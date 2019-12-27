CLOSE

The Iowa football team did a number of things Friday to honor the late, great Hayden Fry during the Holiday Bowl.

The Hawkeyes removed the Tiger Hawk logo in honor of Fry, the heart and soul of Iowa football during his career who died earlier this month. Fry commissioned the creation of the iconic logo.

The coaches called a number of "exotics," in honor of the risk-taking Fry.

And after Iowa blitzed USC 49-24 on Friday night, the players honored the beloved fun-loving coach with a rendition of the Hokey Pokey. Fry was known to lead his Iowa teams in the Hokey Pokey after big Hawkeye wins.