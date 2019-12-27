CLOSE
2019 Holiday Bowl Photos: Iowa thrashes USC, 49-24
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz accepts the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz accepts the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after he helped the Hawks to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after he helped the Hawks to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz hugs USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz hugs USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a Holiday Bowl game win over USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a Holiday Bowl game win over USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa waves to his family in the stands after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa waves to his family in the stands after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named most valuable offensive player after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named most valuable offensive player after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Family of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrate after Epenesa was named the defensive player of the game in Iowa's dominating 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Family of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrate after Epenesa was named the defensive player of the game in Iowa's dominating 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, celebrates with Landan Paulson after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, celebrates with Landan Paulson after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley leaps up to slap receiver Tyrone Tracy after Tracy scored a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley leaps up to slap receiver Tyrone Tracy after Tracy scored a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann catches USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann catches USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr., in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr., in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr., goes up for a reception as Iowa safety Geno Stone applies pressure in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr., goes up for a reception as Iowa safety Geno Stone applies pressure in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa safety Dane Belton pulls the jersey of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa safety Dane Belton pulls the jersey of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for his third touchdown of the first half against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for his third touchdown of the first half against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson sprints for a 9-yard gain in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson sprints for a 9-yard gain in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after a play against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after a play against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann knocks the ball away from USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann knocks the ball away from USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with Ihmir Smith-Marsette after Smith-Marsette returned a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with Ihmir Smith-Marsette after Smith-Marsette returned a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defense stops USC's Vavae Malepeai during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa defense stops USC's Vavae Malepeai during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert catches USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert catches USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with right tackle Tristan Wirfs after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with right tackle Tristan Wirfs after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Southern California receiver Drake London pulls un a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Iowa during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Southern California receiver Drake London pulls un a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Iowa during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Ryan Schmidt warms up prior to kickoff against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Ryan Schmidt warms up prior to kickoff against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa will play the University of Southern California without the Tigerhawk logo in memoriam of former head coach Hayden Fry on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa will play the University of Southern California without the Tigerhawk logo in memoriam of former head coach Hayden Fry on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fans from various parts of the country gather to talk all things Iowa and pose for a photo prior to the Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Hawkeye fans from various parts of the country gather to talk all things Iowa and pose for a photo prior to the Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Jim Slusher of Dana Point, Calif., shows off his decorated truck while tailgating on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Slusher, who is originally from Davenport, said his children attended Southern California.
Jim Slusher of Dana Point, Calif., shows off his decorated truck while tailgating on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Slusher, who is originally from Davenport, said his children attended Southern California. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fan Michael Cole dons an Iowa corn hat while tailgating prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Hawkeye fan Michael Cole dons an Iowa corn hat while tailgating prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fans and friends Andrew Stevens, Scott Serbousek and Jill Serbousek pose for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Hawkeye fans and friends Andrew Stevens, Scott Serbousek and Jill Serbousek pose for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson's family pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson's family pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans make their way into the stadium for the Holiday Bowl game against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans make their way into the stadium for the Holiday Bowl game against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Brady Gustafson, 11, of Dallas Center, passes by a campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Andrew Yang prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Brady Gustafson, 11, of Dallas Center, passes by a campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Andrew Yang prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Brothers Brady Gustafson, 11, and Toby, 9, of Dallas Center, pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Brothers Brady Gustafson, 11, and Toby, 9, of Dallas Center, pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans play games while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans play games while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa Hawkeye superfan poses for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
An Iowa Hawkeye superfan poses for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Spirit of Troy, USC Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Spirit of Troy, USC Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    SAN DIEGO — If the Holiday Bowl was a showcase for a wide receiver with NFL talent, that person was clearly Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

    The Hawkeye junior scored three touchdowns in the second quarter alone Friday to put the sizzle into the stake that Iowa drove into the USC defense in a 49-24 victory at SDCCU Stadium.

    The west end zone here was the one that had “IOWA” spelled out in large gold letters against a black backdrop. And that’s the one Smith-Marsette kept prancing into.

    LEISTIKOW'S THOUGHTS:A show on offense that Hayden Fry would have loved

    REGGIE'S RANT: Former USC player, current FS1 analyst Bush gets frustrated over Trojans' blowout loss

    First, it was a 6-yard rush around the left end to put the No. 19 Hawkeyes up 14-7.

    When the No. 23 Trojans (8-5) tied the score at 14, Smith-Marsette took the ensuing kickoff at his 2-yard line and noticed a big mistake in the USC coverage. There were only two players converging on Smith-Marsette from his left and he headed that way, avoided one tackle and outsprinted everyone else for a 98-yard touchdown, flashing a "V" sign on his way in. It was the second consecutive game with a kick return score for Smith-Marsette.

    Finally, Smith-Marsette gathered a simple screen pass at the line of scrimmage, hesitated while his blockers got into position and sprinted through a big hole for a 12-yard touchdown.

    That was three touchdowns in three different ways.

    And the scary thought for USC?

    Smith-Marsette had earlier in the second quarter taken a handoff and ran to his right before lofting a pass to Brandon Smith that was nearly a touchdown.

    Smith-Marsette showed he could do it all. For good measure, he caught a 34-yard pass to set up Iowa's fifth touchdown.

    USC all-American wide receiver Michael Pittman, meanwhile, was held to two catches for eight yards in the first half. He fumbled in the third quarter.

    It wasn’t his night. The stage in San Diego belonged to Smith-Marsette.

    Iowa won its final four games to finish 10-3. It was a third consecutive bowl victory for the Hawkeyes.

    Here’s what else we learned:

    Iowa offense can overcome anything

    The Hawkeyes diced up a young USC defense all night. It started with senior quarterback Nate Stanley’s first completion of the game, a third-and-9 dart to Smith for 10 yards and an initial first down.

    Stanley fumbled later in the drive. Tight end Nate Wieting alertly jumped on the football. But it was a nine-yard loss.

    No matter.

    Stanley proceeded to connect with wide receiver Nico Ragaini for a 30-yard gain on the next play.

    Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy finished that drive with a 23-yard touchdown on a reverse. The “exotic” play was a nice homage to former Iowa coach Hayden Fry, who died this month at age 90. It was the first of many such calls.

    In the second quarter, Iowa faced a second-and-4 when it decided to commit its first offensive penalty in the game. That was followed by another. Suddenly, it was second-and-14.

    No big deal.

    Stanley proceeded to find Ragaini for 24 yards on the ensuing play.

    Iowa gained 209 yards in the first half, converted 4 of 5 third and fourth downs and never punted.

    Iowa defense finds footing eventually

    On the flip side, USC’s offense found the going pretty easy as well. The Trojans, led by true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, put up 203 yards in the first half, 184 of them through the air.

    Slovis was sacked once, by A.J. Epenesa, for a 9-yard loss. He calmly responded to pick up a first down en route to a second touchown.

    The Hawkeyes did a good job limiting Pittman. But Amon-Ra St. Brown got loose for seven catches good for 97 yards.

    USC did punt once in the half, right after Smith-Marsette’s kickoff return touchdown. But other than that, Iowa’s defense had a tough time keeping up.

    In the second half, behind a dominating effort by Epenesa, quieted the USC attack. An Epenesa forced-fumble sack on Slovis knocked out that gifted passer in the second half, and USC was never the same. 

    The Iowa defense finished off a dominating second half with a pick-six by linebacker Nick Nieman off back-up Matt Fink. 

    Hawkeyes feature true freshmen playmakers again

    Iowa offensive coordinator has been increasingly relying on true freshmen running back Tyler Goodson and tight end Sam LaPorta as the season has progressed.

    They each had big moments again Friday.

    Goodson got the start and was given the football eight times in the first quarter — six rushes for 13 yards and a pair of receptions for 15. No other Hawkeye got more than a single touch.

    Goodson later scored on a 1-yard run. Iowa used junior Mekhi Sargent some in the first half and junior Toren Young for a change of pace in the second half. But this is clearly Goodson's backfield now.

    As for LaPorta, he had three catches for 23 yards in the first half. But he really showed his value on Iowa's opening drive of the third quarter, with the Hawkeyes backed up at their 10-yard line and leading just 28-24.

    The first two third-down passes went LaPorta's way. He snared both for first downs. That drive culminated in Goodson's touchdown.

    LaPorta looks like the next star tight end for a university that has produced them in bulk.

    Special teams ace Amani Jones sees his career cut one game short

    Senior Amani Jones has been the pulse of Iowa’s special-teams units for two seasons. He plays with great enthusiasm. He packs a wallop on kick return coverage.

    But Jones missed his final game with a knee injury. Barrington Wade took his place as the “gunner” on kick returns.

    It might seem like a minor detail, but consider what special teams coordinator Lavar Woods said about Jones earlier in the week.

    “Amani’s been a sparkplug I think. I love Amani to death. What he does. What he brings every day. The rest of the guys feed on that,” Woods said. “Opponents I’m sure game plan for him and try to figure him out. He’s a hard guy to stop on kickoff coverage.”

    It never worked out for Jones at linebacker or defensive end. But he became crowd favorite for the zest he brought to special teams. It was a shame Jones couldn’t show that one final time.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE