CLOSE
2019 Holiday Bowl Photos: Iowa thrashes USC, 49-24
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz accepts the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz accepts the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after he helped the Hawks to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after he helped the Hawks to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz hugs USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz hugs USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a Holiday Bowl game win over USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a Holiday Bowl game win over USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa waves to his family in the stands after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa waves to his family in the stands after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named most valuable offensive player after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named most valuable offensive player after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Family of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrate after Epenesa was named the defensive player of the game in Iowa's dominating 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Family of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrate after Epenesa was named the defensive player of the game in Iowa's dominating 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, celebrates with Landan Paulson after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, celebrates with Landan Paulson after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley leaps up to slap receiver Tyrone Tracy after Tracy scored a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley leaps up to slap receiver Tyrone Tracy after Tracy scored a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann catches USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann catches USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr., in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr., in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr., goes up for a reception as Iowa safety Geno Stone applies pressure in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr., goes up for a reception as Iowa safety Geno Stone applies pressure in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa safety Dane Belton pulls the jersey of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa safety Dane Belton pulls the jersey of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for his third touchdown of the first half against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for his third touchdown of the first half against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson sprints for a 9-yard gain in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson sprints for a 9-yard gain in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after a play against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after a play against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann knocks the ball away from USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann knocks the ball away from USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with Ihmir Smith-Marsette after Smith-Marsette returned a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with Ihmir Smith-Marsette after Smith-Marsette returned a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defense stops USC's Vavae Malepeai during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa defense stops USC's Vavae Malepeai during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert catches USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert catches USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with right tackle Tristan Wirfs after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with right tackle Tristan Wirfs after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Southern California receiver Drake London pulls un a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Iowa during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Southern California receiver Drake London pulls un a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Iowa during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Ryan Schmidt warms up prior to kickoff against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Ryan Schmidt warms up prior to kickoff against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa will play the University of Southern California without the Tigerhawk logo in memoriam of former head coach Hayden Fry on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa will play the University of Southern California without the Tigerhawk logo in memoriam of former head coach Hayden Fry on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fans from various parts of the country gather to talk all things Iowa and pose for a photo prior to the Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Hawkeye fans from various parts of the country gather to talk all things Iowa and pose for a photo prior to the Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Jim Slusher of Dana Point, Calif., shows off his decorated truck while tailgating on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Slusher, who is originally from Davenport, said his children attended Southern California.
Jim Slusher of Dana Point, Calif., shows off his decorated truck while tailgating on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Slusher, who is originally from Davenport, said his children attended Southern California. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fan Michael Cole dons an Iowa corn hat while tailgating prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Hawkeye fan Michael Cole dons an Iowa corn hat while tailgating prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fans and friends Andrew Stevens, Scott Serbousek and Jill Serbousek pose for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Hawkeye fans and friends Andrew Stevens, Scott Serbousek and Jill Serbousek pose for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson's family pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson's family pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans make their way into the stadium for the Holiday Bowl game against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans make their way into the stadium for the Holiday Bowl game against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Brady Gustafson, 11, of Dallas Center, passes by a campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Andrew Yang prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Brady Gustafson, 11, of Dallas Center, passes by a campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Andrew Yang prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Brothers Brady Gustafson, 11, and Toby, 9, of Dallas Center, pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Brothers Brady Gustafson, 11, and Toby, 9, of Dallas Center, pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans play games while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans play games while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa Hawkeye superfan poses for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
An Iowa Hawkeye superfan poses for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Spirit of Troy, USC Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Spirit of Troy, USC Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Things are going about as well as they can be for the Iowa offense. 

    Nate Stanley is running an efficient Hawkeye performance against USC in the Holiday Bowl, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette is adding the flair. 

    Smith-Marsette earlier scored on an end-around in the second quarter, and nearly hit Brandon Smith on a reverse pass for a score (he missed him by about six inches). But his best play in a game where he's clearly been the MVP thus far was his to-the-house effort on a second quarter kick return. 

    The score gave the Hawkeyes a 21-14 lead. 

    (Oh, as I hit publish, he just scored another TD — his third of the half — on a bubble screen. Hawkeyes now lead 28-14.) 