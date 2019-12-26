CLOSE
Friday night's Holiday Bowl between Iowa and USC is bound to be chock full of emotions.

It'll be the first Hawkeyes game since the death of longtime beloved football coach Hayden Fry. Kirk Ferentz, a former Fry assistant, will be dealing with those emotions while the Iowa program makes its first Holiday Bowl trip since 1991.

Nate Stanley leads a senior contingent in his final game with Iowa as he looks for his third bowl game victory in as many tries and hopes to send the Hawkeyes to a 10-win season for just the second time this decade.

Expect a charged atmosphere in San Diego for the 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1-televised contest (with Gus Johnson notably on the call). 

Here are the game's projected starters.

Photos: Hawkeyes in San Diego for Holiday Bowl
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Keontae Luckett of New London poses for a photo after trying on firefighter gear aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa freshman running back Keontae Luckett of New London poses for a photo after trying on firefighter gear aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds the hand of his son, John, during a tour of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds the hand of his son, John, during a tour of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
USS Theodore Roosevelt CO Brett Crozier shares some information about the naval aircraft carrier as Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz listens on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
USS Theodore Roosevelt CO Brett Crozier shares some information about the naval aircraft carrier as Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz listens on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs snaps cell phone photos on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs snaps cell phone photos on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is silhouetted aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is silhouetted aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods rolls a bicycle up to the practice field at Mesa College for football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods rolls a bicycle up to the practice field at Mesa College for football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team make their way on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the Iowa football team make their way on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Southern California and Iowa football teams spent time aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier for a tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Both teams will meet on the football field on Friday during the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Members of the Southern California and Iowa football teams spent time aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier for a tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Both teams will meet on the football field on Friday during the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson warms up during practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson warms up during practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense run drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa defense run drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds onto the hand of his son, John, as they make their way to the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds onto the hand of his son, John, as they make their way to the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Southern California and Iowa football teams spent time aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier for a tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Both teams will meet on the football field on Friday during the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Members of the Southern California and Iowa football teams spent time aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier for a tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Both teams will meet on the football field on Friday during the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a naval aircraft carrier in which both Iowa and Southern California football teams got the chance to tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a naval aircraft carrier in which both Iowa and Southern California football teams got the chance to tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini poses for a photo on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier as the San Diego skyline looms in the background on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini poses for a photo on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier as the San Diego skyline looms in the background on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the University of Southern California football team pose for a photo on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the University of Southern California football team pose for a photo on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz listens as Southern California head football coach Clay Helton speaks aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz listens as Southern California head football coach Clay Helton speaks aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is silhouetted aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is silhouetted aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz takes the podium to speak prior to touring the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz takes the podium to speak prior to touring the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Navy second class petty officer Vincent O'Brien of Belle Plaine speaks with reporter Marc Morehouse after O'Brien was chosen by Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz as honorary captain during a tour of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Navy second class petty officer Vincent O'Brien of Belle Plaine speaks with reporter Marc Morehouse after O'Brien was chosen by Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz as honorary captain during a tour of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo with honorary captain and Navy second class petty officer Vincent O'Brien of Belle Plaine on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. O'Brien is the only member of the 5,000 crew that is from Iowa.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo with honorary captain and Navy second class petty officer Vincent O'Brien of Belle Plaine on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. O'Brien is the only member of the 5,000 crew that is from Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds onto his four-year-old son, John, as they tour the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds onto his four-year-old son, John, as they tour the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
The view of the San Diego skyline from the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
The view of the San Diego skyline from the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Devonte Young speaks with media on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa's Devonte Young speaks with media on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior safety Geno Stone warms up during team practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior safety Geno Stone warms up during team practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Keontae Luckett of New London poses for a photo after trying on firefighter gear aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa freshman running back Keontae Luckett of New London poses for a photo after trying on firefighter gear aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan (No. 3) takes the field to run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan (No. 3) takes the field to run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa football team run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa warms up prior to practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa warms up prior to practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks with media after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks with media after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sports broadcaster Ed Podolak looks over paperwork following Iowa's football practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa sports broadcaster Ed Podolak looks over paperwork following Iowa's football practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
University of Iowa photographer Brian Ray photographs junior place kicker Keith Duncan following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
University of Iowa photographer Brian Ray photographs junior place kicker Keith Duncan following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch speaks to the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch speaks to the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan speaks to the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan speaks to the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette speaks to members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette speaks to members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette speaks to Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette speaks to Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert speaks to members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert speaks to members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Des Moines Register reporter Chad Leistikow poses for a photo in front of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Des Moines Register reporter Chad Leistikow poses for a photo in front of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
The view of downtown San Diego on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019. The Iowa Hawkeyes football team has been participating in Holiday Bowl events in San Diego days before the 2019 Holiday Bowl game against Southern California.
The view of downtown San Diego on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019. The Iowa Hawkeyes football team has been participating in Holiday Bowl events in San Diego days before the 2019 Holiday Bowl game against Southern California. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods runs special teams drills during practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods runs special teams drills during practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith runs the ball during a practice drill at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith runs the ball during a practice drill at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    OFFENSE

    Quarterback: No. 4, Nate Stanley (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, senior)

    ►APPRECIATION:The proper framing for Nate Stanley's Hawkeyes career

    Running back: No. 15, Tyler Goodson (5-10, 190, freshman)

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson is tackled by Illinois linebacker Dele Harding during the second quarter Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson is tackled by Illinois linebacker Dele Harding during the second quarter Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) reacts after play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) reacts after play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, scores on a 2-yard touchdown run ahead of Illinois defensive back Stanley Green, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, scores on a 2-yard touchdown run ahead of Illinois defensive back Stanley Green, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) finds a seam in the Wisconsin defense but is stopped short of a first down during the second quarter.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) finds a seam in the Wisconsin defense but is stopped short of a first down during the second quarter. Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson scampers for first down during the second quarter against Wisconsin.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson scampers for first down during the second quarter against Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
    Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
    MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
    Iowa's Tyler Goodson runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Iowa's Tyler Goodson runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
    Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II, center, and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin during the second half at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
    Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II, center, and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin during the second half at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Matt Marton, USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) breaks a run open as Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) breaks a run open as Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) collides with umpire Jeff Carr while attempting to catch a pass as Penn State's Tariq Castro-Fields (5) and Cam Brown (6) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) collides with umpire Jeff Carr while attempting to catch a pass as Penn State's Tariq Castro-Fields (5) and Cam Brown (6) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, runs the ball as he tries to fend off Penn State safety Garrett Taylor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, runs the ball as he tries to fend off Penn State safety Garrett Taylor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) gets tackled by Penn State safety Garrett Taylor (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) gets tackled by Penn State safety Garrett Taylor (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
    Umpire Jeff Carr collides with Iowa running back, Tyler Goodson during a play against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Umpire Jeff Carr collides with Iowa running back, Tyler Goodson during a play against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
    Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) celebrates a stop against Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson during the first half Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
    Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) celebrates a stop against Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson during the first half Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
    Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour is held by Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum as he pursues Iowa running back Tyler Goodson during the second half of U-M's 10-3 win on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium.
    Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour is held by Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum as he pursues Iowa running back Tyler Goodson during the second half of U-M's 10-3 win on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
    Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) before the game against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
    Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) before the game against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Middle Tennessee safety Gregory Grate Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 48-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Middle Tennessee safety Gregory Grate Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 48-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) Desmond Hutson (81) Mark Kallenberger (71) after a would-be touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) Desmond Hutson (81) Mark Kallenberger (71) after a would-be touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over a defender during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over a defender during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) adjusts his helmet after taking a tumble into the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) adjusts his helmet after taking a tumble into the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes past Rutgers defenders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes past Rutgers defenders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, left, escapes a tackle by Rutgers defensive lineman Elorm Lumor in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, left, escapes a tackle by Rutgers defensive lineman Elorm Lumor in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Iowa freshman fullback Turner Pallissard (No. 40) blocks for running back Tyler Goodson in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa freshman fullback Turner Pallissard (No. 40) blocks for running back Tyler Goodson in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive lineman Chris Reames (98) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive lineman Chris Reames (98) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Tight end: No. 39, Nate Wieting (6-4, 250, sr.)

      Fullback: No. 36, Brady Ross (6-0, 246, sr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 3, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (5-11, 200, fr.)

      Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, junior)

      ►HAPPY HOLIDAY: Program's affinity for San Diego bowl began with Hayden Fry

      Left tackle: No. 77, Alaric Jackson (6-6, 320, jr.)

      Left guard: No. 68, Landan Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

      Center: No. 65, Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 286, fr.)

      Right guard: No. 64, Kyler Schott (6-2, 290, sophomore)

      Right tackle: No. 74, Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 322, jr.)

      ►KIRK FERENTZ: Winning still fiercely drives Iowa coach

      ►HAYDEN FRY:The plans to honor Hawkeyes' legendary late leader

      DEFENSE

      Defensive end: No. 57, Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270, jr.)

      Defensive end: No. 94, A.J. Epenesa (6-6, 280, jr.)

      ►GROWING UP FAST: Analyzing Epenesa's, Wirfs' quick development

      Defensive tackle: No. 95, Cedrick Lattimore (6-3, 295, sr.)

      Defensive tackle: No. 91, Brady Reiff (6-3, 277, sr.)

      Weak-side linebacker: No. 32, Djimon Colbert (6-1, 235, soph.)

      Middle linebacker: No. 34, Kristian Welch (6-3, 239, sr.)

      Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after sacking Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after sacking Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Desmond King stands between Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Desmond King stands between Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
      Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
      Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
      Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) tackle Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) tackle Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) A.J. Epenesa (94) and Kristian Welch (34) wrap up Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) A.J. Epenesa (94) and Kristian Welch (34) wrap up Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Middle Tennessee State running back Brad Anderson (11) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Middle Tennessee State running back Brad Anderson (11) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) celebrates with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) after his sack during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) celebrates with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) after his sack during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Michael Ojemudia, from left, Kristian Welch, Brady Ross, and Nate Stanley walk to midfield with honorary captain Miguel Merrick during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa's Michael Ojemudia, from left, Kristian Welch, Brady Ross, and Nate Stanley walk to midfield with honorary captain Miguel Merrick during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and defensive back Matt Hankins (8) move in to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and defensive back Matt Hankins (8) move in to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sportss
      Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sportss Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa linebackers Kristian Welch (No. 34) and Amani Jones (No. 52) team up to tackle Iowa State senior running back Sheldon Croney, Jr., in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
      Iowa linebackers Kristian Welch (No. 34) and Amani Jones (No. 52) team up to tackle Iowa State senior running back Sheldon Croney, Jr., in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) while Rutgers lineman Michael Maietti (55) blocks against Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) while Rutgers lineman Michael Maietti (55) blocks against Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) linebacker Kristian Welch (34) fullback Brady Ross (36) and quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walk to the center of the field for the coin toss with honorary captain Tom Hayes before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) linebacker Kristian Welch (34) fullback Brady Ross (36) and quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walk to the center of the field for the coin toss with honorary captain Tom Hayes before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) Chauncey Golston (57) Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) get ready for a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) Chauncey Golston (57) Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) get ready for a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball as he pushes off the helmet of Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City. The Badgers have a chance to grab the lead in the crowded Big Ten West and take a key step toward their third straight appearance in the conference championship game when they visit Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
      FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball as he pushes off the helmet of Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City. The Badgers have a chance to grab the lead in the crowded Big Ten West and take a key step toward their third straight appearance in the conference championship game when they visit Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File) The Associated Press
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome (3) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome (3) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Maryland running back Anthony McFarland is tacked by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
      Maryland running back Anthony McFarland is tacked by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
      Iowa safety Jake Gervase (No. 30) and linebacker Kristian Welch team up to tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa safety Jake Gervase (No. 30) and linebacker Kristian Welch team up to tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Maryland wide receiver Brian Cobbs (15) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Maryland wide receiver Brian Cobbs (15) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Indiana Hoosiers running back Reese Taylor (2) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
      Indiana Hoosiers running back Reese Taylor (2) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) picks up 33 yards on a run while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
      Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) picks up 33 yards on a run while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mark Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports
      Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz blocks Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch.
      Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz blocks Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ? Mark Hoffman
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets his helmet knocked off while tackling Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets his helmet knocked off while tackling Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold picks up 33 yards while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch.
      Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold picks up 33 yards while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
      Iowa's Kristian Welch walks into the stadim before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa's Kristian Welch walks into the stadim before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Kristian Welch loses his helmet as he chases down Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
      Iowa's Kristian Welch loses his helmet as he chases down Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Kristian Welch puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
      Iowa's Kristian Welch puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Kristian Welch talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
      Iowa's Kristian Welch talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Nick Niemann, left, Amani Jones, center, and Kristian Welch, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
      Iowa's Nick Niemann, left, Amani Jones, center, and Kristian Welch, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa sophomore linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the Hawkeyes football team's spring practice at Valley Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2017, in West Des Moines.
      Iowa sophomore linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the Hawkeyes football team's spring practice at Valley Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2017, in West Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers Jack Hockaday (48) and Kristian Welch (34) tackle Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
      Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers Jack Hockaday (48) and Kristian Welch (34) tackle Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
        Leo/Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.)

        Strong safety: No. 9, Geno Stone (5-10, 210, jr.)

        Free safety: No. 28, Jack Koerner (6-0, 204, soph.)

        Cornerback: No. 11, Michael Ojemudia (6-1, 200, sr.)

        Cornerback: No. 8, Matt Hankins (6-0, 185, jr.)

        ►HEALTHY COMPETITION: Players jockeying for Phil Parker's trust

        SPECIAL TEAMS

        Kicker: No. 3, Keith Duncan (5-10, 180, jr.)

        ►GIVING THANKS: Duncan grateful for man who kick-started his career

        Punter: No. 22, Michael Sleep-Dalton (6-0, 212, sr.)

        Kickoff returns: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

        Punt returns: No. 19, Max Cooper (6-0, 188, jr.)

        Photos: Hawkeyes visit San Diego Zoo
        Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team spent the afternoon at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in San Diego for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play Southern California on Friday.
        Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team spent the afternoon at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in San Diego for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play Southern California on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs leads the Iowa Hawkeyes football team to the entrance of the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
        Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs leads the Iowa Hawkeyes football team to the entrance of the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        A male lion relaxes on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        A male lion relaxes on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team spent the afternoon at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in San Diego for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play Southern California on Friday.
        Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team spent the afternoon at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in San Diego for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play Southern California on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        San Diego Zoo lead zookeeper Kym Janke shows a two-towed sloth to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        San Diego Zoo lead zookeeper Kym Janke shows a two-towed sloth to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team spent the afternoon at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in San Diego for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play Southern California on Friday.
        Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team spent the afternoon at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in San Diego for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play Southern California on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Laura Wolf of Iowa City and her son, Jack, watch the tortoises on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        Laura Wolf of Iowa City and her son, Jack, watch the tortoises on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen speaks with members of the media during a visit to the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes will play Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday.
        Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen speaks with members of the media during a visit to the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes will play Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa senior punter Colten Rastetter and his family walk around the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in southern California for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play the University of Southern California on Friday.
        Iowa senior punter Colten Rastetter and his family walk around the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in southern California for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play the University of Southern California on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        An elephant plays on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        An elephant plays on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Baby baboons play on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        Baby baboons play on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Flamingos wade in a pool at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Iowa Hawkeyes football team spent the day at the zoo, part of the 2019 Holiday Bowl activities. The Hawkeyes will play USC on Friday.
        Flamingos wade in a pool at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Iowa Hawkeyes football team spent the day at the zoo, part of the 2019 Holiday Bowl activities. The Hawkeyes will play USC on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way to the zoo entrance on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. The visit to the zoo was part of the 2019 Holiday Bowl activities. Iowa takes on Southern California in Friday's bowl game.
        Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way to the zoo entrance on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. The visit to the zoo was part of the 2019 Holiday Bowl activities. Iowa takes on Southern California in Friday's bowl game. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Hawkeye fans spend time on Christmas Day visiting the animals at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in southern California for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play the University of Southern California on Friday.
        Hawkeye fans spend time on Christmas Day visiting the animals at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in southern California for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play the University of Southern California on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen speaks with members of the media during a visit to the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes will play Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday.
        Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen speaks with members of the media during a visit to the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes will play Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        A male lion relaxes on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        A male lion relaxes on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa junior linebacker Nick Niemann speaks with members of the media during a visit to the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes will play Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday.
        Iowa junior linebacker Nick Niemann speaks with members of the media during a visit to the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes will play Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa senior defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore speaks with members of the media during a visit to the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes will play Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday.
        Iowa senior defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore speaks with members of the media during a visit to the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes will play Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen speaks with members of the media during a visit to the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes will play Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday.
        Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen speaks with members of the media during a visit to the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes will play Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        San Diego Zoo lead zookeeper Kym Janke shows a two-towed sloth to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        San Diego Zoo lead zookeeper Kym Janke shows a two-towed sloth to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Zookeeper Kym Janke shows a female pigmy falcon to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        Zookeeper Kym Janke shows a female pigmy falcon to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Members of the Iowa football team got the chance to get up close to some of the animals, such as this legless lizard, at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
        Members of the Iowa football team got the chance to get up close to some of the animals, such as this legless lizard, at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Zookeeper Kym Janke shows a female pigmy falcon to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        Zookeeper Kym Janke shows a female pigmy falcon to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa football players Nick Niemann, left, and Cedrick Lattimore listen as zookeeper Kym Janke explains the details of a pigmy falcon on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        Iowa football players Nick Niemann, left, and Cedrick Lattimore listen as zookeeper Kym Janke explains the details of a pigmy falcon on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        San Diego Zoo lead zookeeper Kym Janke shows a two-towed sloth to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        San Diego Zoo lead zookeeper Kym Janke shows a two-towed sloth to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Hawkeye fans spend time on Christmas Day visiting the animals at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in southern California for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play the University of Southern California on Friday.
        Hawkeye fans spend time on Christmas Day visiting the animals at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The Hawkeyes are in southern California for the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where they will play the University of Southern California on Friday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        San Diego Zoo lead zookeeper Kym Janke shows a two-towed sloth to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        San Diego Zoo lead zookeeper Kym Janke shows a two-towed sloth to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Members of the Iowa football team got the chance to get up close to some of the animals, such as this legless lizard, at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
        Members of the Iowa football team got the chance to get up close to some of the animals, such as this legless lizard, at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Members of the Iowa football team got the chance to get up close to some of the animals, such as this legless lizard, at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
        Members of the Iowa football team got the chance to get up close to some of the animals, such as this legless lizard, at the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Zookeeper Kym Janke shows off a female pigmy falcon to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        Zookeeper Kym Janke shows off a female pigmy falcon to members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen puts on a camera helmet to take video of animals on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif.
        Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen puts on a camera helmet to take video of animals on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
          USC PROJECTED STARTERS

          OFFENSE

          Quarterback: No. 9, Kedon Slovis (6-2, 200, fr.)

          Running back: No. 29, Vavae Malepeai (6-0, 200, jr.) OR No. 7, Stephen Carr (6-0, 210, jr.) OR No. 30, Markese Stepp (6-0, 235, fr.) OR No. 23, Kenan Christon (5-10, 185, fr.)

          Tight end: No. 84, Erik Krommenhoek (6-5, 260, jr.)

          Wide receiver: No. 6, Michael Pittman Jr. (6-4, 220, sr.)

          Wide receiver: No. 21, Tyler Vaughns (6-2, 190, jr.)

          Wide receiver: No. 8, Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-1, 195, soph.)

          Wide receiver: No. 15, Drake London (6-5, 205, fr.)

          Left tackle: No. 73, Austin Jackson (6-6, 310, jr.)

          Left guard: No. 75, Alijah Vera-Tucker (6-4, 310, soph.)

          Center: No. 62, Brett Neilon (6-2, 300, soph.) OR No. 57, Justin Dedich (6-2, 295, fr.)

          Right guard: No. 70, Jalen McKenzie (6-5, 300, soph.)

          Right tackle: No. 53, Drew Richmond (6-5, 315, sr.)

          DEFENSE

          Defensive end: No. 89, Christian Rector (6-4, 270, sr.)

          Defensive end: No. 99, Drake Jackson (6-4, 275, fr.)

          Defensive tackle: No. 78, Jay Tufele (6-3, 305, soph.)

          Nose tackle: No. 51, Marlon Tuipulotu (6-3, 305, soph.)

          Strong-side linebacker: No. 42, Abdul-Malik McClain (6-4, 240, fr.)

          Middle linebacker: No. 10, John Houston Jr. (6-3, 220, sr.)

          Weak-side linebacker: No. 1 Palaie Gaoteote IV (6-2, 250, soph.) OR No. 26, Kana'i Mauga (6-2, 240, soph.)

          Nickelback: No. 9, Greg Johnson (5-11, 190, soph.)

          Free safety: No. 21, Isaiah Pola-Mao (6-4, 205, soph.)

          Strong safety: No. 15, Talanoa Hufanga (6-1, 220, soph.)

          Cornerback: No. 2, Olaijah Griffin (6-0, 170, soph.)

          Cornerback: No. 6, Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6-2, 205, fr.) OR No. 8, Chris Steele (6-1, 190, fr.)

          SPECIAL TEAMS

          Kicker: No. 40, Chase McGrath (6-0, 190, soph.)

          Punter: No. 24, Ben Griffiths (6-5, 240, fr.)

          Kickoff returns: No. 1, Velus Jones Jr. (6-0, 190, jr.)

          Punt returns: No. 8, Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-1, 195, soph.) OR No. 21, Tyler Vaughns (6-2, 190, jr.)

