CLOSE

Things are going about as well as they can be for the Iowa offense.

Nate Stanley is running an efficient Hawkeye performance against USC in the Holiday Bowl, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette is adding the flair.

Smith-Marsette earlier scored on an end-around in the second quarter, and nearly hit Brandon Smith on a reverse pass for a score (he missed him by about six inches). But his best play in a game where he's clearly been the MVP thus far was his to-the-house effort on a second quarter kick return.

The score gave the Hawkeyes a 21-14 lead.

(Oh, as I hit publish, he just scored another TD — his third of the half — on a bubble screen. Hawkeyes now lead 28-14.)