Hayden Fry brought a Texas-sized personality and a keen desire to win to the Iowa football program. He redesigned the uniforms, painted the visiting locker room pink and doled out homespun witticisms in his southern drawl.

But most significantly, Fry restored the Hawkeyes to national relevance, and then prominence, after two decades of dormancy.

Fry won 143 football games and the hearts of thousands of Iowa football fans in his 20 seasons, retiring in 1998 while fighting prostate cancer. 

One of the most cherished and admired sports figures in Iowa history, Fry died Tuesday surrounded by family in Texas, the University of Iowa announced.  

The college football hall of famer was 90 years old.

Fry was introduced as the Iowa football coach on Dec. 9, 1978, flashing a self-assured smile and making fans believe the swagger would return to a Hawkeye program starved for success.

“Fans saw greatness,” said current Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who joined Fry’s staff in 1981. “He was a great coach and a great person, who through his folksy ways and little sayings captivated a state for 20 years.”

Iowa endured 17 consecutive non-winning seasons before Fry’s arrival. He brought the Hawkeyes to three Rose Bowls.

“I’m the kind of coach that always tried to have fun, in practice and on game day,” Fry once said. “We tried to be demanding, but knew it had to be fun. The most important thing was the mental aspect.”

Fry reshaped the Hawkeyes, while causing a philosophical shift in the Big Ten Conference.

“We have only one place to go and that’s up,” Fry said during his introductory news conference. “I’ve taken teams to bowl games and conference championships. I’ve been around the horn.”

Fry’s most lasting impact may have been adding pizzazz to the Big Ten, traditionally known for stodgy offenses and stingy defenses.

“I looked at film when I first took the job, and what I saw was a bunch of teams that liked to run the ball,” Fry said. “Being an old quarterback, I knew that it’d take a while for Big Ten defenses to catch up to us.”

Fry’s early success, however, was measured in small gains. The Hawkeyes went 5-6 and 4-7 in his first two seasons.

Photos: Mourners lay flowers at Hayden Fry statue in remembrance of lege...
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A mourner rests flowers at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A mourner rests flowers at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
An American flag waves in the background behind a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
An American flag waves in the background behind a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    “At Iowa, you have the greatest fans in the world,” he said. “I remember we’d get a first down and the whole place would go crazy.”

    Iowa moved among the league’s elite in 1981, winning the Big Ten title and earning its first Rose Bowl trip in 23 years.

    Suddenly, Michigan and Ohio State were not the only contenders in the nation’s oldest conference.

    “Bringing Hayden in was a breath of fresh air,” former Big Ten commissioner Wayne Duke once said. “As a conference, at times our personality was a little stuffy. Hayden brought his Texas humor, tales and one-liners. He brought a passing game that changed the course of our games.”

    John Hayden Fry was born in Eastland, Texas, on Feb. 28, 1929. His family moved to the football-obsessed town of Odessa when he was 8 years old and he quickly showed an affinity for that favorite pastime. He played quarterback and safety on the high school team, leading it to a state championship in 1946.

    Then, it was off to Baylor, where he played some quarterback and earned a degree in psychology that would come in handy during his decades of coaching.

    Fry coached at Odessa for a year then served in the Marine Corps from 1952-55, where he played and coached football. He rose to the rank of captain.

    He returned to Odessa for three more years of coaching. He followed that with assistant jobs at Baylor and Arkansas before taking the reins at Southern Methodist and North Texas State, winning 89 games in 17 seasons.

    Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott had tried Frank Lauterbur and Bob Commings in search of a spark for his football program. Nothing clicked. Then, he turned to Fry and watched him work his magic.

    Elliott, who died Dec. 7 at age 94, often said Fry was going to be his final hire at Iowa, either because the losing seasons would continue and Elliott would be fired, or because the football team would finally prosper.

    Fry promised fans a "high-porch picnic," an expression from his West Texas upbringing that meant things were going to be fun.

    He wore white slacks, aviator glasses and a cowboy hat or a ball cap. If he had been a losing coach, this would have been dismissed as eccentricity. But Fry won. Hawkeye fans considered it character, and generations later you can still see young men dressed as Fry on Halloween.

    Fry redesigned the Tigerhawk logo. He altered Iowa's black-and-gold uniforms to closely resemble those of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who dominated the NFL in the 1970s. He had his players enter Kinnick Stadium running and holding hands in a tradition called "The Swarm." And he painted the visiting locker room pink as a way to get under his opponents' skin before the game had even started.

    But none of that would ensure success. To do that, Fry built a legendary coaching staff that included, at various times, Bill Snyder, Bob Stoops, Barry Alvarez, Dan McCarney, Bret Bielema, Bo Pelini and Ferentz, who is in his 21st season after replacing his mentor.

    “They’re just like my sons,” Fry said. “I never hired an assistant coach unless I knew they were motivated to be a head coach. Because I knew they would do all the things that needed to be done, other than teaching the technical aspect of football.”

    Those who worked under Fry considered themselves fortunate.

    “I was the youngest coach with the least amount of experience of the coaches he interviewed to be on his first staff,” McCarney recalled. “I was 24 years old, but within the first 15 minutes of the interview, I was hired. I was shocked. The man’s meant everything to me.”

    Archive photos: Hayden Fry and the 1989 Iowa Hawkeyes football team
    From 1989: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry is escorted off the field by Ron Stewart.
    From 1989: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry is escorted off the field by Ron Stewart.
    From 1989: Iowa receiver Travis Watkins looks for running room after catching a pass in a 17-14 loss against Michigan State.
    From 1989: Iowa receiver Travis Watkins looks for running room after catching a pass in a 17-14 loss against Michigan State.
    From 1989: Iowa receiver Danan Hughes falls forward for a first down in a 17-14 loss to Michigan State.
    From 1989: Iowa receiver Danan Hughes falls forward for a first down in a 17-14 loss to Michigan State.
    From 1989: Iowa's Mike Saunders runs for a first down in the Hawkeyes' 31-21 win at Iowa State.
    From 1989: Iowa's Mike Saunders runs for a first down in the Hawkeyes' 31-21 win at Iowa State.
    From 1989: Iowa's Moses Santos pressures Ohio State quarterback Greg Frey into throwing an incomplete pass in the Buckeyes' 28-0 win.
    From 1989: Iowa's Moses Santos pressures Ohio State quarterback Greg Frey into throwing an incomplete pass in the Buckeyes' 28-0 win.
    From 1989: Iowa's Nick Bell drags a Wisconsin tackler into the end zone after catching a pass in the Hawkeyes 31-24 win at Wisconsin.
    From 1989: Iowa's Nick Bell drags a Wisconsin tackler into the end zone after catching a pass in the Hawkeyes 31-24 win at Wisconsin.
    From 1989: Iowa defender Larry Blue celebrates with teammates afer recovering a fumble for a touchdown in the Hawkeyes' 31-21 win against Iowa State.
    From 1989: Iowa defender Larry Blue celebrates with teammates afer recovering a fumble for a touchdown in the Hawkeyes' 31-21 win against Iowa State.
      In 1985, Iowa spent five weeks at No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, beating the then-second ranked Wolverines, 12-10, in a memorable showdown at Kinnick Stadium.

      Chuck Long, the ’85 Heisman Trophy runner-up, was one of seven first-team all-conference quarterbacks the Hawkeyes produced during Fry’s tenure.

      “Hayden added the passing game to the conference,” legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler said. “His offenses were very imaginative. You had to start recruiting speedy guys in the secondary to stop it.”

      Fry’s last Big Ten crown came in 1990, after Iowa beat Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois on the road.

      His final season resulted in a 3-8 record. He later said that his battle with prostate cancer was a distraction for him and his staff.

      “We kept it from the public,” he said. “Nevertheless, it bothered us.”

      It was the willingness to take risks and provide opportunities that led to what Fry considered his greatest moment.

      Before shaking things up in the Big Ten, Fry broke down the Southwestern Conference color barrier.

      On Sept. 24, 1966, Fry was coaching at SMU when he started receiver Jerry LeVias in a game against Illinois.

      LeVias was the SWC’s first black player.

      Legendary Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry through the years
      "Until we go undefeated and win the Rose Bowl, I'll never feel satisfied. That's something that motivates me to keep going." - Hayden Fry
      "Until we go undefeated and win the Rose Bowl, I'll never feel satisfied. That's something that motivates me to keep going." - Hayden Fry
      Hayden Fry and Tim Dwight pal around during the Hawkeyes' 1997 media day.
      Hayden Fry and Tim Dwight pal around during the Hawkeyes' 1997 media day.
      Bill Ennis-Inge and Damien Robinson help Coach Hayden Fry celebrate the Hawkeyes' 45-3 victory over Minnesota in 1995.
      Bill Ennis-Inge and Damien Robinson help Coach Hayden Fry celebrate the Hawkeyes' 45-3 victory over Minnesota in 1995.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry shows approval of Scott Slutzker's touchdown in 1995 against Northwestern.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry shows approval of Scott Slutzker's touchdown in 1995 against Northwestern.
      Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) talks with former Iowa State coach Johnny Majors (left) and Washington coach Jim Lambright (right) during a press conference before the 1995 Sun Bowl.
      Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) talks with former Iowa State coach Johnny Majors (left) and Washington coach Jim Lambright (right) during a press conference before the 1995 Sun Bowl.
      Dan McCarney, right, served as an assistant coach under Hayden Fry at Iowa.
      Dan McCarney, right, served as an assistant coach under Hayden Fry at Iowa.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry, wearing hat, and assistant coach Kirk Ferentz (to Fry's left) celebrate a touchdown in the 1980s.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry, wearing hat, and assistant coach Kirk Ferentz (to Fry's left) celebrate a touchdown in the 1980s.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry holds the 1995 Sun Bowl trophy after Iowa beat Washington.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry holds the 1995 Sun Bowl trophy after Iowa beat Washington.
      Iowa football coach Hayden Fry shakes a fan's hand after the Hawkeyes beat Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl win.
      Iowa football coach Hayden Fry shakes a fan's hand after the Hawkeyes beat Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl win.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry celebrates on the shoulders of his players after his team beat Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry celebrates on the shoulders of his players after his team beat Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry, center, uses two quarterbacks on the sideline to signal in plays to the quarterback on the field. One of the two, either Matt Sherman (12) or Ryan Driscoll (7) in this case during a victory against Central Michigan in 1994, serves as a decoy.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry, center, uses two quarterbacks on the sideline to signal in plays to the quarterback on the field. One of the two, either Matt Sherman (12) or Ryan Driscoll (7) in this case during a victory against Central Michigan in 1994, serves as a decoy.
      University of Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the media a few days before the 1995 spring game.
      University of Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the media a few days before the 1995 spring game.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry with Plez Atkins during the 1996 Alamo Bowl.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry with Plez Atkins during the 1996 Alamo Bowl.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry yells instructions to backup quarterback Ryan Driscoll.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry yells instructions to backup quarterback Ryan Driscoll.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry at the final game of his Hawkeye career at Minnesota.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry at the final game of his Hawkeye career at Minnesota.
      Coach Hayden Fry and Chuck Long.
      Coach Hayden Fry and Chuck Long.
      Director and CEO of UIHC R. Edward Howell and former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry laugh as Fry signs a football that was presented to Dr. George Weiner.
      Director and CEO of UIHC R. Edward Howell and former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry laugh as Fry signs a football that was presented to Dr. George Weiner.
      Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) surrounded by media types at Iowa football media day in 1996.
      Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) surrounded by media types at Iowa football media day in 1996.
      Iowa football coach Hayden Fry speaks to reporters Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1996, during media day in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa football coach Hayden Fry speaks to reporters Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1996, during media day in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Department of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research.
      Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Department of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research.
      UI graduate student Troy Kemp plates cells under a sterile hood as Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Dept of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research.
      UI graduate student Troy Kemp plates cells under a sterile hood as Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Dept of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research.
      Iowa's Hayden Fry looks at the clock as the Hawkeyes use their final time late in the fourth quarter in a 1997 loss against Northwestern.
      Iowa's Hayden Fry looks at the clock as the Hawkeyes use their final time late in the fourth quarter in a 1997 loss against Northwestern.
      Coach Hayden Fry congratulates Zach Bromert after a first-quarter field goal against Minnesota in 1998.
      Coach Hayden Fry congratulates Zach Bromert after a first-quarter field goal against Minnesota in 1998.
      Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez, right, is congratulated by Iowa coach Hayden Fry after Wisconsin upset 12th ranked Iowa 13-10 Saturday, Nov. 8, 1997, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin hadn't beaten Iowa since 1976. Alvarez worked for Fry at Iowa as an assistant before coming to Wisconsin.
      Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez, right, is congratulated by Iowa coach Hayden Fry after Wisconsin upset 12th ranked Iowa 13-10 Saturday, Nov. 8, 1997, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin hadn't beaten Iowa since 1976. Alvarez worked for Fry at Iowa as an assistant before coming to Wisconsin.
      Hayden Fry and Tom Arnold host a tour for the media of the proposed J. Hayden Fry Center For Prostate Cancer Research in the Medical Education and Biomedical Research Building at the University of Iowa in 2002.
      Hayden Fry and Tom Arnold host a tour for the media of the proposed J. Hayden Fry Center For Prostate Cancer Research in the Medical Education and Biomedical Research Building at the University of Iowa in 2002.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry yells at quarterback Matt Sherman during a 28-24 defeat against Michigan in 1997.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry yells at quarterback Matt Sherman during a 28-24 defeat against Michigan in 1997.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry tries to inspire his offensive line during a 1997 game.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry tries to inspire his offensive line during a 1997 game.
      Chuck Long, a former Heisman Trophy runner-up as a quarterback at Iowa, is shown in 1997 when he was Hayden Fry's defensive backs coach.
      Chuck Long, a former Heisman Trophy runner-up as a quarterback at Iowa, is shown in 1997 when he was Hayden Fry's defensive backs coach.
      Former Iowa head coach Hayden fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation in 2003.
      Former Iowa head coach Hayden fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation in 2003.
      Hayden Fry, Grand Marshal of the 2003 University of Iowa Homecoming parade, greets fans.
      Hayden Fry, Grand Marshal of the 2003 University of Iowa Homecoming parade, greets fans.
      Hayden Fry seems delighted by Randy Reiners as he meets the reserve quarterback on the sideline after a successful series of plays in 1997.
      Hayden Fry seems delighted by Randy Reiners as he meets the reserve quarterback on the sideline after a successful series of plays in 1997.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry, left, jokes with Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes after a news conference in San Antonio Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 1996. Iowa and Texas Tech will face each other in the Alamo Bowl Sunday.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry, left, jokes with Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes after a news conference in San Antonio Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 1996. Iowa and Texas Tech will face each other in the Alamo Bowl Sunday.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry chastises reserve QB Randy Reiners in 1997 for failing to call timeout with seconds to go in first half in game vs. UNI, when Iowa was on the Panthers' one yard line.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry chastises reserve QB Randy Reiners in 1997 for failing to call timeout with seconds to go in first half in game vs. UNI, when Iowa was on the Panthers' one yard line.
      Iowa's #22 Tavian Banks gets handshake from coach Hayden Fry after scoreing 71 yard first quarter touchdown against Tulsa. It was his first TD of the game.
      Iowa's #22 Tavian Banks gets handshake from coach Hayden Fry after scoreing 71 yard first quarter touchdown against Tulsa. It was his first TD of the game.
      Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry, left, puts his arm around wide receiver Tim Dwight while posing for photographers during the team's annual football media day, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1997, in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry, left, puts his arm around wide receiver Tim Dwight while posing for photographers during the team's annual football media day, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1997, in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry watches in disbelief, along with the Hawkeyes' Robert Smith (2), as a 45-yard field goal gives Michigan the 16-13 victory against Iowa in a Big Ten Conference football game in 1983.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry watches in disbelief, along with the Hawkeyes' Robert Smith (2), as a 45-yard field goal gives Michigan the 16-13 victory against Iowa in a Big Ten Conference football game in 1983.
      Coach Hayden Fry has a light moment with Tim Dwight in 1997.
      Coach Hayden Fry has a light moment with Tim Dwight in 1997.
      Head Coach Hayden Fry in 1997.
      Head Coach Hayden Fry in 1997.
      Hayden Fry talks to a reporter in 1997 while Tim Dwight, left, and Matt Sherman listen.
      Hayden Fry talks to a reporter in 1997 while Tim Dwight, left, and Matt Sherman listen.
      Hayden Fry watches the Hawkeyes finish out what would become his 100th victory as Iowa's coach
      Hayden Fry watches the Hawkeyes finish out what would become his 100th victory as Iowa's coach
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry watches as Arizona State scores in first quarter of a game in 1997.
      Iowa coach Hayden Fry watches as Arizona State scores in first quarter of a game in 1997.
      Coach Hayden Fry gets emotional during a 1998 press conference in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he'll retire.
      Coach Hayden Fry gets emotional during a 1998 press conference in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he'll retire.
      U of I President Mary Sue Coleman, flanked by Johnson County I-Club president Dick Villhauer, left, and Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry, speaks at a 1998 breakfast for boosters in Coralville.
      U of I President Mary Sue Coleman, flanked by Johnson County I-Club president Dick Villhauer, left, and Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry, speaks at a 1998 breakfast for boosters in Coralville.
      Hayden Fry, left and Tom Arnold talk to reporters while touring a new medical building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City Friday. The facility will include the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer research.
      Hayden Fry, left and Tom Arnold talk to reporters while touring a new medical building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City Friday. The facility will include the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer research.
      Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry signs a Southern Methodist helmet at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York Tuesday. Fry was among 11 players and two coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.
      Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry signs a Southern Methodist helmet at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York Tuesday. Fry was among 11 players and two coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.
      Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks as an honorary captain with players Tony Moeaki (81), Ricky Stanzi (12), Pat Angerer (43) and A.J. Edds (49) before kickoff of the 2009 season opener.
      Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks as an honorary captain with players Tony Moeaki (81), Ricky Stanzi (12), Pat Angerer (43) and A.J. Edds (49) before kickoff of the 2009 season opener.
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry prior to kickoff Saturday in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the 2009 season opener.
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry prior to kickoff Saturday in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the 2009 season opener.
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem before the 2009 season opener when Fry served as an honorary team captain.
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem before the 2009 season opener when Fry served as an honorary team captain.
      Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry stands on the sidelines prior to kickoff of a 2009 football game at Kinnick Stadium.
      Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry stands on the sidelines prior to kickoff of a 2009 football game at Kinnick Stadium.
      Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the crowd after the unveiling of Hayden Fry Way during Fry Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, in Coralville, Iowa.
      Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the crowd after the unveiling of Hayden Fry Way during F
      Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry tells a story during the "Hayden &amp; Friends Broadcasters Panel Discussion," at FRY Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, at the Coralville Marriott Conference Center, in Coralville, Iowa.
      Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry tells a story during the "Hayden & Friends Broadcasters Panel Discussion," at FRY Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, at the Coralville Marriott Conference Center, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry argues a call with an official during the loss to Ohio State in 1996.
      Iowa Coach Hayden Fry argues a call with an official during the loss to Ohio State in 1996. Register file photo
      Iowa State Coach Dan McCarney, left, and Iowa Coach Hayden Fry meet after the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 38-13.
      Iowa State Coach Dan McCarney, left, and Iowa Coach Hayden Fry meet after the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 38-13. Register file photo
      Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
      Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
      Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
      Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
      Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry hugs a former player from 1985 Rose Bowl team before the attempt for Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey," during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
      Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry hugs a former player from 1985 Rose Bowl team before the attempt for Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey," during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
      Hayden Fry in 1998.
      Hayden Fry in 1998. Register file photo
      Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry embraces Dan Gable during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Friday, September 2 in Coralville, IA.
      Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry embraces Dan Gable during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Friday, September 2 in Coralville, IA. Press-Citizen file photo
      Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks the sidelines during a game against Illinois.
      Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks the sidelines during a game against Illinois. Press-Citizen file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Special to the Register
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry and then-quarterback Gordy Bohannon talk Oct. 31, 1981.
      Hayden Fry and then-quarterback Gordy Bohannon talk Oct. 31, 1981. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry congratulates defensive back Ron Hawley on a game-saving interception Oct. 9, 1982 versus Indiana. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry congratulates defensive back Ron Hawley on a game-saving interception Oct. 9, 1982 versus Indiana. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry in 1958. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry in 1958. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry celebrates a 14-13 win over Illinois, Nov. 1, 1982 in Iowa City.
      Hayden Fry celebrates a 14-13 win over Illinois, Nov. 1, 1982 in Iowa City. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry argues a defensive pass interference call with an official.
      Hayden Fry argues a defensive pass interference call with an official. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry
      Hayden Fry Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry appears in a publicity image for Baylor University during his early coaching days for the Bears. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry appears in a publicity image for Baylor University during his early coaching days for the Bears. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry congratulates kicker Reggie Roby after a 9-7 road win over the University of Michigan on Oct. 17, 1981 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
      Hayden Fry congratulates kicker Reggie Roby after a 9-7 road win over the University of Michigan on Oct. 17, 1981 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry and punter Reggie Roby discuss kicking strategy during an Oct. 9, 1982 game versus Indiana in Bloomington.
      Hayden Fry and punter Reggie Roby discuss kicking strategy during an Oct. 9, 1982 game versus Indiana in Bloomington. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry (left) and University of Washington coach Don James pose with the Rose Bowl trophy Nov. 28, 1990.
      Hayden Fry (left) and University of Washington coach Don James pose with the Rose Bowl trophy Nov. 28, 1990. Register file photo
      A happy Hayden Fry tosses a California orange as he poses for pictures with Rose Bowl Queen Katy Potthast. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      A happy Hayden Fry tosses a California orange as he poses for pictures with Rose Bowl Queen Katy Potthast. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry shouts instructions from the sideline during an Oct. 2, 1982 game. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry shouts instructions from the sideline during an Oct. 2, 1982 game. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry is carried off the field Sept. 28, 1981 after the Hawkeyes upset No. 6 UCLA in Iowa City.
      Hayden Fry is carried off the field Sept. 28, 1981 after the Hawkeyes upset No. 6 UCLA in Iowa City. Register file photo
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
      Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
        “I’m more proud of giving Jerry Levias a scholarship,’’ Fry once told a reporter, “than I am of any game, bowl game or championship I’ve ever won.’’

        Fry and Levias went into the College Football Hall of Fame together, in 2003.

        Fry has a street named after him in Coralville and a life-sized statue there that greets visitors.

        Memorial services for Fry are pending.

        His family issued a statement through the university.

        "We are proud to know that our father’s life had a positive influence on so many people, the players, the coaches, and the fans who played for, worked with, and supported his long and successful coaching career. His legend will live forever with the people he touched and inspired, and the programs he led to greater heights," it said.

        "Though Hayden was born in Texas and moved there more recently to be closer to our family, his love for the University of Iowa, his players and coaches, the people of Iowa, and the state of Iowa, is well known.  Hayden often shared, 'I’ll Always Be a Hawkeye.'"

        Former Register reporter Andrew Logue provided earlier reporting for this story. 

        Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

        More on the life of Hayden Fry

