Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry through the years
"Until we go undefeated and win the Rose Bowl, I'll never feel satisfied. That's something that motivates me to keep going." - Hayden Fry
"Until we go undefeated and win the Rose Bowl, I'll never feel satisfied. That's something that motivates me to keep going." - Hayden Fry Register file photo
Hayden Fry and Tim Dwight pal around during the Hawkeyes' 1997 media day.
Hayden Fry and Tim Dwight pal around during the Hawkeyes' 1997 media day. Register file photo
Bill Ennis-Inge and Damien Robinson help Coach Hayden Fry celebrate the Hawkeyes' 45-3 victory over Minnesota in 1995.
Bill Ennis-Inge and Damien Robinson help Coach Hayden Fry celebrate the Hawkeyes' 45-3 victory over Minnesota in 1995. Register file photo
Iowa coach Hayden Fry shows approval of Scott Slutzker's touchdown in 1995 against Northwestern.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry shows approval of Scott Slutzker's touchdown in 1995 against Northwestern. Register file photo
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) talks with former Iowa State coach Johnny Majors (left) and Washington coach Jim Lambright (right) during a press conference before the 1995 Sun Bowl.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) talks with former Iowa State coach Johnny Majors (left) and Washington coach Jim Lambright (right) during a press conference before the 1995 Sun Bowl. Register file photo
Dan McCarney, right, served as an assistant coach under Hayden Fry at Iowa.
Dan McCarney, right, served as an assistant coach under Hayden Fry at Iowa. Register file photo
Iowa coach Hayden Fry, wearing hat, and assistant coach Kirk Ferentz (to Fry's left) celebrate a touchdown in the 1980s.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry, wearing hat, and assistant coach Kirk Ferentz (to Fry's left) celebrate a touchdown in the 1980s. Register file photo
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry holds the 1995 Sun Bowl trophy after Iowa beat Washington.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry holds the 1995 Sun Bowl trophy after Iowa beat Washington. Register file photo
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry shakes a fan's hand after the Hawkeyes beat Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl win.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry shakes a fan's hand after the Hawkeyes beat Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl win. Register file photo
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry, center, uses two quarterbacks on the sideline to signal in plays to the quarterback on the field. One of the two, either Matt Sherman (12) or Ryan Driscoll (7) in this case during a victory against Central Michigan in 1994, serves as a decoy.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry, center, uses two quarterbacks on the sideline to signal in plays to the quarterback on the field. One of the two, either Matt Sherman (12) or Ryan Driscoll (7) in this case during a victory against Central Michigan in 1994, serves as a decoy. Register file photo
University of Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the media a few days before the 1995 spring game.
University of Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the media a few days before the 1995 spring game. Register file photo
Iowa coach Hayden Fry with Plez Atkins during the 1996 Alamo Bowl.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry with Plez Atkins during the 1996 Alamo Bowl. Register file photo
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry yells instructions to backup quarterback Ryan Driscoll.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry yells instructions to backup quarterback Ryan Driscoll. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Hayden Fry at the final game of his Hawkeye career at Minnesota.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry at the final game of his Hawkeye career at Minnesota. Press-Citizen file photo
Coach Hayden Fry and Chuck Long.
Coach Hayden Fry and Chuck Long. Press-Citizen file photo
Director and CEO of UIHC R. Edward Howell and former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry laugh as Fry signs a football that was presented to Dr. George Weiner.
Director and CEO of UIHC R. Edward Howell and former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry laugh as Fry signs a football that was presented to Dr. George Weiner. Press-Citizen file photo
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) surrounded by media types at Iowa football media day in 1996.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) surrounded by media types at Iowa football media day in 1996. Register file photo
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry speaks to reporters Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1996, during media day in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry speaks to reporters Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1996, during media day in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodney White/Register file photo
Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Department of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research.
Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Department of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research. Press-Citizen file photo
UI graduate student Troy Kemp plates cells under a sterile hood as Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Dept of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research.
UI graduate student Troy Kemp plates cells under a sterile hood as Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Dept of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research. Press-Citizen file photo
Iowa's Hayden Fry looks at the clock as the Hawkeyes use their final time late in the fourth quarter in a 1997 loss against Northwestern.
Iowa's Hayden Fry looks at the clock as the Hawkeyes use their final time late in the fourth quarter in a 1997 loss against Northwestern. Register file photo
Coach Hayden Fry congratulates Zach Bromert after a first-quarter field goal against Minnesota in 1998.
Coach Hayden Fry congratulates Zach Bromert after a first-quarter field goal against Minnesota in 1998. Register file photo
Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez, right, is congratulated by Iowa coach Hayden Fry after Wisconsin upset 12th ranked Iowa 13-10 Saturday, Nov. 8, 1997, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin hadn't beaten Iowa since 1976. Alvarez worked for Fry at Iowa as an assistant before coming to Wisconsin.
Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez, right, is congratulated by Iowa coach Hayden Fry after Wisconsin upset 12th ranked Iowa 13-10 Saturday, Nov. 8, 1997, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin hadn't beaten Iowa since 1976. Alvarez worked for Fry at Iowa as an assistant before coming to Wisconsin. Register file photo
Hayden Fry and Tom Arnold host a tour for the media of the proposed J. Hayden Fry Center For Prostate Cancer Research in the Medical Education and Biomedical Research Building at the University of Iowa in 2002.
Hayden Fry and Tom Arnold host a tour for the media of the proposed J. Hayden Fry Center For Prostate Cancer Research in the Medical Education and Biomedical Research Building at the University of Iowa in 2002. Press-Citizen file photo
Iowa coach Hayden Fry yells at quarterback Matt Sherman during a 28-24 defeat against Michigan in 1997.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry yells at quarterback Matt Sherman during a 28-24 defeat against Michigan in 1997. Register file photo
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry tries to inspire his offensive line during a 1997 game.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry tries to inspire his offensive line during a 1997 game. Register file photo
Chuck Long, a former Heisman Trophy runner-up as a quarterback at Iowa, is shown in 1997 when he was Hayden Fry's defensive backs coach.
Chuck Long, a former Heisman Trophy runner-up as a quarterback at Iowa, is shown in 1997 when he was Hayden Fry's defensive backs coach. Register file photo
Former Iowa head coach Hayden fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation in 2003.
Former Iowa head coach Hayden fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation in 2003. Press-Citizen file photo
Hayden Fry, Grand Marshal of the 2003 University of Iowa Homecoming parade, greets fans.
Hayden Fry, Grand Marshal of the 2003 University of Iowa Homecoming parade, greets fans. Press-Citizen file photo
Hayden Fry seems delighted by Randy Reiners as he meets the reserve quarterback on the sideline after a successful series of plays in 1997.
Hayden Fry seems delighted by Randy Reiners as he meets the reserve quarterback on the sideline after a successful series of plays in 1997. Register file photo
Iowa coach Hayden Fry, left, jokes with Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes after a news conference in San Antonio Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 1996. Iowa and Texas Tech will face each other in the Alamo Bowl Sunday.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry, left, jokes with Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes after a news conference in San Antonio Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 1996. Iowa and Texas Tech will face each other in the Alamo Bowl Sunday. Register file photo
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry chastises reserve QB Randy Reiners in 1997 for failing to call timeout with seconds to go in first half in game vs. UNI, when Iowa was on the Panthers' one yard line.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry chastises reserve QB Randy Reiners in 1997 for failing to call timeout with seconds to go in first half in game vs. UNI, when Iowa was on the Panthers' one yard line. Register file photo
Iowa's #22 Tavian Banks gets handshake from coach Hayden Fry after scoreing 71 yard first quarter touchdown against Tulsa. It was his first TD of the game.
Iowa's #22 Tavian Banks gets handshake from coach Hayden Fry after scoreing 71 yard first quarter touchdown against Tulsa. It was his first TD of the game. Register file photo
Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry, left, puts his arm around wide receiver Tim Dwight while posing for photographers during the team's annual football media day, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1997, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry, left, puts his arm around wide receiver Tim Dwight while posing for photographers during the team's annual football media day, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1997, in Iowa City, Iowa. Register file photo
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry watches in disbelief, along with the Hawkeyes' Robert Smith (2), as a 45-yard field goal gives Michigan the 16-13 victory against Iowa in a Big Ten Conference football game in 1983.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry watches in disbelief, along with the Hawkeyes' Robert Smith (2), as a 45-yard field goal gives Michigan the 16-13 victory against Iowa in a Big Ten Conference football game in 1983. Register file photo
Coach Hayden Fry has a light moment with Tim Dwight in 1997.
Coach Hayden Fry has a light moment with Tim Dwight in 1997. Register file photo
Head Coach Hayden Fry in 1997.
Head Coach Hayden Fry in 1997. Register file photo
Hayden Fry talks to a reporter in 1997 while Tim Dwight, left, and Matt Sherman listen.
Hayden Fry talks to a reporter in 1997 while Tim Dwight, left, and Matt Sherman listen. Register file photo
Hayden Fry watches the Hawkeyes finish out what would become his 100th victory as Iowa's coach
Hayden Fry watches the Hawkeyes finish out what would become his 100th victory as Iowa's coach Register file photo
Iowa coach Hayden Fry watches as Arizona State scores in first quarter of a game in 1997.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry watches as Arizona State scores in first quarter of a game in 1997. Register file photo
Coach Hayden Fry gets emotional during a 1998 press conference in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he'll retire.
Coach Hayden Fry gets emotional during a 1998 press conference in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he'll retire. Register file photo
U of I President Mary Sue Coleman, flanked by Johnson County I-Club president Dick Villhauer, left, and Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry, speaks at a 1998 breakfast for boosters in Coralville.
U of I President Mary Sue Coleman, flanked by Johnson County I-Club president Dick Villhauer, left, and Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry, speaks at a 1998 breakfast for boosters in Coralville. Register file photo
Hayden Fry, left and Tom Arnold talk to reporters while touring a new medical building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City Friday. The facility will include the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer research.
Hayden Fry, left and Tom Arnold talk to reporters while touring a new medical building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City Friday. The facility will include the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer research. Register file photo
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry signs a Southern Methodist helmet at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York Tuesday. Fry was among 11 players and two coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry signs a Southern Methodist helmet at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York Tuesday. Fry was among 11 players and two coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003. AP file photo
Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks as an honorary captain with players Tony Moeaki (81), Ricky Stanzi (12), Pat Angerer (43) and A.J. Edds (49) before kickoff of the 2009 season opener.
Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks as an honorary captain with players Tony Moeaki (81), Ricky Stanzi (12), Pat Angerer (43) and A.J. Edds (49) before kickoff of the 2009 season opener. Register file photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry prior to kickoff Saturday in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the 2009 season opener.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry prior to kickoff Saturday in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the 2009 season opener. Register file photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem before the 2009 season opener when Fry served as an honorary team captain.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem before the 2009 season opener when Fry served as an honorary team captain. Register file photo
Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry stands on the sidelines prior to kickoff of a 2009 football game at Kinnick Stadium.
Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry stands on the sidelines prior to kickoff of a 2009 football game at Kinnick Stadium. Register file photo
Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the crowd after the unveiling of Hayden Fry Way during Fry Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the crowd after the unveiling of Hayden Fry Way during Fry Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry tells a story during the "Hayden & Friends Broadcasters Panel Discussion," at FRY Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, at the Coralville Marriott Conference Center, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry tells a story during the "Hayden & Friends Broadcasters Panel Discussion," at FRY Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, at the Coralville Marriott Conference Center, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry argues a call with an official during the loss to Ohio State in 1996.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry argues a call with an official during the loss to Ohio State in 1996. Register file photo
Iowa State Coach Dan McCarney, left, and Iowa Coach Hayden Fry meet after the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 38-13.
Iowa State Coach Dan McCarney, left, and Iowa Coach Hayden Fry meet after the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 38-13. Register file photo
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry hugs a former player from 1985 Rose Bowl team before the attempt for Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey," during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry hugs a former player from 1985 Rose Bowl team before the attempt for Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey," during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Hayden Fry in 1998.
Hayden Fry in 1998. Register file photo
Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry embraces Dan Gable during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Friday, September 2 in Coralville, IA.
Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry embraces Dan Gable during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Friday, September 2 in Coralville, IA. Press-Citizen file photo
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks the sidelines during a game against Illinois.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks the sidelines during a game against Illinois. Press-Citizen file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Special to the Register
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry and then-quarterback Gordy Bohannon talk Oct. 31, 1981.
Hayden Fry and then-quarterback Gordy Bohannon talk Oct. 31, 1981. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry congratulates defensive back Ron Hawley on a game-saving interception Oct. 9, 1982 versus Indiana. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry congratulates defensive back Ron Hawley on a game-saving interception Oct. 9, 1982 versus Indiana. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry in 1958. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry in 1958. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry celebrates a 14-13 win over Illinois, Nov. 1, 1982 in Iowa City.
Hayden Fry celebrates a 14-13 win over Illinois, Nov. 1, 1982 in Iowa City. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry argues a defensive pass interference call with an official.
Hayden Fry argues a defensive pass interference call with an official. Register file photo
Hayden Fry
Hayden Fry Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry appears in a publicity image for Baylor University during his early coaching days for the Bears. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the
Hayden Fry appears in a publicity image for Baylor University during his early coaching days for the Bears. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry congratulates kicker Reggie Roby after a 9-7 road win over the University of Michigan on Oct. 17, 1981 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Hayden Fry congratulates kicker Reggie Roby after a 9-7 road win over the University of Michigan on Oct. 17, 1981 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Register file photo
Hayden Fry and punter Reggie Roby discuss kicking strategy during an Oct. 9, 1982 game versus Indiana in Bloomington.
Hayden Fry and punter Reggie Roby discuss kicking strategy during an Oct. 9, 1982 game versus Indiana in Bloomington. Register file photo
Hayden Fry (left) and University of Washington coach Don James pose with the Rose Bowl trophy Nov. 28, 1990.
Hayden Fry (left) and University of Washington coach Don James pose with the Rose Bowl trophy Nov. 28, 1990. Register file photo
A happy Hayden Fry tosses a California orange as he poses for pictures with Rose Bowl Queen Katy Potthast. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
A happy Hayden Fry tosses a California orange as he poses for pictures with Rose Bowl Queen Katy Potthast. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry shouts instructions from the sideline during an Oct. 2, 1982 game. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry shouts instructions from the sideline during an Oct. 2, 1982 game. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Hayden Fry is carried off the field Sept. 28, 1981 after the Hawkeyes upset No. 6 UCLA in Iowa City.
Hayden Fry is carried off the field Sept. 28, 1981 after the Hawkeyes upset No. 6 UCLA in Iowa City. Register file photo
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
    There's no way to properly frame the legacy of Hayden Fry, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 90. 

    But we'll at least share some stories and perspectives about the college football legend who coached at Iowa from 1979 to 1998.

    In this special episode, the Register's Randy Peterson and Chad Leistikow offer their perspectives on the 20-year Hayden era. 

