SAN DIEGO — Iowa’s football team is planning to remove the Tiger Hawk decals from its black helmets for Friday’s Holiday Bowl matchup against USC, a move designed to honor the late Hayden Fry.

While it may seem counter-intuitive to remove the logo that Fry brought to the university when he was hired prior to the 1979 football season, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz cited the fact that Fry twice had the decals removed from the team’s helmets to honor the dead — in 1991 at Ohio State, following the Gang Lu shooting rampage that killed six on the UI campus; and in the 1996 Alamo Bowl, when the mother of player Mark Mitchell was killed in a car accident on her way to the game.

“The precedent was set,” Ferentz said following Iowa’s practice Monday at Mesa Community College. “He did that twice in his time, and it was well-received by his children.

From the archives: Iowa's Tigerhawk logo through the years.
New design - Iowa's Hawkeyes will wear new headgear for the fall of 1979, black helmets with a gold stripe down the middle and a gold hawk decal on the side. The decal was created by Bill Colbert of Three Arts Design in Cedar Rapids.
New design - Iowa's Hawkeyes will wear new headgear for the fall of 1979, black helmets with a gold stripe down the middle and a gold hawk decal on the side. The decal was created by Bill Colbert of Three Arts Design in Cedar Rapids. Press-Citizen archive
Coach Hayden Fry holds an Iowa helmet with an American flag decal that the team will wear in the 1991 Rose Bowl to show support for the military. Fry was showing the helmet at a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif.
Coach Hayden Fry holds an Iowa helmet with an American flag decal that the team will wear in the 1991 Rose Bowl to show support for the military. Fry was showing the helmet at a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif. Register file photo
Jared Weber of Iowa City shaved the Tigerhawk logo on his chest to show support for the Hawkeyes on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida.
Jared Weber of Iowa City shaved the Tigerhawk logo on his chest to show support for the Hawkeyes on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Traffic flows past the recently painted water tower along Hawkins Drive while construction continues during a renovation project at Kinnick Stadium on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Traffic flows past the recently painted water tower along Hawkins Drive while construction continues during a renovation project at Kinnick Stadium on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years. Register file photo
Former Iowa head coach Hayden Fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation Oct 4, 2003.<br /> &nbsp;
Former Iowa head coach Hayden Fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation Oct 4, 2003.   Iowa City Press-Citizen
A Tigerhawk illuminates the water tower outside Kinnick Stadium during the Hawkeyes' game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015.
A Tigerhawk illuminates the water tower outside Kinnick Stadium during the Hawkeyes' game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
James Erb, left, blocks a Purdue punt and Tracy Crocker (46) turns it into a touchdown recovery Nov. 7, 1981, against Purdue.
James Erb, left, blocks a Purdue punt and Tracy Crocker (46) turns it into a touchdown recovery Nov. 7, 1981, against Purdue. Register file photo
Sporting Tigerhawk mohawks, Iowa students Alyssa Shubert, left of Rochester, Minn., and Nicole Tylka of Chicago entertain each other inside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa's season opener against Eastern Illinois Saturday, September 4, 2010.
Sporting Tigerhawk mohawks, Iowa students Alyssa Shubert, left of Rochester, Minn., and Nicole Tylka of Chicago entertain each other inside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa's season opener against Eastern Illinois Saturday, September 4, 2010. Register file
Iowa Hawkeyes, including Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) huddle up following introductions during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes, including Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) huddle up following introductions during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
From 2002: Ben Sobieski, Edgar Cervantes and Dallas Clark give Quarterback Brad Banks a lift after Banks scored against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium .
From 2002: Ben Sobieski, Edgar Cervantes and Dallas Clark give Quarterback Brad Banks a lift after Banks scored against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium . Register file photo
A member of the spirit squad carries out a Tigerhawk flag during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series women's gymnastics meet on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
A member of the spirit squad carries out a Tigerhawk flag during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series women's gymnastics meet on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Philip Waddell, 13,of Cedar Rapids, carves a tigerhawk into the sand as his sisters Kayla Waddell, 16, left, and Heather Waddell, right watch, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010, on South Beach, in Miami Beach, Fl.
Philip Waddell, 13,of Cedar Rapids, carves a tigerhawk into the sand as his sisters Kayla Waddell, 16, left, and Heather Waddell, right watch, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010, on South Beach, in Miami Beach, Fl. Press-Citizen file
A Tigerhawk logo is pictured at the 50 yard line while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A Tigerhawk logo is pictured at the 50 yard line while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Colton Barker, 10, has a prosthetic eye with the Tigerhawk logo.
Colton Barker, 10, has a prosthetic eye with the Tigerhawk logo. Special to the Register
Josh Berka, associate director of event management at the University of Iowa athletics department, talks while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the Hawkeyes locker room, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Josh Berka, associate director of event management at the University of Iowa athletics department, talks while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the Hawkeyes locker room, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Herky the Hawk will be running on a new FieldTurf surface at Kinnick Stadium next year. But will the Tigerhawk logo he's carrying be matched by one painted at midfield?
Herky the Hawk will be running on a new FieldTurf surface at Kinnick Stadium next year. But will the Tigerhawk logo he's carrying be matched by one painted at midfield? Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A Tigerhawk logo is pictured on the back of the north end zone scoreboard, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A Tigerhawk logo is pictured on the back of the north end zone scoreboard, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
<em>Lee Corso&nbsp;hugs Iowa masscot Herky after broadcasting aa live show of ESPN&#39;s College Gameday from Hubbard Park, on the University of Iowa Campus, in Iowa City, Iowa Friday September 29,2006 in preparation for Saturday&#39;s matchup of Iowa and Ohio State.</em>
Lee Corso hugs Iowa masscot Herky after broadcasting aa live show of ESPN's College Gameday from Hubbard Park, on the University of Iowa Campus, in Iowa City, Iowa Friday September 29,2006 in preparation for Saturday's matchup of Iowa and Ohio State. Press-Citizen file photo
Iowa Hawkeyes players warm up during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round practice day, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players warm up during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round practice day, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fort Dodge sophomore Kiara Wilson, a flag performer in the Fort Dodge Marching Band, wears a Tigerhawk during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida.
Fort Dodge sophomore Kiara Wilson, a flag performer in the Fort Dodge Marching Band, wears a Tigerhawk during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A jack-o-lantern carved with a "Tigerhawk" decorates a tailgate before the Indiana game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
A jack-o-lantern carved with a "Tigerhawk" decorates a tailgate before the Indiana game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen file
A stool sits inside a locker below a Tigerhawk logo during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A stool sits inside a locker below a Tigerhawk logo during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
The Tigerhawk water tower is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Tigerhawk water tower is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa cheerleaders display team flags after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Ohio State during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 27-24 in overtime.
Iowa cheerleaders display team flags after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Ohio State during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 27-24 in overtime. Press-Citizen file
A Tigerhawk logo is illuminated as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
A Tigerhawk logo is illuminated as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Rutgers and Iowa players stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers and Iowa players stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A University of Iowa cheerleader performs during a timeout against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A University of Iowa cheerleader performs during a timeout against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A Tigerhawk helmet sits on top of a cooler of beer and soda as Iowa fans tailgate before the Outback Bowl, Jan. 1, 2009, in Tampa, Fla.
A Tigerhawk helmet sits on top of a cooler of beer and soda as Iowa fans tailgate before the Outback Bowl, Jan. 1, 2009, in Tampa, Fla. Press-Citizen file
A "Tigerhawk" can be seen in the north endzone during a tour of the installation of the new synthetic turf, Friday, May 29, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. The turf and renovation of the field's drainage system is part of a $2 million project that is replacing the grass field that Iowa has had since 1986.
A "Tigerhawk" can be seen in the north endzone during a tour of the installation of the new synthetic turf, Friday, May 29, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. The turf and renovation of the field's drainage system is part of a $2 million project that is replacing the grass field that Iowa has had since 1986. Press-Citizen file
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Donna Sharp, of Eldridge, left, works on a sand sculpture of a tigerhawk with her daughter Andi Slack, of Waterloo, right, and her grandaughter Vivian Slack, 6, during the Outback Bowl "Beach Day" at Clearwater Beach, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2008, in Clearwater, Fla.
Donna Sharp, of Eldridge, left, works on a sand sculpture of a tigerhawk with her daughter Andi Slack, of Waterloo, right, and her grandaughter Vivian Slack, 6, during the Outback Bowl "Beach Day" at Clearwater Beach, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2008, in Clearwater, Fla. Press-Citizen file
From 1989: Iowa's Nick Bell drags a Wisconsin tackler into the end zone after catching a pass in the Hawkeyes 31-24 win at Wisconsin.
From 1989: Iowa's Nick Bell drags a Wisconsin tackler into the end zone after catching a pass in the Hawkeyes 31-24 win at Wisconsin. Register file photo
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry prior to a game during the 1998 season, his last at Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry prior to a game during the 1998 season, his last at Iowa. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
UI sophomore Ryan Lindgard sports a henna art tatoo of a tigerhawk during the Outback Bowl "Beach Day" at Clearwater Beach, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2008, in Clearwater, Fla.
UI sophomore Ryan Lindgard sports a henna art tatoo of a tigerhawk during the Outback Bowl "Beach Day" at Clearwater Beach, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2008, in Clearwater, Fla. Press-Citizen file
Greg Reierson of Sun Prairie, Wis. sports a light-up Tigerhawk on his hat as he enjoys a night at the Cadillac Ranch in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2015.
Greg Reierson of Sun Prairie, Wis. sports a light-up Tigerhawk on his hat as he enjoys a night at the Cadillac Ranch in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
A view of the Tigerhawk branded water tower and a portion of the north end zone in Kinnick Stadium are seen from a hallway facing west, Wednesday, Sept., 25, 2019, at the the 12th floor of the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
A view of the Tigerhawk branded water tower and a portion of the north end zone in Kinnick Stadium are seen from a hallway facing west, Wednesday, Sept., 25, 2019, at the the 12th floor of the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
The Tigerhawk flag waves from the top of Yankee Stadium during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
The Tigerhawk flag waves from the top of Yankee Stadium during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A sign lists prohibited items inside the stadium at a gate near the Tigerhawk painted water tower, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A sign lists prohibited items inside the stadium at a gate near the Tigerhawk painted water tower, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A view from the club level with a Tigerhawk logo is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A view from the club level with a Tigerhawk logo is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Hawkeyes flags and an inflatable Herky the Hawk on display before Iowa game vs. Penn State on Nov. 5 in State College, Penn.
Hawkeyes flags and an inflatable Herky the Hawk on display before Iowa game vs. Penn State on Nov. 5 in State College, Penn. Dustin Satloff/For the Register
Hayden Fry impersonator Matt Travis of Iowa City greets Hawkeyes fans before Iowa's football season opener against Northern Iowa on Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City.
Hayden Fry impersonator Matt Travis of Iowa City greets Hawkeyes fans before Iowa's football season opener against Northern Iowa on Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City. Register file photo
A Tigerhawk logo on an entrance gate is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A Tigerhawk logo on an entrance gate is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    “It just seemed fitting.”

    Fry, who won 143 games in 20 seasons at Iowa and led the Hawkeyes to three Rose Bowls, passed away Dec. 17 at age 90 after a long battle with cancer.

    Ferentz added that the Hawkeyes will wear commemorative patches during the 2020 season to honor Fry.

    “It’s just a big loss for everybody in the state of Iowa,” Ferentz said. “And we’ll do all we can to respect that.”

    Also on Friday, Iowa will wear a decal on the back of its helmet that simply says, “BUMP.” That will honor the late Bump Elliott. The longtime Iowa athletics director, who hired Fry, passed away Dec. 7 at the age of 94.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

