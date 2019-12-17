CLOSE

As news circled Tuesday night regarding Hayden Fry's death, members of the Hawkeye community quickly expressed their condolences.

The tributes spread wide, from former players and coaches to broadcasting legends and more. Below are a few.

Former players

Coach Fry had a tremendous impact on my life. He will be greatly missed. My prayers are with the Fry family. https://t.co/CYtwqWYKqP — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) December 18, 2019

With great sadness & appreciation we lost a great 1 today. He changed the lives of many. He was filled w/ laughter, love & an unshakable Faith. We are thankful for you Coach John Hayden Fry. #ANF. RIP. https://t.co/wdxdrMUUx7 — Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) December 18, 2019

Heaven is having a High Porch Picnic tonight. Coach Fry changed all of our lives forever. I love you Coach-RIP https://t.co/CQLfUTTrVC — Chuck Long (@ChuckLongIowa) December 18, 2019

He gave me a chance to walk on at Iowa Football, he bestowed a nickname for me "Repeat" I love you coach Fry, thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime & for taking great care of this Island boy in Iowa City!! RIP Coach I will never 4get you! Pray🙏for his whole family! pic.twitter.com/j8J9cHdSnC — Eppy Epenesa (@EEpenesa) December 18, 2019

Tonight I sit here with tears in my eyes morning the loss of one of the greatest coaches ever. A true father figure to every player who played for him. So many memories and stories to tell! RIP Coach Fry. @HawkeyeFootball@LegacyHawks@IAFootballClub@Hawk_Historianpic.twitter.com/2KBOoD2aUt — Matt Purdy (@MattPurdyOLC) December 18, 2019

R.I.P Coach Fry! "Once a Hawkeye always an Hawkeye". Love all the Legendary stories I heard about you. Thank you! For setting a respectable standard for Hawks after you!! @HawkeyeFootball#hawkeyenation — Fred Russell (@Freddyballa2) December 18, 2019

Glad I could see Coach Fry earlier this year at his 90th birthday party. His impact in the world will last forever! I was in his office only one time, when he gave me a scholarship after my freshman season. It was one of the best memories of my life.#HaydenFrypic.twitter.com/JQE2WKC4Eg — Brion Hurley (@brionhurley) December 18, 2019





Broadcasters and national media

A special Marine passed tonight. A tear from the Tiger Hawk. RIP Hayden. pic.twitter.com/fpx0vRii6B — Gary Dolphin (@GaryDolphin) December 18, 2019

Hayden Fry’s legacy, did what others wouldn’t. pic.twitter.com/cWYRSXQCbH — Kevin B. Blackistone (@ProfBlackistone) December 18, 2019

https://t.co/ub5X9fogUZ We lost an ALL TIME GREAT tonight. So happy to say I knew him, and so many HC’s today either played or Coached for him. RIP 💜 Coach Fry. 🏈👍 https://t.co/vEi7HqeqIC — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 18, 2019

OHS graduate and Head Coach (1956-58) Hayden Fry passed today at the age of 90. He led Odessa High to a State Champion title in 1946. He went on to coach in the college ranks at Baylor, SMU, North Texas State, and Iowa. pic.twitter.com/FTj1CnlRcO — Odessa Permian (@PermianSports) December 18, 2019

There’s a reason this sits on the wall in my office. Hayden was Mr. Hawkeye. The uniforms. The championships. The white pants. The Texas drawl. He was always great to me. Tonight Iowa mourns the loss of a true icon. Hayden, thanks for everything. Kirk has your back. Go Hawks. pic.twitter.com/3dPaqANUQp — Wayne Drehs (@espnWD) December 18, 2019





Coaching community

Today I lost my Coach. Passing at the age of 90, Hayden Fry changed my life. Much of what I have accomplished in life is because what he saw in me, that young kid from Madison Wisconsin. I keep his picture in my locker. I am so grateful he was my coach. Rest In Peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/PgYW7o9WJ8 — Jay Norvell (@CoachJayNorvell) December 18, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing of Hayden Fry. Left an everlasting impact on the North Texas football program, and the entire college football community. — Seth Littrell (@SethLittrell) December 18, 2019

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my coach and mentor, Hayden Fry. He had a profound effect on the Stoops family, helping Bob, Mike and me grow as young men and then influence us in our coaching careers. Heartfelt sympathies go out to Coach Fry’s family and friends. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) December 18, 2019

Rest In Peace Coach Fry and thank you for what you meant to college football. I was fortunate to get to spend some time with him last fall. pic.twitter.com/92eyiTJ5d2 — Sonny Dykes (@CoachDykesSMU) December 18, 2019





Iowa figures

Hayden Fry changed my life. He changed everything. A crazy confident but magical Texan who strutted into Iowa City when we were at our lowest & said I’m going to make you great. Let’s have some fun! Hayden Fry made us long suffering Iowa Hawkeyes great & fun. RIP my friend #Iowa — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 18, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of legendary @HawkeyeFootball coach, Hayden Fry. Coach Fry was not only an icon in college football, but he became a hero to Iowa farmers and to Iowans everywhere #ANFhttps://t.co/BmQyRf7CYV — Dave Loebsack (@daveloebsack) December 18, 2019





Released statements

Fry family

"With our family at his side, Hayden Fry, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer. We are comforted in our faith and knowing that Hayden is no longer suffering and resides now in heaven with our Lord. Hayden passed on Dec. 17, at the age of 90.

"We are proud to know that our father’s life had a positive influence on so many people, the players, the coaches, and the fans who played for, worked with, and supported his long and successful coaching career. His legend will live forever with the people he touched and inspired, and the programs he led to greater heights.

"Though Hayden was born in Texas and moved there more recently to be closer to our family, his love for the University of Iowa, his players and coaches, the people of Iowa, and the state of Iowa, is well known. Hayden often shared, 'I’ll Always Be a Hawkeye'.

"Our family would like to pass along our heartfelt thanks to the caregivers who made Hayden’s comfort their priority.

"We cannot thank everyone enough for their love and support. Your thoughts and prayers are truly appreciated.Memorial Services are pending and will be announced at a later date."

Gary Barta, Iowa athletics director

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the entire Fry family as we mourn the loss of Hayden Fry; a great leader, an outstanding coach, and a man as genuine and loyal as they come.

"Iowa Athletics has lost an icon, a man that raised the bar for every Hawkeye program, and every member of our athletics department. Hayden was respected by everyone who knew him. His passing creates a void for all those who played for, coached with, and supported his successful tenure as our head football coach.

"Iowa football reached new heights under Hayden Fry, and has continued that success under Kirk Ferentz, one of the many outstanding coaches who served as a member of his staff. Hayden’s legacy not only lives on through Iowa football, but also through the coaches and players who had the privilege to be associated with his teams.

"Hayden represented all that is good in college athletics, and did it 'his way'. Iowa athletics, and college football, has lost a pioneer. He was a dedicated family man and he will be missed.”

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa head coach

“Hayden Fry is a college football icon and an Iowa legend. His Hall of Fame career is well known, but personally, he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career. I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired. He’s been a great mentor and a true friend. I am forever grateful to him.

"Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Shirley, their children and the entire Fry family. We hope that Hayden’s legacy of integrity and high character will provide his family comfort during this difficult time.”

"There are two men who played large roles in my coaching career: One is my mentor, Joe Moore. The other is Hayden Fry.

"Back in 1981, I sent three job applications out: one went to Appalachian State – I never heard back from them; I sent one to Hawaii, had a phone interview, but they needed someone who knew the west coast; the third went to Hayden Fry at Iowa. Coach Fry hired me based on Coach Moore’s recommendation (and in spite of my lack of experience and local knowledge) and showed me how to build and maintain a winning program.

"His vision included hiring coaches who would be forward thinking and challenge each other. If you look across college football, you will see a part of his legacy in the coaches who he hired and mentored – coaches like Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder, Dan McCarney, Bob, Mike and Mark Stoops and many more.

"Even before the Hawkeyes started winning on the field, Coach Fry was beloved by the fans and trusted by his players. He had a charisma and leadership style that created a championship and winning program that continues today. In 20 seasons at Iowa, Coach Fry showed us all that you can succeed at the highest level by playing by the rules.”

Jerry Levias, SMU player (1965-68)

“Coach Fry caught a lot of hell for doing what he did. After he left SMU, he went to North Texas, and he couldn’t get a break in Texas – sometimes coaching and having to go to good bowl games. All of a sudden, Iowa calls. From my understanding, before Coach Fry got there Iowa had not had a .500 season since 1948 or so. This guy comes in and he turns the program around. When one door closes, the Good Lord has plans. It was like in the Good Lords plans for him to come to Iowa.”

Dan McCarney, Iowa letterman (1972-74) and former assistant coach

“He loves energy. He loves passion. He loves guys that can communicate. He had gotten some good recommendations, I don’t know who they were from, from at least a couple people in Iowa City. One of the many things I learned from Hayden Fry: If a young man doesn’t have all the things experience wise that you’re looking for, but he has those other intangibles -- work ethic, loyalty, coachable, can communicate, can build relationships, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of passion and energy for life, could be a good recruiter and a guy that might be a person on the rise -- then maybe I’ll embrace him, give him a chance and opportunity, and that’s what Hayden Fry did with me.”

Chuck Long, \Iowa quarterback (1981-85)

“I have to give him all the credit for getting my personal career launched among others. I speak for many of the Hawkeye football past players. He had a special way of making you feel good all the time even in the tough games and in the tough moments. For me it was after an interception. He had a way of getting you back up and confident. That feeling… not every coach has that ability and I’ve been around a bunch of them. Not every coach has that ability to make you feel confident and be positive even in the negative situations.”

Merton Hanks, Iowa defensive back (1987-90)

“Hayden was always on the cutting edge and looking for the best people, regardless of race, creed, or color. What he did at Iowa, really rebuilding that program to what it was to, quite frankly, national power. To get it to the point where you were able to attract young men from states away, like myself, who may not have known about the University of Iowa and everything Iowa has to offer, speaks very well of not only him, but the University itself and being a partner with him to make the University of Iowa brand that much bigger and better.”

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack

“Coach Fry led a return of Hawkeye football to winning seasons and regular bowl appearances. But, for me his greatest legacy is as a great teacher of young men especially the many coaches who have continued to emulate him as great coaches and teachers.”

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.