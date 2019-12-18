CLOSE

There's no way to properly frame the legacy of Hayden Fry, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 90.

But we'll at least share some stories and perspectives about the college football legend who coached at Iowa from 1979 to 1998.

In this special episode, the Register's Randy Peterson and Chad Leistikow offer their perspectives on the 20-year Hayden era.

Mobile users, if you're having trouble viewing this podcast, click here.

More on the life of Hayden Fry