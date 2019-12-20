CLOSE
Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry through the years
"Until we go undefeated and win the Rose Bowl, I'll never feel satisfied. That's something that motivates me to keep going." - Hayden Fry
Hayden Fry and Tim Dwight pal around during the Hawkeyes' 1997 media day.
Bill Ennis-Inge and Damien Robinson help Coach Hayden Fry celebrate the Hawkeyes' 45-3 victory over Minnesota in 1995.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry shows approval of Scott Slutzker's touchdown in 1995 against Northwestern.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) talks with former Iowa State coach Johnny Majors (left) and Washington coach Jim Lambright (right) during a press conference before the 1995 Sun Bowl.
Dan McCarney, right, served as an assistant coach under Hayden Fry at Iowa.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry, wearing hat, and assistant coach Kirk Ferentz (to Fry's left) celebrate a touchdown in the 1980s.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry holds the 1995 Sun Bowl trophy after Iowa beat Washington.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry shakes a fan's hand after the Hawkeyes beat Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl win.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry, center, uses two quarterbacks on the sideline to signal in plays to the quarterback on the field. One of the two, either Matt Sherman (12) or Ryan Driscoll (7) in this case during a victory against Central Michigan in 1994, serves as a decoy.
University of Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the media a few days before the 1995 spring game.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry with Plez Atkins during the 1996 Alamo Bowl.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry yells instructions to backup quarterback Ryan Driscoll.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry at the final game of his Hawkeye career at Minnesota.
Coach Hayden Fry and Chuck Long.
Director and CEO of UIHC R. Edward Howell and former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry laugh as Fry signs a football that was presented to Dr. George Weiner.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) surrounded by media types at Iowa football media day in 1996.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry speaks to reporters Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1996, during media day in Iowa City, Iowa.
Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Department of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research.
UI graduate student Troy Kemp plates cells under a sterile hood as Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Dept of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research.
Iowa's Hayden Fry looks at the clock as the Hawkeyes use their final time late in the fourth quarter in a 1997 loss against Northwestern.
Coach Hayden Fry congratulates Zach Bromert after a first-quarter field goal against Minnesota in 1998.
Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez, right, is congratulated by Iowa coach Hayden Fry after Wisconsin upset 12th ranked Iowa 13-10 Saturday, Nov. 8, 1997, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin hadn't beaten Iowa since 1976. Alvarez worked for Fry at Iowa as an assistant before coming to Wisconsin.
Hayden Fry and Tom Arnold host a tour for the media of the proposed J. Hayden Fry Center For Prostate Cancer Research in the Medical Education and Biomedical Research Building at the University of Iowa in 2002.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry yells at quarterback Matt Sherman during a 28-24 defeat against Michigan in 1997.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry tries to inspire his offensive line during a 1997 game.
Chuck Long, a former Heisman Trophy runner-up as a quarterback at Iowa, is shown in 1997 when he was Hayden Fry's defensive backs coach.
Former Iowa head coach Hayden fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation in 2003.
Hayden Fry, Grand Marshal of the 2003 University of Iowa Homecoming parade, greets fans.
Hayden Fry seems delighted by Randy Reiners as he meets the reserve quarterback on the sideline after a successful series of plays in 1997.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry, left, jokes with Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes after a news conference in San Antonio Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 1996. Iowa and Texas Tech will face each other in the Alamo Bowl Sunday.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry chastises reserve QB Randy Reiners in 1997 for failing to call timeout with seconds to go in first half in game vs. UNI, when Iowa was on the Panthers' one yard line.
Iowa's #22 Tavian Banks gets handshake from coach Hayden Fry after scoreing 71 yard first quarter touchdown against Tulsa. It was his first TD of the game.
Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry, left, puts his arm around wide receiver Tim Dwight while posing for photographers during the team's annual football media day, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1997, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry watches in disbelief, along with the Hawkeyes' Robert Smith (2), as a 45-yard field goal gives Michigan the 16-13 victory against Iowa in a Big Ten Conference football game in 1983.
Coach Hayden Fry has a light moment with Tim Dwight in 1997.
Head Coach Hayden Fry in 1997.
Hayden Fry talks to a reporter in 1997 while Tim Dwight, left, and Matt Sherman listen.
Hayden Fry watches the Hawkeyes finish out what would become his 100th victory as Iowa's coach
Iowa coach Hayden Fry watches as Arizona State scores in first quarter of a game in 1997.
Coach Hayden Fry gets emotional during a 1998 press conference in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he'll retire.
U of I President Mary Sue Coleman, flanked by Johnson County I-Club president Dick Villhauer, left, and Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry, speaks at a 1998 breakfast for boosters in Coralville.
Hayden Fry, left and Tom Arnold talk to reporters while touring a new medical building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City Friday. The facility will include the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer research.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry signs a Southern Methodist helmet at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York Tuesday. Fry was among 11 players and two coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.
Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks as an honorary captain with players Tony Moeaki (81), Ricky Stanzi (12), Pat Angerer (43) and A.J. Edds (49) before kickoff of the 2009 season opener.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry prior to kickoff Saturday in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the 2009 season opener.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem before the 2009 season opener when Fry served as an honorary team captain.
Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry stands on the sidelines prior to kickoff of a 2009 football game at Kinnick Stadium.
Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the crowd after the unveiling of Hayden Fry Way during Fry Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry tells a story during the "Hayden &amp; Friends Broadcasters Panel Discussion," at FRY Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, at the Coralville Marriott Conference Center, in Coralville, Iowa.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry argues a call with an official during the loss to Ohio State in 1996.
Iowa State Coach Dan McCarney, left, and Iowa Coach Hayden Fry meet after the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 38-13.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry hugs a former player from 1985 Rose Bowl team before the attempt for Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey," during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
Hayden Fry in 1998.
Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry embraces Dan Gable during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Friday, September 2 in Coralville, IA.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks the sidelines during a game against Illinois.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry and then-quarterback Gordy Bohannon talk Oct. 31, 1981.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry congratulates defensive back Ron Hawley on a game-saving interception Oct. 9, 1982 versus Indiana. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry in 1958. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry celebrates a 14-13 win over Illinois, Nov. 1, 1982 in Iowa City.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry argues a defensive pass interference call with an official.
Hayden Fry
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry appears in a publicity image for Baylor University during his early coaching days for the Bears. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry congratulates kicker Reggie Roby after a 9-7 road win over the University of Michigan on Oct. 17, 1981 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Hayden Fry and punter Reggie Roby discuss kicking strategy during an Oct. 9, 1982 game versus Indiana in Bloomington.
Hayden Fry (left) and University of Washington coach Don James pose with the Rose Bowl trophy Nov. 28, 1990.
A happy Hayden Fry tosses a California orange as he poses for pictures with Rose Bowl Queen Katy Potthast. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry shouts instructions from the sideline during an Oct. 2, 1982 game. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry is carried off the field Sept. 28, 1981 after the Hawkeyes upset No. 6 UCLA in Iowa City.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
    Note to readers: If you'd like to have your memories shared here with readers, send your story (aim for around 200 words or less) to jkramer@dmreg.com. Include your name and hometown.

    The football stuff is obvious, so let’s set all that aside for a moment, which, with coach Fry, was significant in my life.

    He, unfortunately, left Iowa after my sophomore year. Prior to training camp my junior year, my sister had unexpectedly been diagnosed with a health issue that nearly took her life. Still to date the toughest experience of my life.

    He was gone from campus and obviously dealing with plenty of his own health issues at the time, but he took the time to write a very encouraging handwritten note through me to her mentioning some details of her life that he recalled from their brief meeting. He had met her only once during the recruiting process some 2-3 years earlier. Who does that?

    How many hundreds or thousands of players’ families had he met or engaged in his decades of coaching? Who steps off the front lines of their own health battle to support someone else’s that he hardly even knew?

    He knew how important she was to me, and that made her important to him (according to his letter). Knowing him, I suspect this isn’t as uncommon or special as he made us feel by writing that note. I suspect this or something similar has been experienced by many others who were made to feel important by his efforts.

    That letter and the gratitude it produced still exist in my family’s home. His passing makes this a sad day, but the impact of his life demands celebration.

    Jason Baker, former Iowa punter

    In late summer 1985, I sat in the office of Hayden Fry the day before the football season opened. His Hawkeyes were ranked No. 1 in the country, and I was on assignment for Sport magazine to write about them.

    After a two-hour interview, I politely excused myself, figuring he had other things to do. I knew then he was a special coach. And a smart one.

    Max McElwain, Ames

    My grandmother lived and breathed Iowa football, had season tickets for decades preceding Fry’s hire, and I was fortunate enough to attend many games with her (including Michigan ’85) in Section R, Row 27 after tailgating all day at the ramp where the Children’s Hospital now stands.

    She worshiped Hayden and my memories of the coach are intertwined with Grandma, who died in 1996 (my senior year at Iowa). She attended every I-Club breakfast on Fridays (driving me to school late when I got to go with her. I’m still bitter I never won a door prize).

    I don’t know if she ever met him, but one of my favorite photos of her is standing next to a cardboard cutout of coach in white pants/sunglasses. It was as if the man himself had come down and put her arm around her.

    So when I think of Fry’s passing, I think of my childhood growing up in Iowa City, happy that Grandma gets to hang out with him, giving him the kind of hug and thanks for making Iowa football into what it became.

    Randy Fordice, Minneapolis

    Growing up as a pretty sickly young boy in Iowa with asthma, my life revolved around following Iowa football. And like so many, I suffered through one hapless losing season after another. I outgrew asthma but it seemed like the Hawks would not outgrow losing.

    Then Hayden Fry entered the scene. He inspired us and catapulted us and Iowa to new heights. But he was more than a great coach, but a great man of faith, compassion, kindness and charisma. 

    Meeting and visiting with him was like opening a bottle of fine champagne. Corresponding with him was a delight. I can only say that with our legendary Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott’s passing last week, that the Lord needed a great and good man and coach to head Heaven’s football program. Bump knew just the man, a man he hired before. Hayden Fry.

    It’s time for a real High Porch Picnic in Heaven now. Thanks, coach, for being you. Thanks for touching all of us in so many ways.

    Richard Grimes, Albia

    As a reporter, you always felt privileged when you got a rare one-on-one interview alone with coach Fry. I interviewed him at a Des Moines elementary school after he gave a talk to 4th- and 5th-graders about being positive in life. The kids loved him. That’s what kind of person he really was.

    Tony A. Powers, West Des Moines

    In 1993 I won an I-Club drawing to travel with the Hawks to Michigan State. After a tough loss, coach Fry, watching for us, graciously greeted my wife and I as we boarded the team plane. "Dan and Linda, sorry we couldn't win that game, but hope you had a great time with us."

    — Dan Mack, Carroll

    I had the privilege of playing for coach Fry as a member of the Hawkeyes from 1986-88. I was a walk-on punter.

    In 1987, we traveled to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines. I made the travel squad that week, and there was a chance that I'd be starting in the Big House that October day. When we came out for warm-ups, I was pretty fired up. So fired up that my first warm-up punt went well onto the Michigan side of the field and hit legendary coach Bo Schembechler in the back of the head and dropped him to his knees. ... Coach Fry came up to me and said in that Texas drawl, "Ross, you just hit the dean of the Big Ten coaches in the back of the head! On the fly! Now get to the back of the line so he doesn't know it was you!" 

    When it came time for our first punt, I didn't get the call. One of the assistant coaches yelled out to coach Fry, "Why the #$%! isn't Blount in?!?!" Coach Fry's reply: "Because I think they'd kill him!"

    Coach Fry, you gave a lot of us some great material over the years, and you gave the state of Iowa another thing to be proud of. Thank you for all that you did for the game of football, and for what you did for Hawkeye Nation. You will be missed. 

    — Ross Blount

    Forty-one years ago right about now, Iowa was knee-deep in snow and brutal cold temperatures. One particular night I was cutting through the Field House on campus when, as I reached a blind corner, I collided with what I actually thought was a large black bear.

    The bear actually was a tall man in the biggest full-length fur coat I had ever seen, and as I bounced off him, he reached out to steady me and began to apologize. He talked slowly with an easy Texas drawl as he asked if there was a men’s room anywhere near. Indeed there was, and I pointed him in the right direction. He thanked me and as he walked away I had this feeling I had seen him somewhere before but just couldn’t place him.

    Then, just as he walked out of sight, it hit me. That big bear I had just run into on that bitter cold night was the same man I had recently seen on television. It was none other than John Hayden Fry all by himself during his first visit to Iowa City. He had only been in town a couple days and had just been named the new football coach. And the rest is history.

    As a kid growing up in Iowa City during the two decades following Iowa’s past glory days, his arrival in town changed everything my generation had ever seen regarding Iowa football. The square-jawed Texan resurrected a program he ultimately left covered in his fingerprints, even today. He changed everything about football, marketing, culture and image. He transcended the game and focused attention on character and development. The Fry era was a mighty special time, possibly more so than we may ever fully realize. So thank you for everything, Hayden, and rest well now. You’ve certainly earned it! You’ll always be a Hawk in Hawkeye Heaven.

    — Scott McQuillen, Iowa City

    As a small-town auto dealer, I furnished Hayden and Shirley a car for their personal use. He always invited me to his football awards programs and banquets.  I was late arriving on one occasion, and he spotted me coming through the door. He then invited me to sit with him and Shirley, (former Iowa Gov. Robert) Ray and his wife. Thrill of a lifetime for me. Always treated me with great respect. A true gentlemen.

    Lloyd Querrey

    I remember a disagreement between the great coach and the UI president. Hayden wanted to have an indoor practice facility built for the players so they could be more easily ready for the bowl games without the weather causing problems. The UI president said that it is not a priority of the university to spend on such luxury. I feared the worst.

    Hayden was threatening to move on if there was no cooperation. I sent a nice letter to the president and basically said, "If you wanted a winning program in the first place, you should follow the doctor's order!" The president wrote back and said he would cooperate with coach Fry. I was relieved.

    Jeff Abbott, Carroll

