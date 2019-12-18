CLOSE

Gov. Kim Reynolds is making sure the state properly mourns the loss of legendary coach Hayden Fry.

Reynolds on Wednesday morning ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday in remembrance of Fry. The former Iowa football coach passed away Tuesday night after a long battle with cancer.

“Hayden Fry was an Iowa coaching legend who left it all on the field in every game, practice, and in all aspects of his life,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Born a Texan, he quickly earned his place among the greatest Iowans, by carrying Hawkeye football to new heights and connecting with our state on a level only few have.

More on the life of Hayden Fry

Flags will be lowered at the Iowa Capitol and at public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same time period.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.