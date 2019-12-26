CLOSE

Friday night's Holiday Bowl between Iowa and USC is bound to be chock full of emotions.

It'll be the first Hawkeyes game since the death of longtime beloved football coach Hayden Fry. Kirk Ferentz, a former Fry assistant, will be dealing with those emotions while the Iowa program makes its first Holiday Bowl trip since 1991.

Nate Stanley leads a senior contingent in his final game with Iowa as he looks for his third bowl game victory in as many tries and hopes to send the Hawkeyes to a 10-win season for just the second time this decade.

Expect a charged atmosphere in San Diego for the 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1-televised contest (with Gus Johnson notably on the call).

Here are the game's projected starters.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 4, Nate Stanley (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, senior)

Running back: No. 15, Tyler Goodson (5-10, 190, freshman)

Tight end: No. 39, Nate Wieting (6-4, 250, sr.)

Fullback: No. 36, Brady Ross (6-0, 246, sr.)

Wide receiver: No. 3, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (5-11, 200, fr.)

Wide receiver: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, junior)

Left tackle: No. 77, Alaric Jackson (6-6, 320, jr.)

Left guard: No. 68, Landan Paulsen (6-5, 305, sr.)

Center: No. 65, Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 286, fr.)

Right guard: No. 64, Kyler Schott (6-2, 290, sophomore)

Right tackle: No. 74, Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 322, jr.)

DEFENSE

Defensive end: No. 57, Chauncey Golston (6-5, 270, jr.)

Defensive end: No. 94, A.J. Epenesa (6-6, 280, jr.)

Defensive tackle: No. 95, Cedrick Lattimore (6-3, 295, sr.)

Defensive tackle: No. 91, Brady Reiff (6-3, 277, sr.)

Weak-side linebacker: No. 32, Djimon Colbert (6-1, 235, soph.)

Middle linebacker: No. 34, Kristian Welch (6-3, 239, sr.)

Leo/Cash: No. 49, Nick Niemann (6-4, 235, jr.)

Strong safety: No. 9, Geno Stone (5-10, 210, jr.)

Free safety: No. 28, Jack Koerner (6-0, 204, soph.)

Cornerback: No. 11, Michael Ojemudia (6-1, 200, sr.)

Cornerback: No. 8, Matt Hankins (6-0, 185, jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: No. 3, Keith Duncan (5-10, 180, jr.)

Punter: No. 22, Michael Sleep-Dalton (6-0, 212, sr.)

Kickoff returns: No. 6, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6-1, 183, jr.)

Punt returns: No. 19, Max Cooper (6-0, 188, jr.)

USC PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Quarterback: No. 9, Kedon Slovis (6-2, 200, fr.)

Running back: No. 29, Vavae Malepeai (6-0, 200, jr.) OR No. 7, Stephen Carr (6-0, 210, jr.) OR No. 30, Markese Stepp (6-0, 235, fr.) OR No. 23, Kenan Christon (5-10, 185, fr.)

Tight end: No. 84, Erik Krommenhoek (6-5, 260, jr.)

Wide receiver: No. 6, Michael Pittman Jr. (6-4, 220, sr.)

Wide receiver: No. 21, Tyler Vaughns (6-2, 190, jr.)

Wide receiver: No. 8, Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-1, 195, soph.)

Wide receiver: No. 15, Drake London (6-5, 205, fr.)

Left tackle: No. 73, Austin Jackson (6-6, 310, jr.)

Left guard: No. 75, Alijah Vera-Tucker (6-4, 310, soph.)

Center: No. 62, Brett Neilon (6-2, 300, soph.) OR No. 57, Justin Dedich (6-2, 295, fr.)

Right guard: No. 70, Jalen McKenzie (6-5, 300, soph.)

Right tackle: No. 53, Drew Richmond (6-5, 315, sr.)

DEFENSE

Defensive end: No. 89, Christian Rector (6-4, 270, sr.)

Defensive end: No. 99, Drake Jackson (6-4, 275, fr.)

Defensive tackle: No. 78, Jay Tufele (6-3, 305, soph.)

Nose tackle: No. 51, Marlon Tuipulotu (6-3, 305, soph.)

Strong-side linebacker: No. 42, Abdul-Malik McClain (6-4, 240, fr.)

Middle linebacker: No. 10, John Houston Jr. (6-3, 220, sr.)

Weak-side linebacker: No. 1 Palaie Gaoteote IV (6-2, 250, soph.) OR No. 26, Kana'i Mauga (6-2, 240, soph.)

Nickelback: No. 9, Greg Johnson (5-11, 190, soph.)

Free safety: No. 21, Isaiah Pola-Mao (6-4, 205, soph.)

Strong safety: No. 15, Talanoa Hufanga (6-1, 220, soph.)

Cornerback: No. 2, Olaijah Griffin (6-0, 170, soph.)

Cornerback: No. 6, Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6-2, 205, fr.) OR No. 8, Chris Steele (6-1, 190, fr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: No. 40, Chase McGrath (6-0, 190, soph.)

Punter: No. 24, Ben Griffiths (6-5, 240, fr.)

Kickoff returns: No. 1, Velus Jones Jr. (6-0, 190, jr.)

Punt returns: No. 8, Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-1, 195, soph.) OR No. 21, Tyler Vaughns (6-2, 190, jr.)