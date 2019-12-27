CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Iowa football team did a number of things Friday to honor the late, great Hayden Fry during the Holiday Bowl.

The Hawkeyes removed the Tiger Hawk logo in honor of Fry, the heart and soul of Iowa football during his career who died earlier this month. Fry commissioned the creation of the iconic logo.

From the archives: Iowa's Tigerhawk logo through the years.
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

New design - Iowa's Hawkeyes will wear new headgear for the fall of 1979, black helmets with a gold stripe down the middle and a gold hawk decal on the side. The decal was created by Bill Colbert of Three Arts Design in Cedar Rapids.
New design - Iowa's Hawkeyes will wear new headgear for the fall of 1979, black helmets with a gold stripe down the middle and a gold hawk decal on the side. The decal was created by Bill Colbert of Three Arts Design in Cedar Rapids. Press-Citizen archive
Fullscreen
Coach Hayden Fry holds an Iowa helmet with an American flag decal that the team will wear in the 1991 Rose Bowl to show support for the military. Fry was showing the helmet at a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif.
Coach Hayden Fry holds an Iowa helmet with an American flag decal that the team will wear in the 1991 Rose Bowl to show support for the military. Fry was showing the helmet at a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Jared Weber of Iowa City shaved the Tigerhawk logo on his chest to show support for the Hawkeyes on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida.
Jared Weber of Iowa City shaved the Tigerhawk logo on his chest to show support for the Hawkeyes on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Traffic flows past the recently painted water tower along Hawkins Drive while construction continues during a renovation project at Kinnick Stadium on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Traffic flows past the recently painted water tower along Hawkins Drive while construction continues during a renovation project at Kinnick Stadium on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa head coach Hayden Fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation Oct 4, 2003.<br /> &nbsp;
Former Iowa head coach Hayden Fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation Oct 4, 2003.   Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A Tigerhawk illuminates the water tower outside Kinnick Stadium during the Hawkeyes' game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015.
A Tigerhawk illuminates the water tower outside Kinnick Stadium during the Hawkeyes' game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
James Erb, left, blocks a Purdue punt and Tracy Crocker (46) turns it into a touchdown recovery Nov. 7, 1981, against Purdue.
James Erb, left, blocks a Purdue punt and Tracy Crocker (46) turns it into a touchdown recovery Nov. 7, 1981, against Purdue. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Sporting Tigerhawk mohawks, Iowa students Alyssa Shubert, left of Rochester, Minn., and Nicole Tylka of Chicago entertain each other inside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa's season opener against Eastern Illinois Saturday, September 4, 2010.
Sporting Tigerhawk mohawks, Iowa students Alyssa Shubert, left of Rochester, Minn., and Nicole Tylka of Chicago entertain each other inside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa's season opener against Eastern Illinois Saturday, September 4, 2010. Register file
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes, including Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) huddle up following introductions during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes, including Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) huddle up following introductions during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
From 2002: Ben Sobieski, Edgar Cervantes and Dallas Clark give Quarterback Brad Banks a lift after Banks scored against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium .
From 2002: Ben Sobieski, Edgar Cervantes and Dallas Clark give Quarterback Brad Banks a lift after Banks scored against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium . Register file photo
Fullscreen
A member of the spirit squad carries out a Tigerhawk flag during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series women's gymnastics meet on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
A member of the spirit squad carries out a Tigerhawk flag during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series women's gymnastics meet on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Philip Waddell, 13,of Cedar Rapids, carves a tigerhawk into the sand as his sisters Kayla Waddell, 16, left, and Heather Waddell, right watch, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010, on South Beach, in Miami Beach, Fl.
Philip Waddell, 13,of Cedar Rapids, carves a tigerhawk into the sand as his sisters Kayla Waddell, 16, left, and Heather Waddell, right watch, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010, on South Beach, in Miami Beach, Fl. Press-Citizen file
Fullscreen
A Tigerhawk logo is pictured at the 50 yard line while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A Tigerhawk logo is pictured at the 50 yard line while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Colton Barker, 10, has a prosthetic eye with the Tigerhawk logo.
Colton Barker, 10, has a prosthetic eye with the Tigerhawk logo. Special to the Register
Fullscreen
Josh Berka, associate director of event management at the University of Iowa athletics department, talks while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the Hawkeyes locker room, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Josh Berka, associate director of event management at the University of Iowa athletics department, talks while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the Hawkeyes locker room, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk will be running on a new FieldTurf surface at Kinnick Stadium next year. But will the Tigerhawk logo he's carrying be matched by one painted at midfield?
Herky the Hawk will be running on a new FieldTurf surface at Kinnick Stadium next year. But will the Tigerhawk logo he's carrying be matched by one painted at midfield? Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Tigerhawk logo is pictured on the back of the north end zone scoreboard, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A Tigerhawk logo is pictured on the back of the north end zone scoreboard, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
<em>Lee Corso&nbsp;hugs Iowa masscot Herky after broadcasting aa live show of ESPN&#39;s College Gameday from Hubbard Park, on the University of Iowa Campus, in Iowa City, Iowa Friday September 29,2006 in preparation for Saturday&#39;s matchup of Iowa and Ohio State.</em>
Lee Corso hugs Iowa masscot Herky after broadcasting aa live show of ESPN's College Gameday from Hubbard Park, on the University of Iowa Campus, in Iowa City, Iowa Friday September 29,2006 in preparation for Saturday's matchup of Iowa and Ohio State. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players warm up during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round practice day, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players warm up during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round practice day, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fort Dodge sophomore Kiara Wilson, a flag performer in the Fort Dodge Marching Band, wears a Tigerhawk during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida.
Fort Dodge sophomore Kiara Wilson, a flag performer in the Fort Dodge Marching Band, wears a Tigerhawk during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A jack-o-lantern carved with a "Tigerhawk" decorates a tailgate before the Indiana game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
A jack-o-lantern carved with a "Tigerhawk" decorates a tailgate before the Indiana game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen file
Fullscreen
A stool sits inside a locker below a Tigerhawk logo during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A stool sits inside a locker below a Tigerhawk logo during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
The Tigerhawk water tower is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Tigerhawk water tower is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa cheerleaders display team flags after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Ohio State during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 27-24 in overtime.
Iowa cheerleaders display team flags after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Ohio State during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 27-24 in overtime. Press-Citizen file
Fullscreen
A Tigerhawk logo is illuminated as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
A Tigerhawk logo is illuminated as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Rutgers and Iowa players stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers and Iowa players stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A University of Iowa cheerleader performs during a timeout against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A University of Iowa cheerleader performs during a timeout against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Tigerhawk helmet sits on top of a cooler of beer and soda as Iowa fans tailgate before the Outback Bowl, Jan. 1, 2009, in Tampa, Fla.
A Tigerhawk helmet sits on top of a cooler of beer and soda as Iowa fans tailgate before the Outback Bowl, Jan. 1, 2009, in Tampa, Fla. Press-Citizen file
Fullscreen
A "Tigerhawk" can be seen in the north endzone during a tour of the installation of the new synthetic turf, Friday, May 29, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. The turf and renovation of the field's drainage system is part of a $2 million project that is replacing the grass field that Iowa has had since 1986.
A "Tigerhawk" can be seen in the north endzone during a tour of the installation of the new synthetic turf, Friday, May 29, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. The turf and renovation of the field's drainage system is part of a $2 million project that is replacing the grass field that Iowa has had since 1986. Press-Citizen file
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Donna Sharp, of Eldridge, left, works on a sand sculpture of a tigerhawk with her daughter Andi Slack, of Waterloo, right, and her grandaughter Vivian Slack, 6, during the Outback Bowl "Beach Day" at Clearwater Beach, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2008, in Clearwater, Fla.
Donna Sharp, of Eldridge, left, works on a sand sculpture of a tigerhawk with her daughter Andi Slack, of Waterloo, right, and her grandaughter Vivian Slack, 6, during the Outback Bowl "Beach Day" at Clearwater Beach, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2008, in Clearwater, Fla. Press-Citizen file
Fullscreen
From 1989: Iowa's Nick Bell drags a Wisconsin tackler into the end zone after catching a pass in the Hawkeyes 31-24 win at Wisconsin.
From 1989: Iowa's Nick Bell drags a Wisconsin tackler into the end zone after catching a pass in the Hawkeyes 31-24 win at Wisconsin. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry prior to a game during the 1998 season, his last at Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry prior to a game during the 1998 season, his last at Iowa. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
UI sophomore Ryan Lindgard sports a henna art tatoo of a tigerhawk during the Outback Bowl "Beach Day" at Clearwater Beach, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2008, in Clearwater, Fla.
UI sophomore Ryan Lindgard sports a henna art tatoo of a tigerhawk during the Outback Bowl "Beach Day" at Clearwater Beach, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2008, in Clearwater, Fla. Press-Citizen file
Fullscreen
Greg Reierson of Sun Prairie, Wis. sports a light-up Tigerhawk on his hat as he enjoys a night at the Cadillac Ranch in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2015.
Greg Reierson of Sun Prairie, Wis. sports a light-up Tigerhawk on his hat as he enjoys a night at the Cadillac Ranch in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A view of the Tigerhawk branded water tower and a portion of the north end zone in Kinnick Stadium are seen from a hallway facing west, Wednesday, Sept., 25, 2019, at the the 12th floor of the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
A view of the Tigerhawk branded water tower and a portion of the north end zone in Kinnick Stadium are seen from a hallway facing west, Wednesday, Sept., 25, 2019, at the the 12th floor of the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
The Tigerhawk flag waves from the top of Yankee Stadium during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
The Tigerhawk flag waves from the top of Yankee Stadium during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A sign lists prohibited items inside the stadium at a gate near the Tigerhawk painted water tower, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A sign lists prohibited items inside the stadium at a gate near the Tigerhawk painted water tower, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A view from the club level with a Tigerhawk logo is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A view from the club level with a Tigerhawk logo is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes flags and an inflatable Herky the Hawk on display before Iowa game vs. Penn State on Nov. 5 in State College, Penn.
Hawkeyes flags and an inflatable Herky the Hawk on display before Iowa game vs. Penn State on Nov. 5 in State College, Penn. Dustin Satloff/For the Register
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry impersonator Matt Travis of Iowa City greets Hawkeyes fans before Iowa's football season opener against Northern Iowa on Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City.
Hayden Fry impersonator Matt Travis of Iowa City greets Hawkeyes fans before Iowa's football season opener against Northern Iowa on Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City. Register file photo
Fullscreen
A Tigerhawk logo on an entrance gate is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A Tigerhawk logo on an entrance gate is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The coaches called a number of "exotics," in honor of the risk-taking Fry. 

    And after Iowa blitzed USC 49-24 on Friday night, the players honored the beloved fun-loving coach with a rendition of the Hokey Pokey. Fry was known to lead his Iowa teams in the Hokey Pokey after big Hawkeye wins.

    2019 Holiday Bowl Photos: Iowa thrashes USC, 49-24
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz accepts the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz accepts the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after he helped the Hawks to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after he helped the Hawks to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz hugs USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz hugs USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a Holiday Bowl game win over USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a Holiday Bowl game win over USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa waves to his family in the stands after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa waves to his family in the stands after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named most valuable offensive player after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named most valuable offensive player after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Family of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrate after Epenesa was named the defensive player of the game in Iowa's dominating 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Family of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrate after Epenesa was named the defensive player of the game in Iowa's dominating 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, celebrates with Landan Paulson after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, celebrates with Landan Paulson after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley leaps up to slap receiver Tyrone Tracy after Tracy scored a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley leaps up to slap receiver Tyrone Tracy after Tracy scored a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann catches USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann catches USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr., in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr., in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr., goes up for a reception as Iowa safety Geno Stone applies pressure in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr., goes up for a reception as Iowa safety Geno Stone applies pressure in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa safety Dane Belton pulls the jersey of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa safety Dane Belton pulls the jersey of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for his third touchdown of the first half against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for his third touchdown of the first half against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson sprints for a 9-yard gain in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa running back Tyler Goodson sprints for a 9-yard gain in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after a play against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after a play against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann knocks the ball away from USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann knocks the ball away from USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with Ihmir Smith-Marsette after Smith-Marsette returned a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with Ihmir Smith-Marsette after Smith-Marsette returned a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defense stops USC's Vavae Malepeai during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa defense stops USC's Vavae Malepeai during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert catches USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert catches USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with right tackle Tristan Wirfs after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with right tackle Tristan Wirfs after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Southern California receiver Drake London pulls un a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Iowa during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Southern California receiver Drake London pulls un a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Iowa during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior quarterback Ryan Schmidt warms up prior to kickoff against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa senior quarterback Ryan Schmidt warms up prior to kickoff against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa will play the University of Southern California without the Tigerhawk logo in memoriam of former head coach Hayden Fry on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa will play the University of Southern California without the Tigerhawk logo in memoriam of former head coach Hayden Fry on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye fans from various parts of the country gather to talk all things Iowa and pose for a photo prior to the Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Hawkeye fans from various parts of the country gather to talk all things Iowa and pose for a photo prior to the Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Jim Slusher of Dana Point, Calif., shows off his decorated truck while tailgating on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Slusher, who is originally from Davenport, said his children attended Southern California.
    Jim Slusher of Dana Point, Calif., shows off his decorated truck while tailgating on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Slusher, who is originally from Davenport, said his children attended Southern California. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye fan Michael Cole dons an Iowa corn hat while tailgating prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Hawkeye fan Michael Cole dons an Iowa corn hat while tailgating prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye fans and friends Andrew Stevens, Scott Serbousek and Jill Serbousek pose for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Hawkeye fans and friends Andrew Stevens, Scott Serbousek and Jill Serbousek pose for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Members of Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson's family pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Members of Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson's family pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa fans make their way into the stadium for the Holiday Bowl game against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa fans make their way into the stadium for the Holiday Bowl game against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Brady Gustafson, 11, of Dallas Center, passes by a campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Andrew Yang prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Brady Gustafson, 11, of Dallas Center, passes by a campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Andrew Yang prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Brothers Brady Gustafson, 11, and Toby, 9, of Dallas Center, pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Brothers Brady Gustafson, 11, and Toby, 9, of Dallas Center, pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa fans play games while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa fans play games while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    An Iowa Hawkeye superfan poses for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    An Iowa Hawkeye superfan poses for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Spirit of Troy, USC Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
    Members of the Spirit of Troy, USC Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions