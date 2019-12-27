CLOSE

The Iowa Hawkeyes' first Holiday Bowl in 28 years is upon us.

And it comes amid a time of somber reflection for the football program, as it plays for the first time since the death of former coach and state legend Hayden Fry.

The Tiger Hawks will be gone from the helmets, but the emotion for Friday's 7 p.m. game will be running high as Kirk Ferentz's team tries to secure its second 10-win season of the decade.

The Register's Danny Lawhon will guide you through the Fox Sports 1 broadcast, sharing his own thoughts and observations while responding to yours. Add your comments in our live game thread. We'll get started around 6:45 p.m. or so.

Enjoy!

