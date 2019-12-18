CLOSE
Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry through the years
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
- 1 of 99
- 2 of 99
- 3 of 99
- 4 of 99
- 5 of 99
- 6 of 99
- 7 of 99
- 8 of 99
- 9 of 99
- 10 of 99
- 11 of 99
- 12 of 99
- 13 of 99
- 14 of 99
- 15 of 99
- 16 of 99
- 17 of 99
- 18 of 99
- 19 of 99
- 20 of 99
- 21 of 99
- 22 of 99
- 23 of 99
- 24 of 99
- 25 of 99
- 26 of 99
- 27 of 99
- 28 of 99
- 29 of 99
- 30 of 99
- 31 of 99
- 32 of 99
- 33 of 99
- 34 of 99
- 35 of 99
- 36 of 99
- 37 of 99
- 38 of 99
- 39 of 99
- 40 of 99
- 41 of 99
- 42 of 99
- 43 of 99
- 44 of 99
- 45 of 99
- 46 of 99
- 47 of 99
- 48 of 99
- 49 of 99
- 50 of 99
- 51 of 99
- 52 of 99
- 53 of 99
- 54 of 99
- 55 of 99
- 56 of 99
- 57 of 99
- 58 of 99
- 59 of 99
- 60 of 99
- 61 of 99
- 62 of 99
- 63 of 99
- 64 of 99
- 65 of 99
- 66 of 99
- 67 of 99
- 68 of 99
- 69 of 99
- 70 of 99
- 71 of 99
- 72 of 99
- 73 of 99
- 74 of 99
- 75 of 99
- 76 of 99
- 77 of 99
- 78 of 99
- 79 of 99
- 80 of 99
- 81 of 99
- 82 of 99
- 83 of 99
- 84 of 99
- 85 of 99
- 86 of 99
- 87 of 99
- 88 of 99
- 89 of 99
- 90 of 99
- 91 of 99
- 92 of 99
- 93 of 99
- 94 of 99
- 95 of 99
- 96 of 99
- 97 of 99
- 98 of 99
- 99 of 99
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
There's no way to properly frame the legacy of Hayden Fry, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 90.
But we'll at least share some stories and perspectives about the college football legend who coached at Iowa from 1979 to 1998.
In this special episode, the Register's Randy Peterson and Chad Leistikow offer their perspectives on the 20-year Hayden era.
Mobile users, if you're having trouble viewing this podcast, click here.
More on the life of Hayden Fry
- Losing a legend: Iowa football legend Hayden Fry dies, leaves behind Texas-sized legacy matched only by his personality
- Changing the game: Behind the sunglasses, Hayden Fry's true genius was revealed in Iowa football's resurgence
- Leistikow: Hayden Fry changed what it means to be a Hawkeye
- Peterson: They made only one Hayden Fry
- Remembrances: Former Hawkeyes and more pay tribute to late Iowa coach
- Looking back: Hayden Fry's greatest wins with the Hawkeyes
- 'HAYDENISMS': Hall of Fame coach explains his most famous sayings
- From the vault: Hayden Fry’s first win as Hawkeyes coach comes against Iowa State
No one covers the Hawkeyes like Hawk Central, the Register and the Press-Citizen. Subscribe today so you don't miss a moment.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments