone was broken during the first half of Iowa's loss to Ohio State.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen is carted off the field after his collarbone was broken during the first half of Iowa's loss to Ohio State.
From 1998: Iowa's Kyle McCann, who relieved injured quarterback Scott Mullen, is surrounded by Buckeyes defenders Mike Collins, Clinton Wayne and Jerry Rudzinski.
From 1998: Iowa's Kyle McCann, who relieved injured quarterback Scott Mullen, is surrounded by Buckeyes defenders Mike Collins, Clinton Wayne and Jerry Rudzinski.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen was among a throng of Hawkeyes players who attended Hayden Fry's retirement press conference Nov. 23, 1998.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen was among a throng of Hawkeyes players who attended Hayden Fry's retirement press conference Nov. 23, 1998.
From 1998: Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El scores the game-winning touchdown in front of Iowa's Jeff Kramer.
From 1998: Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El scores the game-winning touchdown in front of Iowa's Jeff Kramer.
From 1998: Iowa tight end Zeron Flemister hauls in an 11-yard touchdown pass despite the efforts of Indiana's Greg Yeldell.
From 1998: Iowa tight end Zeron Flemister hauls in an 11-yard touchdown pass despite the efforts of Indiana's Greg Yeldell.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners winds up on a long touchdown pass to Kevin Kasper against Northwestern.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners winds up on a long touchdown pass to Kevin Kasper against Northwestern.
From 1998: Iowa's Ryan Loftin tackles Northwestern quarterback Gavin Hoffman in the end zone for a safety.
From 1998: Iowa's Ryan Loftin tackles Northwestern quarterback Gavin Hoffman in the end zone for a safety.
From 1998: Hawkeyes receiver Kahlil Hill snags a 23-yard touchdown pass from Randy Reiners in first quarter against Northwestern.
From 1998: Hawkeyes receiver Kahlil Hill snags a 23-yard touchdown pass from Randy Reiners in first quarter against Northwestern.
From 1998: Randy Reiners had missed Iowa's previous four games before starting against Northwestern and leading the Hawkeyes to the homecoming win.
From 1998: Randy Reiners had missed Iowa's previous four games before starting against Northwestern and leading the Hawkeyes to the homecoming win.
From 1998: Randy Reiners looks for receiver against Northwestern.
From 1998: Randy Reiners looks for receiver against Northwestern.
From 1998: Jared DeVries sacks Northwestern quarterback Gavin Hoffman for a loss of 8 yards during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. DeVries had two sacks against the Wildcats.
From 1998: Jared DeVries sacks Northwestern quarterback Gavin Hoffman for a loss of 8 yards during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. DeVries had two sacks against the Wildcats.
From 1998: Iowa's Matt Hughes (37) and Matt Bowen (9) take down Northwestern's Damien Anderson.
From 1998: Iowa's Matt Hughes (37) and Matt Bowen (9) take down Northwestern's Damien Anderson.
-From 1998: Ladell Betts runs for an 11-yard gain on a pass from Randy Reiners in first quarter against Northwestern. Betts gained 124 yards rushing and 96 yards receiving against the Wildcats.
From 1998: Ladell Betts runs for an 11-yard gain on a pass from Randy Reiners in first quarter against Northwestern. Betts gained 124 yards rushing and 96 yards receiving against the Wildcats.
From 1998: Iowa's Kevin Kasper breaks away on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Randy Reiners against Northwestern.
From 1998: Iowa's Kevin Kasper breaks away on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Randy Reiners against Northwestern.
From 1998: Iowa's Trevor Bollers is stopped by Michigan's DeWayne Patmon after catching a 25-yard pass from Kyle McCann. The Hawkeyes led, 9-7, at halftime but Michigan came back to win, 12-9.
From 1998: Iowa's Trevor Bollers is stopped by Michigan's DeWayne Patmon after catching a 25-yard pass from Kyle McCann. The Hawkeyes led, 9-7, at halftime but Michigan came back to win, 12-9.
From 1998: Kyle McCann is sacked by Michigan linebacker James Hall (56) in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' 12-9 loss at Kinnick Stadium.
From 1998: Kyle McCann is sacked by Michigan linebacker James Hall (56) in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' 12-9 loss at Kinnick Stadium.
From 1998: Michigan's Tai Streets catches a touchdown pass in front of Iowa defensive back Matt Bowen.
From 1998: Michigan's Tai Streets catches a touchdown pass in front of Iowa defensive back Matt Bowen.
From 1998: Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne dives for extra yards against Iowa defenders Ryan Loftin (48) and Eric Thigpen.
From 1998: Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne dives for extra yards against Iowa defenders Ryan Loftin (48) and Eric Thigpen.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Kyle McCann is sacked by Wisconsin's Eric Mahlik, left, and Tom Burke.
From 1998: Iowa quarterback Kyle McCann is sacked by Wisconsin's Eric Mahlik, left, and Tom Burke.
From 1998: University of Iowa football players Kevin Kasper, left, and Kyle Trippeer survey the collapsed inflatable roof of the team's indoor practice building in June 1998 in Iowa City.
From 1998: University of Iowa football players Kevin Kasper, left, and Kyle Trippeer survey the collapsed inflatable roof of the team's indoor practice building in June 1998 in Iowa City.
From 1998: Iowa quarterbacks Randy Reiners, left, and Scott Mullen took orders in 1998 from Hawkeye legend Chuck Long. The former Heisman Trophy runner-up switched to the offensive side of the ball as the quarterbacks coach after coaching defensive backs in 1997.
From 1998: Iowa quarterbacks Randy Reiners, left, and Scott Mullen took orders in 1998 from Hawkeye legend Chuck Long. The former Heisman Trophy runner-up switched to the offensive side of the ball as the quarterbacks coach after coaching defensive backs in 1997.
- -REGISTER PHOTO BY HARRY BAUMERT-IOWA CITY, IA.-SHOT 4/18/98-(U OF I SPRING GAME)- From 1998: Iowa's Trevor Bollers runs for a first down during the Hawkeyes' spring football game.
From 1998: Iowa's Trevor Bollers runs for a first down during the Hawkeyes' spring football game.
From 1998: Matt Stockdale intercepts a pass intended for Kevin Kasper during Iowa's spring football game.
From 1998: Matt Stockdale intercepts a pass intended for Kevin Kasper during Iowa's spring football game.
From 1998: Hawkeyes running back Ladell Betts gains some of his 79 yards Iowa's spring football game. The first team won, 23-0. Others pictured: Cody O'Hare (28), Mike Dolezal (39) and Jesse Ghere.
From 1998: Hawkeyes running back Ladell Betts gains some of his 79 yards Iowa's spring football game. The first team won, 23-0. Others pictured: Cody O'Hare (28), Mike Dolezal (39) and Jesse Ghere.
From 1998: Iowa's Kevin Kasper gains 40 yards in the third quarter on pass from Randy Reiners against Central Michigan.
From 1998: Iowa's Kevin Kasper gains 40 yards in the third quarter on pass from Randy Reiners against Central Michigan.
From 1998: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry gets emotional Nov. 23, 1998 in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he was retiring.
From 1998: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry gets emotional Nov. 23, 1998 in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he was retiring.
From 1998: New Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Hawkeyes wide receiver Kahlil Hill following the Dec. 3, 1998 press conference in Iowa City where Ferentz was introduced.
From 1998: New Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Hawkeyes wide receiver Kahlil Hill following the Dec. 3, 1998 press conference in Iowa City where Ferentz was introduced.
    IOWA 55, TEXAS 17

    Dec. 26, 1984 at Anaheim Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

    Chuck Long threw six touchdown passes in a Freedom Bowl rout of the Longhorns, finishing 29-of-39 passing for 461 yards. It was the second-most points ever scored against Texas.

    IOWA 10, NEBRASKA 7

    Sept. 12, 1981 at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

    A non-conference win over the Cornhuskers set the tone for a run to a Big Ten Conference title and the Rose Bowl. Just a year earlier, Nebraska beat the Hawkeyes 57-0.

    IOWA 16, OHIO STATE 9

    Nov. 2, 1991 at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

    On the day Fry and his players flew to Columbus, Ohio, the University was rocked by shooting rampage that left six people dead. Tigerhawk decals were removed from helmets.

    IOWA 28, TENNESSEE 22

    Dec. 31, 1982 at Atlanta-Fulton Co. Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

    Dave Moritz tied a Peach Bowl record with eight receptions for 168 yards, all in the first half, as the Hawkeyes earned their first postseason win under Fry.

    IOWA 36, MICHIGAN STATE 7

    Nov. 21, 1981 at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

    The Hawkeyes earned their first Rose Bowl trip under Fry, after Phil Blatcher rushed for 247 yards against the Spartans. Michigan State finished with just 37 yards on the ground.

    IOWA 39, SAN DIEGO STATE 38

    Dec. 30, 1986 at Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

    Houghtlin added to his legacy with a game-winning 41-yard field goal as time expired in the Holiday Bowl. It capped an 18-point scoring spree by the Hawkeyes in the final 8:39.

    IOWA 31, MINNESOTA 9

    Nov. 23, 1985 at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

    Another Big Ten title was secured with an impressive romp over the Gophers. A Kinnick Stadium crowd of 66,020 endured chilly temperatures and savored the win.

    IOWA 27, TEXAS TECH 0

    Dec. 29, 1996 at Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

    Sedrick Shaw rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries and Tim Dwight caught six passes for 105 yards, in what proved to be Fry’s final postseason triumph, a shutout at the Alamo Bowl.

