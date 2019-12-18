CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Gov. Kim Reynolds is making sure the state properly mourns the loss of legendary coach Hayden Fry.

Reynolds on Wednesday morning ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday in remembrance of Fry. The former Iowa football coach passed away Tuesday night after a long battle with cancer.

“Hayden Fry was an Iowa coaching legend who left it all on the field in every game, practice, and in all aspects of his life,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Born a Texan, he quickly earned his place among the greatest Iowans, by carrying Hawkeye football to new heights and connecting with our state on a level only few have.

Photos: Mourners lay flowers at Hayden Fry statue in remembrance of lege...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A sign for First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way with images of the Tiger Hawk logo is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A sign for First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way with images of the Tiger Hawk logo is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A mourner rests flowers at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A mourner rests flowers at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers and a pair of yellow sunglasses rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers and a pair of yellow sunglasses rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A football rests against the side of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A football rests against the side of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers and a pair of yellow sunglasses rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers and a pair of yellow sunglasses rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
An American flag waves in the background behind a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
An American flag waves in the background behind a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry is pictured as the sun rises, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, along First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way near the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    More on the life of Hayden Fry

    Flags will be lowered at the Iowa Capitol and at public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same time period.

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE