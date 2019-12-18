Gov. Kim Reynolds is making sure the state properly mourns the loss of legendary coach Hayden Fry.
Reynolds on Wednesday morning ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday in remembrance of Fry. The former Iowa football coach passed away Tuesday night after a long battle with cancer.
“Hayden Fry was an Iowa coaching legend who left it all on the field in every game, practice, and in all aspects of his life,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Born a Texan, he quickly earned his place among the greatest Iowans, by carrying Hawkeye football to new heights and connecting with our state on a level only few have.
- "During the depths of the Farm Crisis of the 1980s, he popularized the ‘America Needs Farmers’ movement, showing farmers and rural America that he stood by them. Iowans always stood with Hayden Fry, and now they will honor his legacy and always remember him as a model for how coaches should be.”
Flags will be lowered at the Iowa Capitol and at public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same time period.
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
