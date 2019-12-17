CLOSE

Iowa football legend Hayden Fry died Tuesday at the age of 90. The brash Texas was one of the greatest sports figures in the state's history and is credited with building Hawkeye football into the program it is today.

Here's a look at his greatest victories with the Hawkeyes:

IOWA 12, MICHIGAN 10

Oct. 19, 1985 at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

Perhaps the most memorable moment of Hayden Fry’s tenure, a classic clash between the nations’ No. 1 and No. 2 teams. Rob Houghtlin’s fourth field goal of the game, from 29 yards out, provided the winning margin for the top-ranked Hawkeyes.

IOWA 29, OHIO STATE 27

Nov. 14, 1987 at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Marv Cook caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Chuck Hartlieb with 6 seconds remaining. Hartlieb’s pass came on fourth-and-23 as Cook beat two defenders at the goal line.

IOWA 55, TEXAS 17

Dec. 26, 1984 at Anaheim Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

Chuck Long threw six touchdown passes in a Freedom Bowl rout of the Longhorns, finishing 29-of-39 passing for 461 yards. It was the second-most points ever scored against Texas.

IOWA 10, NEBRASKA 7

Sept. 12, 1981 at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

A non-conference win over the Cornhuskers set the tone for a run to a Big Ten Conference title and the Rose Bowl. Just a year earlier, Nebraska beat the Hawkeyes 57-0.

IOWA 16, OHIO STATE 9

Nov. 2, 1991 at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

On the day Fry and his players flew to Columbus, Ohio, the University was rocked by shooting rampage that left six people dead. Tigerhawk decals were removed from helmets.

IOWA 28, TENNESSEE 22

Dec. 31, 1982 at Atlanta-Fulton Co. Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Dave Moritz tied a Peach Bowl record with eight receptions for 168 yards, all in the first half, as the Hawkeyes earned their first postseason win under Fry.

IOWA 36, MICHIGAN STATE 7

Nov. 21, 1981 at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

The Hawkeyes earned their first Rose Bowl trip under Fry, after Phil Blatcher rushed for 247 yards against the Spartans. Michigan State finished with just 37 yards on the ground.

IOWA 39, SAN DIEGO STATE 38

Dec. 30, 1986 at Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Houghtlin added to his legacy with a game-winning 41-yard field goal as time expired in the Holiday Bowl. It capped an 18-point scoring spree by the Hawkeyes in the final 8:39.

IOWA 31, MINNESOTA 9

Nov. 23, 1985 at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

Another Big Ten title was secured with an impressive romp over the Gophers. A Kinnick Stadium crowd of 66,020 endured chilly temperatures and savored the win.

IOWA 27, TEXAS TECH 0

Dec. 29, 1996 at Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Sedrick Shaw rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries and Tim Dwight caught six passes for 105 yards, in what proved to be Fry’s final postseason triumph, a shutout at the Alamo Bowl.