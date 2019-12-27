CLOSE

It's one thing in sports broadcasting to expect a slant toward a team if you're following a college or pro squad's own set of announcers.

It's quite another when you fire up a national studio postgame show and a USC pity party breaks out.

A shell-shocked Reggie Bush broke the fourth wall following Friday night's 49-24 Iowa victory over the Trojans in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, lamenting his alma mater's worst bowl defeat in 71 years in some pointed comments on Fox Sports 1's wrap-up program after the game.

"It was very difficult for us to watch USC get dominated the way they did today," said Bush, gesturing toward studio compatriot and former Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart, who remained largely neutral in immediate postgame comments. Both had picked USC to defeat Iowa by double digits in the FS1 pregame show.

Bush had previously won a Heisman Trophy while playing for USC as a running but since has forfeited the award. USC, meanwhile, has been forced to dissociate its football program from the 34-year-old analyst.

But that didn't prevent Bush from taking the setback personally.

"This was the 99th scoring offense nationally, and they put up 49 points on us," Bush said. "There were a lot of open lanes. There was a lot of softness to the run game, and we just couldn't control the game. They chewed up the clock on us."

LEISTIKOW'S THOUGHTS: An offensive show Hayden Fry would have loved

HOKEY POKEY: Special postgame celebration honors Hayden Fry

Although USC head coach Clay Helton had his job spared this month, reports were beginning to surface after Friday's game that Trojans defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast may be on the way out.

"USC was outcoached," Bush said. "They were outcoached in all phases."