CLOSE
Photos: Hawkeyes in San Diego for Holiday Bowl
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Keontae Luckett of New London poses for a photo after trying on firefighter gear aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa freshman running back Keontae Luckett of New London poses for a photo after trying on firefighter gear aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds the hand of his son, John, during a tour of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds the hand of his son, John, during a tour of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
USS Theodore Roosevelt CO Brett Crozier shares some information about the naval aircraft carrier as Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz listens on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
USS Theodore Roosevelt CO Brett Crozier shares some information about the naval aircraft carrier as Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz listens on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs snaps cell phone photos on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs snaps cell phone photos on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is silhouetted aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is silhouetted aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods rolls a bicycle up to the practice field at Mesa College for football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods rolls a bicycle up to the practice field at Mesa College for football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa football team make their way on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the Iowa football team make their way on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Southern California and Iowa football teams spent time aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier for a tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Both teams will meet on the football field on Friday during the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Members of the Southern California and Iowa football teams spent time aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier for a tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Both teams will meet on the football field on Friday during the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson warms up during practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson warms up during practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense run drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa defense run drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds onto the hand of his son, John, as they make their way to the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds onto the hand of his son, John, as they make their way to the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Southern California and Iowa football teams spent time aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier for a tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Both teams will meet on the football field on Friday during the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Members of the Southern California and Iowa football teams spent time aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier for a tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Both teams will meet on the football field on Friday during the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a naval aircraft carrier in which both Iowa and Southern California football teams got the chance to tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a naval aircraft carrier in which both Iowa and Southern California football teams got the chance to tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini poses for a photo on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier as the San Diego skyline looms in the background on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini poses for a photo on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier as the San Diego skyline looms in the background on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the University of Southern California football team pose for a photo on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the University of Southern California football team pose for a photo on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz listens as Southern California head football coach Clay Helton speaks aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz listens as Southern California head football coach Clay Helton speaks aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is silhouetted aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is silhouetted aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz takes the podium to speak prior to touring the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz takes the podium to speak prior to touring the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier during a team tour on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Navy second class petty officer Vincent O'Brien of Belle Plaine speaks with reporter Marc Morehouse after O'Brien was chosen by Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz as honorary captain during a tour of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Navy second class petty officer Vincent O'Brien of Belle Plaine speaks with reporter Marc Morehouse after O'Brien was chosen by Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz as honorary captain during a tour of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo with honorary captain and Navy second class petty officer Vincent O'Brien of Belle Plaine on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. O'Brien is the only member of the 5,000 crew that is from Iowa.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo with honorary captain and Navy second class petty officer Vincent O'Brien of Belle Plaine on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. O'Brien is the only member of the 5,000 crew that is from Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds onto his four-year-old son, John, as they tour the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz holds onto his four-year-old son, John, as they tour the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
The view of the San Diego skyline from the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
The view of the San Diego skyline from the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Devonte Young speaks with media on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa's Devonte Young speaks with media on the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior safety Geno Stone warms up during team practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior safety Geno Stone warms up during team practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Keontae Luckett of New London poses for a photo after trying on firefighter gear aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Iowa freshman running back Keontae Luckett of New London poses for a photo after trying on firefighter gear aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team tour the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan (No. 3) takes the field to run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan (No. 3) takes the field to run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa football team run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa football team run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa warms up prior to practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa warms up prior to practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks with media after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks with media after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin after practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sports broadcaster Ed Podolak looks over paperwork following Iowa's football practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa sports broadcaster Ed Podolak looks over paperwork following Iowa's football practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
University of Iowa photographer Brian Ray photographs junior place kicker Keith Duncan following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
University of Iowa photographer Brian Ray photographs junior place kicker Keith Duncan following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia speaks with Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch speaks to the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch speaks to the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan speaks to the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan speaks to the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with members of the media following practice on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette speaks to members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette speaks to members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette speaks to Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette speaks to Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert speaks to members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert speaks to members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Des Moines Register reporter Chad Leistikow poses for a photo in front of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.
Des Moines Register reporter Chad Leistikow poses for a photo in front of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
The view of downtown San Diego on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019. The Iowa Hawkeyes football team has been participating in Holiday Bowl events in San Diego days before the 2019 Holiday Bowl game against Southern California.
The view of downtown San Diego on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019. The Iowa Hawkeyes football team has been participating in Holiday Bowl events in San Diego days before the 2019 Holiday Bowl game against Southern California. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team warm up prior to running practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team run practice drills at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods runs special teams drills during practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa special teams coordinator Levar Woods runs special teams drills during practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith runs the ball during a practice drill at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith runs the ball during a practice drill at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Iowa Hawkeyes' first Holiday Bowl in 28 years is upon us.

    And it comes amid a time of somber reflection for the football program, as it plays for the first time since the death of former coach and state legend Hayden Fry.

    The Tiger Hawks will be gone from the helmets, but the emotion for Friday's 7 p.m. game will be running high as Kirk Ferentz's team tries to secure its second 10-win season of the decade.

    The Register's Danny Lawhon will guide you through the Fox Sports 1 broadcast, sharing his own thoughts and observations while responding to yours. Add your comments in our live game thread. We'll get started around 6:45 p.m. or so.

    Enjoy!

    Mobile users having trouble seeing the experience can tap here.