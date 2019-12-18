CLOSE

An extended Hawk Central radio show begins with the man, the legend: Hayden Fry.

The longtime Iowa coach’s passing is discussed by Trent Condon, Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert and what Fry meant to our state.

This is also our last live radio show until the Holiday Bowl, so the clock is ticking on football talk. And what’s next for Jordan Bohannon and the Hawkeyes? Lastly, it is signing day, and we’re joined by Register recruiting analyst Matt Bain to dissect Iowa’s Class of 2020.